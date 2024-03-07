 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A selection of nigiri sushi from a Los Angeles conveyor belt sushi restaurant.
Sushi from Waka Sakura in Gardena.

Filed under:

LA’s Swankiest Conveyor Belt Sushi Is Hidden in a Gardena Grocery Store

Waka Sakura’s elegant, windowless dining room at Tokyo Central market feels plucked right out of Japan

by Matthew Kang
Photography by Matthew Kang
Matthew Kang is the Lead Editor of Eater LA. He has covered dining, restaurants, food culture, and nightlife in Los Angeles since 2008. He's the host of K-Town, a YouTube series covering Korean food in America, and has been featured in Netflix's Street Food show.

Given the popularity of sushi in Los Angeles, it only makes sense that a new player in the conveyor belt sushi (kaitenzushi) market enters the fray. Word of Waka Sakura spread quickly on social media and Reddit after its opening on February 27 on the second floor of the Tokyo Central grocery store in Gardena. The restaurant’s instant popularity prompted the grocery store to dedicate a small waiting area to contain diners queuing for upwards of two hours to try the restaurant.

What’s immediately different about Waka Sakura is its more upscale dining room and the quality of its sushi. The sleek, dimly lit, and windowless space could be tucked into a Tokyo office building or shopping mall, with hushed jazz piano tunes and helpful service staff. Diners are presented with a heavy paper booklet with photos of the restaurant’s offerings and can order either using the tableside tablet or with their phones and a QR code. The first page of the menu touts the restaurant’s freshly grated wasabi, Hitomebore rice, red vinegar and Junmai Daijingo rice seasoning, and Kyushu-sourced nori.

On the nigiri menu are tuna, yellowtail, salmon, sea bream, seared wagyu beef, and more; the accompanying rice is well-seasoned and served not quite warm but not frigid cold. Prices for the nigiri, which comes in two pieces per plate with some exceptions, start at $3.99 for albacore with garlic chips and go up to $5.49 for roe-topped salmon. Cuts that often only come from higher-end omakase places, like engawa (halibut fin), surf clam, uni, and jack mackerel punch well above their cost. Waka Sakura also offers saucy rolls, hand rolls, sashimi, and grilled plates like salmon filet and hamachi collar.

Dimly lit, minimal dining room inside a conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Los Angeles called Waka Sakura.
Tables at Waka Sakura in Gardena.

Conveyor belt sushi has a long history in Japan and the U.S. as a convenient and low-key way to consume sushi. Food in these establishments is prepared in advance or made to order and circulated via conveyor belt to diners. In Japan, kaitenzushi plates start as low as 100 yen (under $1) and go up to 800 yen, with automated ordering on tablets or a color-coded dish system that accumulates each table’s total cost. The most popular chain of conveyor belt sushi restaurants stateside is Kura Sushi with 50 locations. (In 2020, reports showed that Kura Sushi, a publicly traded company with millions in cash reserves, accepted $6 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kura Sushi returned the money following the backlash.)

Waka Sakura is owned by Pan Pacific International, a large Japanese conglomerate that owns Tokyo Central, Marukai, and Gelson’s Markets. Though early reports on the price-to-quality balance of Waka Sakura have been mixed, time will tell whether it will warrant long waits. For this writer, who’s had plenty of kaitenzushi in Japan and occasionally visits the family-friendly Kura Sushi, Waka Sakura presents an excellent proposition of a quick sushi lunch or dinner priced a few bucks below mom-and-pop restaurants.

Waka Sakura is located on the second floor of Tokyo Central on ​​1740 W. Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248 and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. No reservations.

A menu, wasabi, chopsticks, tablet, and conveyor belts at the table of Waka Sakura in Gardena.
The table setup with two conveyor belts at Waka Sakura.
A black paged picture booklet of a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.
The picture menu at Waka Sakura.
A table with choices of nigiri sushi at a conveyor belt restaurant.
Tableside tablet.
Three plates of nigiri sushi from Waka Sakura, an upscale conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Gardena.
Three plates of sushi on Waka Sakura’s conveyor belt.
Three types of sushi from a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.
Uni, rainbow roll, and ikura.
Various plates of fresh sushi from a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.
An entire order of kaitzenzushi.
Patrons sit and enjoy sushi at a conveyor belt sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.
Diners sit at Waka Sakura’s minimalist, windowless dining room.
Aisles of Japanese groceries from a second story balcony.
A view of the Tokyo Central grocery store from the second floor.
Signage that reads Grand Opening and stairs that lead up to Waka Sakura conveyor belt sushi.
Stairs that lead up to Waka Sakura toward the back of Tokyo Central.
Opening flowers, signage of Waka Sakura, and checkered flooring outside a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.
The entrance to Waka Sakura inside Tokyo Central.

Waka Sakura

1740 W. Artesia Boulevard Second Floor, Gardena, CA 90248 Visit Website
AM Intel

LA’s Legendary Carnitas El Momo Is Back in Action in Monterey Park

LA Restaurant Openings

One of Orange County’s Most Popular Ramen Shops Just Opened Its First LA Location

The Hot Dish

Find LA’s Best New Fried Chicken Steps Away From the Ocean in Venice