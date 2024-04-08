Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: April 8

The editors at Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten this week.

The black sesame shaved ice from Oakobing in Koreatown

Taking a bite of bingsu for the first time (or 100th time) will make you feel like a kid. It’s also a joy to watch Oakobing staff prepare this Korean milk-flavored shaved ice dessert that’s tweaked for American palates. It’s generated from a machine that generates delightfully fluffy ice that looks too beautiful to eat. But when layered with the gothic black sesame flavor, it is impossible to resist. Go with the Oreo tiramisu, stunning red strawberry, or mango, but the sesame is truly a stunning taste with blackened ice, mochi, and a scoop of sweet red beans. Pour the condensed milk on top for extra creaminess. While this sounds like a warm weather concoction at either the K-Town or Pasadena locations, this treat also works well on a cool spring day. 3300 W. 6th Street, Unit 2, Koreatown, CA, 90020 — Mona Holmes, reporter

Kebabs from Mini Kabob in Glendale

Moving from Glendale and its environs to the South Bay has certainly had some perks (better weather, great Japanese food), but one of the downsides has been a lack of reliable kebabs. Anytime I’m back near my hometown, I crave kebabs (actually, I pretty much crave them every few days). The Martirosyan family’s ever-busy restaurant just off Central Avenue has gotten every kind of rave review from every kind of media, but they still don’t encapsulate the excellence coming from this kitchen. Every single element is important, from the incredibly juicy, flavorful meats (the lamb chops are a highlight), the eggplant caviar, the smooth hummus, the fluffy rice, the basil-tinted shirazi salad, and the garlic sauce. Every single part makes up a whole that illustrates why Mini Kabob is so great. The sumac- and parsley-dusted onions provide a needed crunch, while blackened vegetables bring even more juicy punch. Wrap each bite in lavash and take in spoonfuls of the buttery rice to alternate. In my wildest dreams, I’m eating this every three days with no detriment to my health, but since that’s not a reality, I’ll settle for it every once in a while. 313 1/2 Vine Street, Glendale, CA 91204.— Matthew Kang, lead editor

Beef chow fun from Broadway Cuisine in Chinatown

For me, Sundays are all about takeout. After a day of tidying up the house to the sounds of Vanderpump Rules in the background, the last thing I want to do is dirty another dish and have to reload the dishwasher. This weekend I had noodles on the brain and decided to put in an order at Chinatown’s Broadway Cuisine for beef chow fun. The takeout container arrived almost bursting at the seams with thick rice noodles and slices of velvety beef. Tuning out the Sunday scaries, I started to dig in. Each bite offered a chewy spring of noodles in an aromatic sauce that slicked the mouth. The meat was tender and flavorful and, most important of all, generous. It’s a meal that will quickly be added to my takeout rotation. 913 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

Whole cheese pizza from Joe’s in West Hollywood

Late last week, I was on the hunt for some late-night pizza. Years ago, I enjoyed Prince Street Pizza in New York, but I have not visited the LA outlets due to a controversy surrounding racist comments made by its owners, who have since stepped down from day-to-day operations. Joe’s Pizza in Los Angeles also has its own controversy, but nothing that would stop me from visiting its late-night West Hollywood outlet. And Joe’s is open later than Prince Street anyway. The move here is ordering an entire cheese pizza to soak up any remnants of booze. The mozzarella and sauce meld together beautifully, and the crust keeps it all together. I used to prefer a toasted slice, but there’s something distinct about a fresh whole New York pie around midnight. Load it up with oregano, grated parmesan, chili flakes, and black pepper. 8539 W. Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA, 90069. — Matthew Kang

