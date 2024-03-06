Roy Choi Is Opening a New Street Taco Stand in Los Angeles Very Soon

Acclaimed chef Roy Choi announced on Instagram today, March 6, that he is opening a new street taco stand in Los Angeles next week. “Haven’t opened anything new in a long time here in LA and I’m nervous and excited to share with you these flavors,” he writes in the post. Choi also shared images hinting at the new venture, including a menu of tacos and burritos filled with flame-licked asada, al pastor, chicken, and mushrooms.

Choi tells Eater that the new venture will operate as a street stand but that its future, including how long it may run, is unknown. “It all depends if folks like it,” he says. “My heart is in it so what it becomes is up to the universe. Just like Kogi, we have no plans besides the moment. [Wherever] that moment takes us, we’ll be ready.” The early response from social media indicates that fans are ready for whatever Choi has in store. Choi currently runs a fleet of Kogi trucks throughout Los Angeles, Kogi Taqueria truck at Alchemy Media on Overland Avenue, Kogi at the Alibi Room, and the restaurant Best Friend and the Chef Truck in Las Vegas.

Standing’s Butchery is open

A group of Standing’s Butchery workers have reopened the West Hollywood shop to carry on Jered Standing’s legacy following his passing on February 22. The shop is open Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. specializing in pasture-raised beef, pork, poultry, and house-made sausages.

Hatchet Hall welcomes a new chef

Operating without an executive chef since Wes Whitsell departed from the kitchen in April 2023, one-time Michelin-starred restaurant Hatchet Hall finally has a leader at the helm. Chef Matt Bollinger recently joined the Culver City restaurant, bringing years of experience cooking in New York City including stints at Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Perry Street and Hill Country Barbecue Market. More recently, Bollinger cooked in Los Angeles at the now-closed Trois Familia in Silver Lake and Gigi’s in Hollywood.

Bollinger is the third chef to lead Hatchet Hall’s culinary direction since the Southern restaurant opened in 2015 with Brian Dunsmoor behind the stoves; Whitsell stepped into the role in 2021. Bollinger will continue serving the restaurant’s signature dishes while introducing personal touches like homemade hot sauce, smoked bacon, sausages, jams, and more.

Nerding out over noodle soup

The Culinary Historians of Southern California is hosting a free, in-person lecture about the global history of noodle soup on Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Los Angeles Central Library (630 W. 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071). The talk by author-professor Ken Albala will be followed by a reception. Reservations are encouraged.

Pho-filled soup dumplings

Costa Mesa’s Paradise Dynasty is teaming up with Little Saigon’s Phởholic on a limited-edition soup dumpling filled with pho broth. The special xiao long bao is available until April 30 at Paradise Dynasty. Those visiting through March 15 can score a steamer basket filled with a half-dozen dumplings for $5; otherwise, it’ll cost $14.

Vietnamese chicken and waffles

Pastry whiz Lo Hoang (formerly of Pearl River Delta) is periodically popping up at Bé Ù in East Hollywood and collaborating with chef Uyên Lê on several specials and menu mainstays. The latest addition to Bé Ù’s menu of Vietnamese comforts is fried chicken and waffles featuring Hoang’s pandan waffles, whipped Kerrygold butter, and Saigon cinnamon maple syrup.