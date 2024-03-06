One of Orange County’s Most Popular Ramen Shops Just Opened Its First LA Location

One of Japan’s most popular ramen specialists, Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai, opened its first LA location on March 1 in Torrance. The new strip mall store drew immense lines with customers waiting up to an hour for a taste of the newcomer. (Diners waited outside the noodle shop for it to open at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4; the dining room was full by noon.) The Japan-based chain opened its first stateside location in Costa Mesa in 2014 and expanded across Orange County with restaurants in Buena Park, Fountain Valley, and Irvine.

Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai’s unique ramen style originated in the Japanese city of Kitakata in Fukushima in 1927 when a 19-year-old Chinese immigrant named Bankinsei opened a ramen shop using shina soba (Chinese-style noodles). Wavy, thick, and slightly chewy, the noodles lacked the bounce of typical alkaline noodles found in Japanese ramen like Sapporo’s miso ramen and Fukuoka’s tonkotsu ramen. Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai was founded in 1958 by husband-and-wife Shingo and Hisa Ban Nai, expanding to dozens of locations with chef Akira Nakahara in the late 1980s. There are currently 57 locations throughout Japan.

Fatty pork chashu slices are placed in a circle for optimal presentation.

The broth, noodles, and chashu distinguish Kitakata from other ramen styles. The pork-based broth is clear and almost devoid of visible fat, which makes it lighter but still flavorful. The signature noodles soak up the broth more than standard ramen noodles, while the fatty pork chashu slices are placed circularly for optimal presentation.

In addition to the signature Kitakata-style ramen is a green chile and scallion-topped shio version that brings a spicy flair; the sweet-salty miso adds a welcomed dimension. The noodle shop also serves a spicy miso broth and creamy spice-tinted tan tan, plus a vegan miso ramen topped with seasoned tofu. A dipping-style tsukemen rounds out the noodle offerings. As for sides, find stellar fried gyoza, crisp karaage chicken pieces, takoyaki, and a saucy pork bun.

Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai’s arrival in Torrance adds another high-quality noodle soup specialist to the South Bay’s crowded ramen scene, which already boasts Yamadaya, Josui, Santouka, Shin Sen Gumi, and Rakkan. Kitakata’s visible perch along Pacific Coast Highway next to a busy H-Mart grocery store and ample parking should fuel its popularity.

Kitakata Bannai is located at 4338 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA, 90505, and is open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, it’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday, it’s open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

