Larry David vs. Restaurants: The Biggest LA Restaurant Feuds on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

As Curb Your Enthusiasm completes its final season on HBO on April 7, it’ll cap off 12 seasons of a fictional Larry David getting into spats and feuds with restaurant workers. From hosts to servers, managers to cooks, Larry never runs out of reasons to get into fights with restaurants and the rules they enforce. And yes, “TV Larry” is a fictional version of Larry David, the star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as the creator of Seinfeld.

Larry’s character is a writer who finds comedy in the mechanics of being a diner. It never occurs to him that people in the service industry need the money they work for, or that arguing with customers robs them of their dignity, or that businesses create rules for efficiency and profitability — not merely to arbitrarily antagonize him.

From his refusal to tip a waiter early on (Season 1, Episode 10: “The Bracelet”) to his recent demand for eggs at lunch (Season 12, Episode 4: “Disgruntled”), TV Larry has waged dozens of feuds against workers or entire restaurants. These are the seven most egregious conflicts that the fictional Larry David has had in Los Angeles restaurants.

7. Season 2, Episode 10: “The Massage”

On the street, Larry breezes past the manager of Mojo, a restaurant in the W Hotel, telling Jeff (played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin) that he doesn’t know the guy well enough to warrant a “stop-and-chat.” Even though he goes to the new, scene-y Hollywood hotel to eat at this “nuevo Latino” restaurant three times a week, fictional Larry, a deeply classist, near-misanthropic member of the entertainment elite, doesn’t consider the manager worth his time socially. Bringing leftovers to his waiting limo driver, Larry’s feelings of self-congratulations dissipate when he realizes he has no cutlery, so he steals a fork and napkin from the restaurant. Despite his pretense of borrowing, Larry was never going to return the restaurant’s property. He doesn’t get away with it, though: The Mojo manager ultimately calls the police on him. Larry’s presumption of superiority to the working class earns him a temporary stripping of his elite standing. Sentenced to wear a sign reading “I steal forks from restaurants” in front of the hotel, Larry is dispossessed of his social status in full view of television executives he has failed to charm.

6. Season 11, Episode 5: “IRASSHAIMASE!”

Many Japanese izakayas and ramen shops cultivate a warm, rowdy vibe by encouraging staff members to shout “Irasshaimase!” when diners enter. However, the chant is for employees to welcome guests. While dining at Katsuya (a real Japanese restaurant in Brentwood), Larry decides he’d like to use the phrase as well, screaming it at his date and annoying the cooks by stepping on their line. Later in the episode, he hollers it to his friend at the golf club, and then at a stranger, who doesn’t seem to know Larry enough to even respond. When American diners visit restaurants in other countries, it may be perceived as respectful when they use simple phrases like “please” and “thank you” in the local language. But imitating an accent, or the volume of a declaration (which, even in a loud izakaya, is notable), is insulting mimicry and racist even by 1980s standards, nevermind in 2021 when the episode aired.

5. Season 6, Episode 7: “The Tivo Guy”

As soon as Larry’s wife Cheryl (played by actress Cheryl Hines) decides to divorce him, the couple’s friends declare whose side they are taking. Unable to get a table at this week’s favorite restaurant (the fictional Primo Trattoria), Larry is told by Primo, the owner, “There is no table. We chose Cheryl.” These transparent displays of loyalty do happen during breakups, but it’s not often that a restaurateur takes sides between regulars going through a divorce. The scenario is, of course, ridiculous — verging on unbelievable — but it offers a more sympathetic lens on Larry, who loses access to a favorite restaurant for merely not being the restaurateur’s favorite person in his marriage. Larry may have been a lousy husband, but in a rare instance, did nothing wrong here as a restaurant guest.

4. Season 10: “The Spite Store”

The “spite store” season arc, in which Larry tries to destroy someone’s livelihood for personal revenge, is the pinnacle of his relationship with service workers. Insulted by Mocha Joe, Larry uses his market advantage of wealth and fame to crush the independent business owner by opening a competing cafe, called Latte Larry’s, next door.

In the season finale, other wealthy people have been inspired by Larry to open their own spite stores, putting experienced and needed operators out of business. Jonah Hill’s deli, Sean Penn’s exotic bird store, and Mila Kunis’s jewelry store — all fictional from the show — at first make Larry feel self-satisfied for having spread the gospel of spite. He loses in the end, though, when he’s unable to get a watch repaired. (Kunis has no actual ability to fix jewelry.) Larry, the character, may be less an avatar for his creator and more a stand-in for how David thinks the general public feels about restaurants — that dining out is not so much a luxury, but more of an indignity one must be subjected to in order to be fed. (Through the series, the audience never sees Larry preparing food for himself beyond a sandwich.) Either way, the saga of Latte Larry and Mocha Joe is the quintessence of fictional Larry David’s contempt for the service industry.

3. Season 8, Episode 6: “The Hero”

At City Hall (a Tribeca restaurant that closed in 2015 due to rising New York labor costs), Larry and Jeff watch in hungry frustration as their meals sit ready on the pass. This is probably not an uncommon dining experience — hungry diners watching food sit for a minute or two while a server is busy in another part of the dining room. But diners would likely not know for certain that it’s their food or if another table ordered the same dish first.

There is an invisible line of protocol and hygiene that separates restaurant guests from the kitchen. Picking up dishes waiting at the pass to be expedited and taking them to the table, as fictional Larry does, crosses that line. “This man is a hero,” Jeff tells their server after Larry helps himself to the food. “He just revolutionized the way restaurants work, my friend.” Larry’s behavior is classic disruptor mentality — circumvent someone’s job, or standards for labor and safety, and call it innovation. Fictional Larry’s actions could reasonably warrant a lifetime ban. Instead, it results in the angry, eavesdropping server snitching on Larry for gabbing during Ricky Gervais’s play. Later in the episode, Larry, having learned nothing, continues to take his own food from the restaurant’s kitchen.

2. Season 9, Episode 10: “Fatwa!”

To maintain profitability, a busy restaurant needs to generate a certain amount of revenue, per seat, per operating hour. Some restaurants won’t seat incomplete parties because they don’t want diners to treat the table as an extended hangout. A two-hour seating can become three as early diners wait to order, or late ones extend into the time the table is reserved for the next group.

When a host at Brentwood Italian restaurant Vincenti (which closed in 2022 due to its rent tripling) won’t seat fictional Larry David until the fourth member of his table arrives, he recruits a woman sitting at the bar as a stand-in. Larry pays her to help the group get seated (viewers don’t see how much). When his friend arrives, he unceremoniously announces the relationship’s end with a transactional, “You need to go now.” It seems that fictional Larry understands that people’s time is worth money, and he is willing to spend for convenience and service. But he still seems unconcerned about using his money to potentially complicate the restaurant’s flow of customers. The scenes in this episode reinforce that Larry, the character, will stop at nothing to get what he wants out of a night out in a restaurant, even at his own expense.

1. Season 7, Episode 10: “Seinfeld”

In Season 10, Larry’s feud with Mocha Joe spans the entire season, culminating in their shops’ mutual destruction. It’s fitting that the first appearance of Mocha Joe, and his origin as Larry’s future nemesis, is born from a timeless class conflict: unpaid labor.

Larry asks Mocha Joe, who operates a coffee stand on a studio lot, to carry jumper cables to Larry’s office while delivering coffee. Mocha Joe, working a tip-based profession, tells Larry that he expects compensation for performing an additional service. Larry denies that the extra delivery was work, but rather a favor, which he says he would gladly do in return “out of the goodness of [his] heart” for Mocha Joe. But favors are acts of generosity people do for friends. When people are working, requesting or expecting free labor is not a favor. It’s called wage theft.

Mocha Joe rightly challenges Larry’s insincerity, asking for a favor in return. When Larry realizes that the act of a friendly favor (driving across town to pick up beans) is more costly than a cash tip, he offers to pay instead. Mocha Joe, unwilling to accept this hypocrisy, refuses Larry’s offer of a tip. “You said you would do me a favor, now do me a favor,” he says. In holding out for this wealthy man to perform a service in return for a service rendered, Mocha Joe prizes his dignity above monetary compensation and emerges as a hero in the episode. By the end, Larry’s failure to perform the favor, along with other accrued social debts, adds up to $80 in compensation, jammed by Larry into Mocha Joe’s tip cup with a resentful grimace.

Honorable mentions

Season 10, Episode 7: “The Ugly Section”: Larry objects to being seated in the what he considers “the ugly section” at Tiato (a fake Italian restaurant using the real Vietnamese restaurant Tiato, in Santa Monica, as a set). Larry later tells a bathroom attendant, “Nobody wants you here,” which is cruel.

Season 8, Episode 7: “The Bi-Sexual”: Larry demands an apology after soup spills in his takeout bag. Dissatisfied with an apology bow he views as “dismissive,” Larry seeks out Japanese experts to interpret the bow, rather than simply find another restaurant to patronize.

Season 12, Episode 4: “Disgruntled”: Larry seems to not understand that the cutoff time for breakfast means that the kitchen is too busy flipping the line (switching ingredients and cleaning) between services to cook eggs — or that you should never bring your own eggs to a restaurant.

Season 7, Episode 7: “The Black Swan”: I could fill a book on all of the problems with tipping, and I have. But Larry’s “Don’t make me do math at the table” at his fictional Brentwood golf club’s restaurant is not a valid contribution to this debate.

Season 9, Episode 2: “The Pickle Gambit”: If a business puts out tongs to handle food at a buffet, use the tongs. That’s the social contract of eating there.