The Bay Area’s Most-Lauded Bagel Shop Is Expanding to Los Angeles

Los Feliz is getting a new bagel shop by way of the Bay. Boichik Bagels, which has six locations in Northern California, including Berkeley and Palo Alto, is planning its first location in Los Angeles. The bakery is currently in the process of securing a lease and has not set an opening date yet. Recently, Boichik also announced its first three locations in San Francisco.

The Berkeley-based bagel maker makes some of the Bay Area’s most highly lauded bagels, which have also recently become available in the Erewhon frozen section. The Bay Area locations offer a classic selection of fresh-baked bagels including everything, egg, and salt, plus lox sandwiches, and more. In the past few years, Los Angeles’s bagel scene has exponentially grown with the addition of shops including Layla’s, Courage Bagels, and Uncle Stevie’s. The arrival of Boichik will just add to LA’s outstanding options as a bagel town.

Happy hour at Damian

Arts District eatery Damian is adding a new happy hour on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. On the menu, find margaritas, beer, and bites like olives, guacamole, and a rotating tlayuda.

LaSorted’s opens in Chinatown

Silver Lake pizza restaurant LaSorted’s is opening a second location in Chinatown, according to Instagram. No opening date has been shared yet, but it’s set to move into Mandarin Plaza where Steep operates.

Tokyo Nights at Lucky Mizu

On Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m., Level 8’s shabu-shabu restaurant, Lucky Mizu, will host Tokyo Nights, a late-night sushi and sake experience with live music. In addition to the usual selection of food and beverages, look forward to specialty cocktails and rotating DJs.

A new drinks at Woody Harrelson’s bar

Woody Harrelson’s West Hollywood bar, Holy Water, is launching a new cocktail menu on Friday, March 29. The entire new menu is priced at $16 and features drinks including the Poolside Tea Service with shochu, jasmine cordial, passionfruit, and watermelon, as well as the Midwest Summer with bourbon, strawberry, rhubarb bitters, lemon, coconut whip, and beet powder.

