Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: March 4

The editors at Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten this week.

Shrimp pad thai at Chao Krung Thai on Fairfax

Katy Noochlaor and chef Amanda Kuntee operate Chao Krung, LA’s oldest Thai restaurant. Their parents Boon and Supa Kuntee the restaurant back in 1969. The sisters maintain a presence throughout LA with spots like Same Same and Tuk Tuk Thai, but Chao Krung is where the two have made their mark on their family’s legacy. In 2017, the sisters redesigned the interior and reintroduced Chao Krung’s original menu by removing all Chinese dishes (Angelenos from earlier eras were unfamiliar with Thai flavors, and the menu had been adjusted for greater appeal).

Though the curries and meats are standouts, Kuntee’s pad Thai is also worth ordering. Plenty about the dish will feel familiar, but Kuntee’s subtle touches make Chao Krung’s pad Thai an incredible version. The rice noodles have the perfect amount of bite and the tamarind is balanced, while house-preserved radishes bear a slight sweetness. A decorative pile of chili powder lets anyone adjust the heat level to their preference. The dish pairs well with a dry white wine or anything recommended by the restaurant’s charming staff. 111 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90036. — Mona Holmes, reporter

Cheese mille feulle katsu at Kagura in Torrance

After eating some incredible tonkatsu from Saboten Express in Manila’s tony Mitsukoshi department store in Bonifacio Global City, I was craving something similar when I landed in Los Angeles early last week. Kagura in Torrance remains my go-to for the city’s best tonkatsu, and the cheese-filled mille-feuille katsu lived up to the hype. I had originally ordered the one without cheese but a miscommunication on the phone led to the restaurant filling this roll of tender pork with a rich, melty cheese. No complaints as the tender, layered meat worked well with the still-crisp panko crust paired with a tangy, umami-rich dipping sauce. My only wish would’ve been for a jumbo-sized katsu, but my doctor would’ve whispered in my ear that this portion was more than enough. 1652 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Founder burger at Proudly Serving in Redondo Beach

The standalone Proudly Serving is a great family-friendly burger destination in Hermosa Beach, with arcade games, an intimate back patio, and a solid array of craft beer and wine. The menu remains reasonably priced and easy, with crisp tater tots that go great with the burgers. I had the grilled onion-laden smash burger on my first visit when Proudly Serving was located at the Redondo Beach pier, but the more balanced Founder was my pick this past weekend. Imbued with ketchup, mustard, thick pickles, and diced onions, this homage to the McDonald’s cheeseburger was just about perfect, save for well-seared meat that felt slightly dried out compared to its competitors. Still, it’s one of the best smash burgers available in the South Bay, though diners should be warned: The waits will be extremely long on the weekends, upwards of 45 minutes. 110 Second Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Pad thai at Ruen Pair in Thai Town

Pad Thai is one of those dishes I could probably eat every day. With Los Angeles having such a wealth of outstanding Thai food, there is almost an overwhelming amount of iterations of the dish to try, but right now one of my favorites is at Ruen Pair in Thai Town. The menu at the restaurant is expansive, but this dish is a must-order every time. The chewy rice noodles are not too saucy and not too dry, with a healthy serving of peanuts and bean sprouts. Order it with any protein, but I’m particularly partial to the fried tofu which comes out like little savory pillows. While you’re in the area, stop by Kanomwaan, the neighboring dessert restaurant. 5257 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

Related The Hottest New Restaurants in Los Angeles