The Window Brings Its Superb $4 Smash Burgers to Hollywood This Summer

Venice’s smash burger sensation, the Window (stylized as the Win~dow), is expanding again. The new location opens in June inside the Ovation Hollywood shopping center in the heart of Hollywood (6801 Hollywood Blvd, Suite #257, Hollywood, CA 90028). This will be the fourth location for the Window, which also has outlets in Venice, Long Beach, and Silver Lake. The new location will serve a weekends-only breakfast menu that includes a breakfast sandwich, a steak and egg burrito, and egg-topped burgers.

The Window rose to fame for its affordable smash burger, which goes for only $4.35 for a single and $7.50 for a double. The burgers come griddled on the flat top with onions, American cheese, pickles, and house sauce. A Beauty Burger is made with an Impossible patty for vegetarians. Though the restaurant is best known for its burgers, the rest of the menu features some underdog hits including a shaved kale salad for $7.95, the $8 Grain Bowl with brown rice and a soft egg, and a fried chicken sandwich. Hand-spun shakes and dipped cones are both on the dessert menu.

Slab BBQ heads to Topanga Social

Burt Bakman’s Texas barbecue spot Slab is opening a new location at Topanga Social in Woodland Hills on Wednesday, April 24. Look forward to barbecue classics, including a chopped brisket sandwich, smoked brisket, and baby back ribs on the menu.

Jazz nights at Rden

Head to Hollywood’s Rden for Velvet Moon Jazz, a new jazz night every Thursday starting April 11. The lineup will feature rotating artists with Rhythm and Soul Kicking headlining the inaugural event.

Whisky tasting at Hotel Bel-Air

On Wednesday, April 17, Hotel Bel-Air is hosting a whisky tasting with renowned Scottish purveyor, Macallan. The $300 ticket gets guests access to a 90-minute class featuring small bites from Hotel Bel-Air paired with sips of whisky, including the 18-year-old Macallan Sherry Oak, the 25-year-old Macallan Sherry Oak, and more. Tickets are available for pre-purchase.

Thai burgers on Sawtelle

The team behind Tuk Tuk Thai quietly opened Ban Ban Burger at 1644 Sawtelle Boulevard. The menu features burgers infused with Thai flavors, like the Grapow Smash with garlic, holy basil, Thai chiles, and a fried egg, and the Wagyu Laab Smash with lime, rice powder, mint gremolata, and Thai pickles.