Freshly Fried Churros in Cypress Park — And More LA Food Pop-Ups This Week: March 29

Plus, longganisa pizza at Prime, fried chicken at Budonoki, and more

by Rebecca Roland
A wire basket hanging above hot oil filled with golden rods of freshly fried churros at Churros El Bochito.
Churros El Bochito.
Cathy Chaplin

Some of LA’s most exciting meals can be found on the back patio of a wine bar or under an EZ-up on a neighborhood corner. Pop-ups are ingrained in the dining culture of the Southland, whether they’re a preview of a more permanent space or just a one-off. This is a guide to new and ongoing pop-ups around town. Have a pop-up that should be on this list? Email us at la@eater.com.

Upcoming

Prime Pizza x Lasita

Prime Pizza is teaming up with Filipino rotisserie Lasita for a special collaborative longganisa pizza. The pie will be available at all Prime locations on March 29 and March 30. Available at Prime Pizza locations.

Dai Pie Dong

Hand-pie purveyor Dai Pie Dong will be at Hey Hey in Echo Park on Friday, March 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Look forward to savory British-style pies with a selection of Cantonese fillings on the menu. 1555 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

Car Meet at 626 Hospitality

626 Hospitality is hosting a car meet this Saturday, March 30, in partnership with Y-Spoke Racing with an incredible lineup of food vendors. Kijitora Ramen will be serving tonkotsu ramen as well as mazesoba, and MRT LA will have bacon scallion focaccia, basque cheesecake, and more. 160 East Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006.

Makanai Monday at Budonoki

Makanai Monday is back at Budonoki this Monday, April 1. On the menu this time find a fried chicken plate with mac and cheese, plus Neapolitan soft serve for dessert. In addition, sake, beer, and a boozy slushy are available at a discount. 654 Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

Ongoing

Hamburgers Nice

For burgers in Long Beach, head to the weekly Hamburgers Nice pop-up at the neighborhood cafe and bar, Good Time. On Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the pop-up serves burgers and fries that pair perfectly with a glass of wine. For a morning craving, Hamburgers Nice is also open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving breakfast burgers, croissant sandwiches, and more. 1322 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804.

Yellow Paper Burger

Keep an eye on the Instagram of this ongoing smash burger pop-up to find the latest location to score one of its cheeseburgers. In addition to the classic burger options, Yellow Paper also serves grilled cheese, a hand pie, a pickled egg with chips, and more. Rotating locations.

Triple Beam Pizza at Vamos Vamos

Every Sunday in March, Triple Beam Pizza will be popping up at Vamos Vamos in Santa Monica. The menu will include all the hits including pepperoni, sausage, and vegan Margherita, as well as a special collaborative soy braised pork belly and hatch chile pie. 2917 ½, 2917 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

Churros El Bochito

For a churro craving, head to Churros El Bochito in Cypress Park. The pop-up sets up from Thursday to Sunday every week, serving hot, fresh churros from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. 1157 Cypress Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065.

