4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: April 5

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.

For a bowl of gumbo that cures the cool weather blues: Stevie’s Creole

Earlier this week, spring decided to tease Los Angeles with a handful of stunning, sunshine-filled days, then smack the Southland with a dramatic drop in temperature and a chance of rain. Fear not, as 80-degree days are within sight, but not before getting in front of a bowl of gumbo at Stevie’s Creole Cafe. This Creole restaurant opened in 1986 and is one block from another Southern food standout, My 2 Cents. It’s here where owner Stephen Perry has been serving baby back ribs, dirty rice, and hearty breakfasts for ages. Order a side of the hot honey wings, fried pickles, or the king crab mac and cheese to share while downing what the late Jonathan Gold called “the best gumbo this side of New Orleans.” 5545 W. Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90019. — Mona Holmes, reporter

For a polished Lebanese feast inside a West Hollywood hotel: Ladyhawk

Just one visit and I’m already completely enamored by the bold flavors, polished cooking, and frankly stunning ambiance of Ladyhawk in West Hollywood. Though it’s less than six months old, Charbel Hayek’s first-ever restaurant looks like it’s been settled into the ground floor of Kimpton La Peer Hotel for years. The room buzzes with diners excited for spice-tinted za’atar man’oushe dotted with piped labneh and tomato. Servers warn imbibers that the arak cocktails will “taste strongly of licorice,” to which I say, bring it on. We ordered ahi tuna crudo, baba ganoush, spicy hummus, falafel, and labneh, which comes with fresh pita bread. This course would’ve been enough for dinner, each element almost too pretty to eat. The falafel, fried to the darkest brown and laden with green herbs, could be the best I’ve had in Los Angeles. The skirt steak shawarma and grilled dorade were fantastic, but we were so full we could only have a few bites. Five days after dining here, I’m still dreaming of the food, which feels a touch more approachable than Bavel and served with more comfort and hospitality than Saffy’s (though all three are standouts). 623 N. La Peer Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

For a little bit of Italy along Sunset Boulevard: Ceci’s Gastronomia

With chairs strewn across the sidewalk under bright yellow umbrellas, Ceci’s Gastronomia really does capture the sidewalk spirit of an Italian cafe. On my first visit, I stumbled into the tight storefront chasing the focaccia that the chalk sandwich outside promised. A quick glance at the menu revealed a few focaccias of the day, served a la carte, focaccia sandwiches, pasta, meatballs, and more. I set my mind on the focaccia sandwich with the frittata inside and settled into a table with an espresso and a book. The first bite had Mina’s “Citta Vuota” playing in the back of my mind as I almost forgot I was in Silver Lake for a moment. The focaccia, which was fresh and salty, provided a perfect shell for the vegetable and herb-laden frittata. Slowly Ceci’s became a destination on walks through Silver Lake, dipping inside for a quick espresso or supply stuffed with mozzarella. Every trip here is a little bit of Italy along Sunset Boulevard. 2813 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

For the most Korean of all Korean barbecues in Koreatown: K-TEAM BBQ

If there’s a dish that will bring complete silence to a table of half-buzzed Korean barbecue eaters, it’s this doenjang jjageuli, a thicker-than-jjigae stew that frankly goes far beyond expectations. The hit comes with the first bite — a deep umami resonance and almost unbearable funk from the cheonggukjang, or fermented soybeans, which gives the stew a profound complexity. While the intensity doesn’t quite reach the pure cheonggukjang of a standalone stew from the likes of Olympic Cheonggukjang, this one is on that road, albeit with spicy chiles and silken tofu. Before the jjageuli (pronounced like tcha-gu-rhee) lands, K-TEAM BBQ serves thin frozen pork belly that crisps up into a bacon-like satisfaction, with fresh minari cooked on the tabletop grill as an herbaceous contrast. Everything about K-TEAM feels plucked out of a busy Gangnam block, with office workers toasting soju and oldies Korean pop music resonating through the speakers. 936 S. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Related The 38 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles