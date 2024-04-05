 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lucky Nick’s Pizza at Homage Brewing — And More LA Food Pop-Ups This Week: April 5

Plus, Hat Yai-style fried chicken, Vietnamese baked goods, and more

by Rebecca Roland
Full pizza on a silver tray on a green table with a glass of beer in the background.
Neon Moon with gochujang and Medjool date barbecue sauce, mozzarella, and more.
Lucky Nick’s Pizza

Some of LA’s most exciting meals can be found on the back patio of a wine bar or under an EZ-up on a neighborhood corner. Pop-ups are ingrained in the dining culture of the Southland, whether they’re a preview of a more permanent space or just a one-off. This is a guide to new and ongoing pop-ups around town. Have a pop-up that should be on this list? Email us at la@eater.com.

Upcoming

Lucky Nick’s

Pizza pop-up Lucky Nick’s will be at Homage Brewing in Pomona on Saturday, April 6 from 6 p.m. to sell out. In addition to the usual menu, the specialty pizza of the night will feature a gochujang and Medjool date barbecue sauce, mozzarella, fontina, smoked brisket, pickled red onion, jalapenos, and mustard seeds. 281 S. Thomas Street #101, Pomona, CA 91766.

Ba Kỳ Baked Goods

Vietnamese baked goods pop-up, Ba Kỳ, will be at the Mod Ref sample sale on Sunday, April 7, in Costa Mesa. The lineup of treats available will include pandan honeycomb cake, a Vietnamese coffee cookie, and more. 2930 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Austin Bush at Night + Market Song

Cookbook author Austin Bush will be at Silver Lake’s Night + Market Song on Tuesday, April 9, for a Q&A about his latest work, The Food of Southern Thailand. After the Q&A, the restaurant will serve Hat Yai-style fried chicken with yellow rice from the cookbook. 3322 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

Aperitivo at Bucatini

Echo Park’s home goods shop, Bucatini, is set to host an aperitivo night on April 14th with drinks, snacks, and more. Tickets are available to purchase in advance through Bucatini’s website. 2146 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

Ongoing

Dai Pie Dong

Hand-pie purveyor Dai Pie Dong will be continuing its residency at Hey Hey in Echo Park throughout April on Thursday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Look forward to savory British-style pies with a selection of Cantonese fillings on the menu. 1555 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

Hamburgers Nice

For burgers in Long Beach, head to the weekly Hamburgers Nice pop-up at the neighborhood cafe and bar, Good Time. On Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the pop-up serves burgers and fries that pair perfectly with a glass of wine. For a morning craving, Hamburgers Nice is also open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving breakfast burgers, croissant sandwiches, and more. 1322 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804.

Yellow Paper Burger

Keep an eye on the Instagram of this ongoing smash burger pop-up to find the latest location to score one of its cheeseburgers. In addition to the classic burger options, Yellow Paper also serves grilled cheese, a hand pie, a pickled egg with chips, and more. Rotating locations.

Churros El Bochito

For a churro craving, head to Churros El Bochito in Cypress Park. The pop-up sets up from Thursday to Sunday every week, serving hot, fresh churros from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. 1157 Cypress Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065.

