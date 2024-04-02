Angler Chef Joshua Skenes Makes a Grand, Wood-Fired Return to Los Angeles

Former Angler and Saison chef Joshua Skenes, one of the country’s most mercurial chefs, is opening a new Los Angeles restaurant in late April called Leopardo. Located in the former La Brea Bakery building just a block north of République, Leopardo is named after the spotted crusts on Neapolitan pizza and will feature wood-fired pizza, dishes centered around its wood-burning grill, and other rustic Italian-inflected fare.

Skenes first arrived in Los Angeles in late 2019 to expand his celebrated San Francisco seafood restaurant Angler. It operated through the pandemic but closed in late 2022 before reopening for a brief stint from February 2023 to June 2023. Skenes has since moved on from Saison Hospitality, which also owns two-Michelin-starred Saison and one-Michelin-starred Angler in San Francisco. Angler became a key player in Los Angeles’s dining scene for its pristine seafood, some of which lived in tanks inside the dining room, and meats cooked over a live fire, though its location at the base of the Beverly Center might have influenced its tepid reception with Angelenos. In 2021, Skenes announced an invite-only experience called Skenes Ranch in Washington state that still hasn’t opened, though the chef still intends it to.

Skenes has mostly lived in Los Angeles in the past few years to be close to his family. The chef will now focus on Leopardo, which started as a pizzeria but has since added fresh seafood and meats grilled over a wood fire. Skenes says he won’t overtly call the restaurant’s food approach Italian because he doesn’t know “the first thing about traditional Italian cooking,” but leans instead on a California mentality.

Similar to his approach with Angler, Skenes will rely on using quality products at their peak of flavor. Leopardo’s appetizer section brings back some dishes that would be familiar to Angler aficionados: An elk tartare comes with marrow and grilled sourdough leaven. An “improved” radicchio comes with X.O. sauce, while peel-and-eat prawns arrive with cocktail sauce and garlic mayo. A polenta waffle comes slathered with barbecue corn cob butter. A section of pastas features the TikTok-famous spaghettini all’assassina — a charred noodle dish with chocolate basil. Crackling lasagna comes with melted garden vegetables and country bacon. Entrees include wild boar roasted on a spit and pheasant “parmesan.” The menu essentially sounds like Bear Grylls and Marcella Hazan had a kitchen love child.

Skenes found the ever-popular medium of pizza as a muse for this balance, using canned Early Girl tomatoes sourced from Northern California and pairing them with buffalo mozzarella over a wild yeast dough fermented for several days using West Coast grains. Skenes says the puffy, sweet crust is soft on the side but cracks “like an eggshell” on the outside for something not quite Tokyo-style but also without the flop of neo-Neapolitan pies. “I know that’s probably offensive to purists, but that’s how I like it,” says Skenes, who dubs the pizza “Neo-Neo.”

Other pizzas include the Hello Satan, with chiles, salumi, spicy tomato sauce, and honey; the Blowhole with smoked country ham and baked pineapples (cue the pineapple haters); and a white pie with fermented potato, ricotta, garlic, and 100 grams of Kaluga caviar.

The brick-lined La Brea Bakery building, which operated from 2013 to 2023, retains most of its original layout inside, with the addition of a large outdoor patio, wood ovens, and raw bar. Cocktails are a big focus here, too, like a mezcal infused with wild boar mixed into a bloody mary; rhubarb Negroni; or frozen Chartreuse swizzle. It’s gonna be a fun place to eat and drink in, and maybe less stuffy than Angler — a more eat-with-your-hands place that makes sense in Los Angeles, though with the refinement that Skenes fans will appreciate.

Leopardo opens at 460 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90036, some time in late April. It will begin accepting reservations on April 22. Follow the restaurant’s Instagram for more updates.