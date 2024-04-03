 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Selena Gomez Tries Her Hand at Cooking LA Restaurant Dishes on a New Food Network Show

Plus, Homestate’s new app, a mezcal tasting at Atla Venice, and more

by Mona Holmes
Selena Gomez holds a plate of food on her new show, Selena + Restaurant.
Selena Gomez on her new show, Selena + Restaurant.
Food Network
Mona Holmes is a reporter for Eater Los Angeles and a regular contributor to KCRW radio. She has covered restaurants, dining, and food culture since 2016. In 2022, the James Beard Foundation nominated her for a Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award.

On May 2, Food Network will air a new show with actor and singer Selena Gomez called Selena + Restaurant, a slight variation of her 2020 show Selena + Chef on MAX. Throughout Selena + Restaurant’s first season, Gomez and her best friend Raquelle Stevens will visit notable chefs at their restaurants throughout Los Angeles to learn a dish they serve.

Over six episodes, Gomez meets with Shirley Chung of Ms. Chi, Keith Corbin of Alta Adams, Stephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat, Andrew & Michelle Muñoz of Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Marcel Vigneron of Lemon Grove, and Wolfgang Puck. Similar to her previous cooking show, Selena + Restaurant chefs will test how quickly Gomez can create a dish on par with the restaurant’s. At Puck’s restaurant CUT, Gomez tries to master a classic steakhouse dish and then prepares a spicy seafood dish to see if it would make it onto the menu. Each chef will showcase a charity, which in turn will receive a donation. Selena + Restaurant premieres Thursday, May 2, with two episodes at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Food Network and streaming on Max.

Homestate hopping into the app game

Homestate just launched a new app for iOS and Android devices. Users can place orders and secure loyalty points while ordering breakfast tacos, queso, or brisket quesadillas. Follow the updates on HomeState’s Instagram.

A Ventura coffee guide

In one of the most useful tips for those traveling to and around Ventura, Sprudge published a guide on where to get caffeinated in the area. There’s also plenty of detail and backgrounds from excellent spots like Palm and Boy, Singing Sun Coffee, and Handlebar Coffee Roasters.

Festival of Books food lineup

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is just a few weeks away. The literary festival takes place at USC on April 21 and 22 with authors and those who love them, which includes a track focused on chefs and food. This year, acclaimed chef Nancy Silverton will appear on the demonstration stage along with another demo by Saved By The Bell actor and the Cooking Channel’s Dinner at Tiffani’s host Tiffani Thiessen.

A four-hour mezcal-tasting event at Atla

On April 7, Atla Venice and Panorama Mexico will host a mezcal event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. They’ll also conduct three seminars while guests sample from over 100 agave spirits from 50 producers, with bites from Atla. Tickets are $70 per person with VIP tickets running $99. Ticket information is here.

