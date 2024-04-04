Santa Monica’s Splashy New Hotel Features Restaurants by Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry

A handful of high-profile restaurant openings are underway inside the nearly operational Regent Santa Monica Beach hotel (formerly Loews). The first is Michael Mina’s Orla, along with the second location for Ayesha Curry’s marketplace and cafe Sweet July.

Orla is a restaurant inspired by Mediterranean and Middle Eastern markets and flavors. The menu will showcase charcoal-grilled seafood and meats and take advantage of ocean views. This is Mina’s latest project in Southern California since opening Mother Tongue in 2022. Ayesha Curry launched her lifestyle brand Sweet July in 2019. Her Santa Monica cafe and retail shop will showcase Black- and women-owned brands, a Jamaican menu, coffee, and pastries. The Regent Hotels & Resorts ocean view hotel’s revamp is nearly finished. Below is a rendering glance of the $150 million project.

The LA connection to the Bear

Award-winning television show The Bear is known for its realistic portrayals of restaurant kitchen work. When preparing for the show, actor Jeremy Allen White spent 10 days at the Institute of Culinary Education and at Dave Beran’s Pasjoli in Santa Monica, reports ICE.

The first week of increased wages for fast-food workers

Now that certain fast food employee pay has increased to $20 per hour in California, NBC-4 tracked how the wage hike impacted LA restaurant owners and employees during the first week.

Aussie chefs in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Times is sponsoring an event with noteworthy Australian chefs Josh Niland and Jo Barrett, along with locally based Aussie chef Monty Kulodrovic (who opened Grandmaster Recorders) next week on April 10 at Malibu Pier. The event starts at 4 p.m. with a moderated Q&A, family-style dinner, and wines from South Australia. Tickets cost $295 per person.

Celebrating Iftar at Pijja Palace

Pijja Palace sous chef Kamran Gil is joining Adokiye Kelvin Y.O. and Aliya Amin for a $75 per person Iftar on April 9 beginning at 7 p.m. Inspired by the traditional Ramadan meal, the six-course tasting employs flavors from Pakistan and Nigeria. The meal ends in a rose hibiscus cake with white chocolate hibiscus ganache and root afza mousse prepared by Amin. Book tickets here.

Holey Grail Donuts x Karrueche Tran collab

Holey Grail Donuts announced a new collaboration with Claws actor Karrueche Tranwill for Asian American and Pacific Islander Month. The strawberry shortcake donut is available from April 4 through May 23 at the Santa Monica and Larchmont locations.

Matt Damon’s favorite sandwich in Los Angeles

During an appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, host Stephen Colbert asked Matt Damon: “What is your favorite sandwich?” The award-winning actor didn’t hesitate to shout-out the Godmother sandwich at Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica. See the full clip below.