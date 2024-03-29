4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: March 29

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.

For a Jersey-inspired breakfast sandwich: Moonlark’s Dinette

Weekends were made for breezy and boozy brunches, and Downtown’s Moonlark’s Dinette tucked into the ground floor of the Hoxton hotel is fast becoming a daytime destination. The best seats in the house are the plush red booths looking out onto LA’s bustling streets. The narrow dining room is softly lit and serves the kind of menu that appeals to a wide range of palates. Those in a snacky mood would do well with the baked brie drizzled with honey and served with toast points or the fried cauliflower florets served with a creamy dip inspired by everything seasoning. The French toast dolloped with tangy curd and prettied with fresh mint is as crowd-pleasing as it sounds. Best of all is the breakfast sandwich served on a scratch-made English muffin layered with luscious slices of Taylor ham, melty cheese, and a fried egg. As a California gal to the core, this sandwich had me suddenly considering the appeal of the Garden State. 1060 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

For Indian food to weather another rainy weekend: India Sweets & Spices

LA has been under a near-constant cover of clouds recently, and it looks like this upcoming weekend is going to be no different. To combat the gloom, head to Atwater Village’s India Sweets & Spices for a comforting feast. Walking inside, the warm scent of chai and curry is the first thing to hit the senses. To try a bit of everything, order a combo that includes curries, rice, a samosa, and more. All of the options at India Sweets & Spices are vegetarian, so those who aren’t eating meat don’t have to worry. The best part is that combos start at $5.99 so you don’t need much of an excuse to indulge. When you’re done eating, head over to the pastry case to bring home some dessert to weather the rest of the weekend rain. 3126 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

For incredible Downtown views with South American flavors: Corteza at Sendero

The 24th-floor dining complex known as Sendero at L.A. Live really deserves more attention for bringing great food to an area that often needs to fulfill a wide range of tastes. Consider the options at the rest of L.A. Live: Tom’s Watch Bar, Yardhouse, Lazy Dog, Fleming’s, Smashburger, Katsuya. These aren’t going to inspire anyone to see the potential of LA’s culinary scene (Fixin’s is a bright spot with solid soul food).

Rivera and Playa veteran Kevin Luzande oversees Sendero’s excellent perch, which features sweeping vistas from Downtown into the mountains in the north. Like his mentor Jon Sedlar, Luzande successfully weaves through Latin American flavors with empanadas, arepas, choripan, and tostadas with ease, like a Baja-style tuna tostada topped with salsa macha and uni (Luzande was also the chef at Acre in Cabo San Lucas for three years). The red snapper zarandeado and beef barbacoa served with pliable corn tortillas and proper salsa accouterments show his ability to please a crowd while employing deep techniques and flavors. I’m partial to the steakhouse trappings of Leña, but for a quicker pre-or post-game dinner, it’s hard to think of a better place than Corteza at L.A. Live. 900 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90015. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

For a Leimert Park outing with a hot dog reward: Earle’s on Crenshaw

One has to respect those who blazed a trail in Los Angeles. Especially the Duane and Cary Earle brothers, who in 1986 began serving hot dogs from a cart in Venice Beach. These Brooklyn natives maintain a bright presence on Crenshaw near MLK Boulevard at Earle’s on Crenshaw. On sunny days, tables are placed right out front. When ordering, the staff walks you through the options like the vegan menu with plant-based dogs, links, and vegan chili fries. Traditional toppings are perfect on a turkey dog, chicken link, or wonderfully salty and spicy beef link, which always hits the right spots. I always sip a ginger beer or honey punch to go with my hot dog order and pair it with a bag of chili cheese Fritos smothered in beef chili. Enjoy while piping hot. 3864 Crenshaw Boulevard, Leimert Park, CA, 90008. — Mona Holmes, reporter

