A Michelin-Star Restaurant Is Offering a Tasting Menu for Just $10 to Celebrate Its Anniversary

In honor of its 10th anniversary, Curtis Stone’s Beverly Hills restaurant Maude is offering 10 guests a try of the tasting menu for only $10. Wine pairings will be available at an additional cost. Reservations will go live at 9:30 a.m. local time on April 1 on the restaurant’s OpenTable. Eater reached out to a representative of the restaurant who confirmed that this special is not an April Fools’ Day joke. There will be two seatings offered across five nights to celebrate the milestone. The available dates are April 3, April 10, April 17, April 24, and May 1.

Update 2:34 p.m.: Due to overwhelming interest, Maude is extending the special of 10 seats per month for $10 apiece every month until the end of the year. On the first day of each month at 10 a.m., five tables for two diners each will be available on OpenTable in the Experiences section at a price of $10 per person. Set an alarm, and click fast.

Okinawan onigiri in Koreatown

Okinawan onigiri truck, Supamu, has found a permanent home in Koreatown. On March 28, the restaurant opened in the former Michin Dak storefront on the corner of 6th Street and Catalina.

The Okinawan style differs from the more widely known form of onigiri, a triangular rice ball wrapped with seaweed and stuffed with fillings like pickled plum or tuna with mayo. The onigiri at Supamu resembles a sandwich more than its counterpart, with a flat piece of seaweed wrapped around rice. Inside the rice find a slice of griddled spam and a sheet of tamago (egg). On the menu, find the classic spam and egg base plus toppings including spicy tuna, hot chicken, and a whole fried crab.

Supamu is currently open from 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. In addition to the takeout window, a few outdoor tables are available to dig into the onigiri onsite.

Put on the blue suede shoes for an Elvis pop-up

Memphis Tourism and Elvis Presley’s Graceland are bringing Love Me (Bar)Tender to Los Angeles on April 4 and 5 at Truly LA in the Arts District. Look forward to a replica of Graceland’s famous jungle room onsite complete with a tiki bar, wood-paneled walls, and more.

Ginza Nishikawa closes at Colony Cooks

Shokupan bakery, Ginza Nishikawa, has announced that it’s shutting down operations at Colony Cooks as of March 28. The bakery is moving to a new kitchen and plans to reopen in mid-April.

Ohtani eats free at Lowboy

It’s a good day to be Shohei Ohtani, and not just because of yesterday’s Dodgers win. Echo Park bar Lowboy has erected a sign promising free food to Ohtani if he’s ever in the mood for a postgame burger.

Naruto at Silverlake Ramen

Naruto’s Ichiraku Ramen comes to life at Silverlake Ramen as part of a collaboration from March 30 to July 7. The restaurant will offer a special menu and merchandise including a branded headband, T-shirts, and more. For the full experience, head to the flagship Silver Lake location on Sunset which has been decked out with Naruto-themed decorations.

