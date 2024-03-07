LA’s Legendary Carnitas El Momo Is Back in Action in Monterey Park

Carnitas El Momo is making a return to Monterey Park on March 9 after announcing it would no longer be affiliated with the location in a November 2023 Instagram post. In the original post, owner Juan “Billy” Acosta left many fans with questions after announcing his departure from the Monterey Park store in a loaded caption that alluded to a contentious business dispute and that said he would “rather be broke than fake the funk.” Now, the restaurant’s Instagram account has shared a photo of a plate of tacos with a caption that reads: “Monterey Park re-launch 3/9.”

The Monterey Park restaurant opened in 2022 and was Carnitas El Momo’s first permanent location. The original, and still running, set-up in Boyle Heights is made up of a trailer and a pop-up covering. Over the years, Carnitas El Momo became known for its eponymous carnitas, which is regarded as some of the best in Los Angeles. To this day, it’s not unlikely to see a line down the block at the Boyle Heights location and for the carnitas to sell out on the weekends. On the menu, find carnitas available in tacos, quesadillas, mulitas, or family-style by the pound.

All’antico Vinaio expands to Koreatown and Beverly Hills

After opening in Venice, viral Florentine sandwich shop All’antico Vinaio already has its sights set on its next two locations in Los Angeles, reports What Now Los Angeles. A Koreatown location is set to debut on March 29 at 3925 West 6th Street, while the Beverly Hills location will open later this summer.

Steak and martini night at Maple Block Meat Co.

Head to Culver City’s Maple Block Meat Co. on Friday, March 8 for the return of steak and martini night. Look forward to a selection of prime steaks including a dry-aged bone-in rib eye and a dry-aged New York strip, as well as sauces, sides, and of course, martinis.

Bad Bunny cocktail at the Wayfarer

In conjunction with Bad Bunny’s upcoming Los Angeles tour dates in mid-March, the rooftop bar at the Wayfarer is offering a Bad Bunny cocktail. The tropical drink is made from aged tequila mixed with carrot juice, Ancho Reyes Liqueur chile poblano verde, lime juice, and agave. The drink is currently on the menu, so there’s no need to wait for Benito to be in town.

Fundraiser for San Lucas Quiaviní at Ponchos Tlayudas

This Sunday, March 10, head to Ponchos Tlayudas for a fundraiser for the town of San Lucas Quiaviní in collaboration with Madre. San Lucas Quiaviní, which is mostly inhabited by indigenous Zapotec people, is currently experiencing devastating wildfires that have already taken the lives of at least five people. Boyle Heights restaurant X’Tiosu is also running a separate fundraiser to support those affected by the fire.