How to Eat Like a Music Festival Pro at Coachella 2024

The music festival season officially launches on April 12, the first day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It’ll be obvious when Angelenos who stay in town realize why the streets feel so empty. That’s because thousands of music fans (along with international attendees flying through LAX) will make the trek into Indio and adjacent areas to see headliners Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler, The Creator perform, along with a mix of fresh and legendary recording artists at the iconic festival grounds.

As usual, Coachella’s food lineup is just as notable as the music. In recent years, the 25-year-old festival helped change festival food culture by going beyond the standard slate of hot dogs, burgers, and pizzas. Event organizers brought out popular chefs, restaurants, and even set up fine dining-style meals at ornate communal tables. Past Coachellas have seen some excellent dining options in between acts, and in 2024 there will be 12 areas throughout the grounds and campgrounds where people can have meals that can even rival good ones in LA.

Coachella runs two weekends in a row, so watching performances underneath a 90-degree desert sun requires sustenance in the form of food and drink. Here is Eater LA’s guide on what and where to eat while attending one of the country’s longest-running music festivals. If hanging out in and around the Coachella Valley, here are local guides for brunching, drinking, and dining.

Cocktails, coffee, and more

The caffeinated drink lineup will feature Everbloom, Menotti’s, Lil Boba-Cita, and Samra Origins, the coffee brand co-created by the Weeknd and Blue Bottle Coffee.

Head to the Beer Barn for craft brews, hard kombucha, IPAs, and sours on tap.

Branded bars like Absolut and the non-alcoholic drink Elctrolit will be on-site, as well the 7-Eleven Slurpee truck and New Bar for those who avoid alcohol.

New York cocktail bar Attaboy created Sonny’s, an 80s-themed Miami Vice bar.

New York cocktail bar Please Don’t Tell created a hidden tropical bar on the festival grounds.

Highland Park bar Block Party will build a full setup at the Outdoor Theater.

Milkshake Wasted will prepare unique shakes as well.

Coachella’s Food Hall

The festival’s food hall is called Indio Central Market, with its mostly LA operators including:

Terrace South

Though there are 12 points to find food at Coachella, Terrace South looks promising with Forever Pie, Smorgasburg regular Miya Miya, Grindz Hawaiian, and Fatty Mart chef David Kuo, who is making his first food appearance at Coachella. Concert attendees can quickly retrieve Kuo’s orange chicken and Philly cheese steak sandwiches from Fatty Mart’s grab-and-go window.

VIP food access

Those who pay VIP prices get VIP offerings at Coachella. At the Rose Garden, Kazu Nori’s hand rolls might be the perfect meal to eat on the go. Ronan will have its signature pizza while Bang Bang Noodles will serve hand-pulled noodles. Other operators here include Afters Ice Cream, Chick Next Door, and Vietnamese restaurant My Lai, which will serve banh mi.

Artist Jim Denevan will bring his outdoor four-course dinner to the Outstanding In The Field section and set up a long decorated table in the VIP Rose Garden. Tickets cost $350 per person and will feature these chefs: Javier Plascencia of Mision 19 in BTijuana, Jo Barret of Little Picket in Australia, Burt Bakman of Slab, Ilan Hall of Ramen Hood, Gabe Kennedy of Checker Hall, and Karla Subero Pittol of Chainsaw.

Camping options

A handful of restaurants will serve those setting up a tent overnight, including Bomb Pops from Good Times Ice Cream, a late-night vegan menu by the Word of Mouth Truck, and plant-based burgers by Monty’s Good Burger.