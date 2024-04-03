Here Are Los Angeles’s 2024 James Beard Award Finalists

On April 3, The James Beard Foundation announced nominations for its restaurant and chef awards categories. In January, the foundation shared its initial long list of semifinalists, which saw Los Angeles well-represented with inclusion in 10 categories. Across the list of finalists, Los Angeles only received three nominations. The winners will be announced during a ceremony in Chicago on June 10, 2024.

The James Beard Foundation annually nominates outstanding restaurants and chefs as part of its prestigious awards program. According to the foundation, the awards aim to showcase “exceptional talent and achievement” and a “commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive” within the hospitality industry.

This year’s program marks the second year back after the 2020 and 2021 awards were canceled due to allegations of misbehavior and abuse against nominated chefs and a lack of nominated and winning Black chefs among the categories. In 2021, the foundation underwent an extensive audit that resulted in a commitment to increased diversity among judges and a new protocol for handling abuse allegations. The awards program returned in 2022.

The nominees from the Greater Los Angeles area this year are Gusto Bread for Outstanding Bakery, Strong Water Anaheim for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, and Lord Maynard Llera of Kuya Lord for Best Chef: California.

Last year’s program saw Los Angeles win three of the prestigious awards. The winners were Margarita Manzke for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi for Best Chef: West, and Ototo for Outstanding Wine or Other Beverages. The previous year, 2022, Los Angeles was shut out completely.

Here is the list of 2024 James Beard Beard Foundation Awards nominees from the Greater Los Angeles region.

Best Chef: California

Lord Maynard Llera, Kuya Lord, Los Angeles, CA

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Strong Water Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

Outstanding Bakery

Gusto Bread, Long Beach, CA

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to live stream the awards in 2024. All editorial content is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation. Eater LA reporter Mona Holmes is related to Rashida Holmes, but was not involved in this story or the awards selection process with the JBFA.