MAMA’s Night Market Returns — And More LA Food Pop-Ups This Week: March 8

Some of LA’s most exciting meals can be found on the back patio of a wine bar or under an EZ-up on a neighborhood corner. Pop-ups are ingrained in the dining culture of the Southland, whether they’re a preview of a more permanent space or just a one-off. This is a guide to new and ongoing pop-ups around town. Have a pop-up that should be on this list? Email us at la@eater.com.

Upcoming

Head to Chinatown on Saturday, March 9 for a special Year of the Dragon edition of MAMA’s Night Market. Vendors will include the recently closed Pearl River Deli, as well as Heng Heng Chicken, Soban, Holy Basil, and more. 943 North Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Find a Sicilian street food feast and a bevy of woman-made wines at Cittavino & Co.’s collaboration with chef Olivia Cappelletti on March 10 in celebration of National Woman’s Day. Also, look forward to an exclusive wine release from Calabrian winemaker, Gianni Lonetti. Address released to ticketholders.

Boy Blue is headed to Little Ripper on March 9 to cook up some pizza. In the Instagram announcement, Boy Blue teased a pie on the menu called “The Gladiator starring Brussel Crowe.” 4155 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90065.

Lao Lao will be popping up at the former Pearl River Deli space on March 8 to serve Khmer beef stew. The stew, which is also known as bò kho in Vietnamese cuisine, is made up of beef, aromatics, vegetables, and smoky red pepper paste, simmered in bone broth. 935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Ongoing

For a churro craving, head to Churros el Buchito in Cypress Park. The pop-up sets up from Thursday to Sunday every week, serving hot, fresh churros from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. 1157 Cypress Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065.

Egg and Cheese, a bodega-style egg sandwich pop-up, will be at Pico-Robertson wine bar, Cardinale du Vin, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to breakfast sandwiches, coffee and wine will also be available. 8912 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035.

Maciel’s is popping up at the Dime on Fairfax from Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to dining in, takeout and delivery will also be available. 442 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

For evening sweets in Altadena, seek out Soul Brotha Sweets. The brown butter cinnamon roll, which comes with a healthy dose of cream cheese frosting, is not to be missed. The pop-up bounces around Altadena throughout the week, so be sure to check Instagram for the latest hours and locations. Rotating locations announced on Instagram.

