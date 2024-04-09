 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Overhead shot of spread of dishes including wagyu zabuton, pork jowl, scallop pancake, and more.
Danbi.

A Key Koreatown Restaurant Space Is Revived With a Tighter, More Polished Menu

The team behind Liu’s Cafe debuts Danbi in the former Tokki space

by Rebecca Roland
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

Koreatown has a new upscale destination from Alex Park, Patrick Liu, John Kim, and Yohan Park, the team behind Liu’s Cafe and the now-closed Tokki. Danbi, which translates to “sweet rain” in Korean, is now open in the former Tokki space in Chapman Market. The name refers to a place that’s meant to be refreshing and not overly complicated.

Chef Lareine Ko, who will oversee the kitchen, started her career in Taiwan before delving into the world of omakase at Rowland Heights’s Sushi Yuen under the tutelage of Ryan Kwak. Since then, she’s been working as a private omakase chef. Ko first connected with the Danbi team when she consulted for Liu’s Cafe, developing items for the menu that reflected classic offerings at Taiwanese and Hong Kong cafes.

Her current role as the executive chef at Danbi is the first time she’s run a kitchen of this type, with an a la carte menu and 80-seat dining room. Though hesitant at first, she says it has been a great learning experience. Ko developed a tight menu for Danbi with just eight main dishes divided into pork, beef, fish, and vegetable sections, plus honey butter chips and crudité under a separate anju section. Among these are a delicate but flavorful pork broth soup that is served with slices of tender pork jowl and rice; a yukhoe, or finely chopped seasoned beef, that comes with bone marrow and a raw egg yolk on top; and an uni bibimbap. A scallop pancake topped with bite-sized bay scallops is meant to be shared, while a charcoal-cooked wagyu zabuton comes over a bed of sweet caramelized onions. The refreshing red snapper crudo on the menu is inspired by hoe, or thinly sliced raw fish.

A sunsoaked bar with white countertop against a white brick wall.
Bar at Danbi.

Also coming from Liu’s Cafe is pastry chef Isabell Manibusan, who runs the pastry program at the cafe, and the desserts here at Danbi. Before Danbi, Manibusan held pastry chef roles at Michelin-starred Maude and Mr. Holmes Bakehouse. Assembling the dessert menu at Danbi posed a challenge for her since dessert isn’t often served in Korean restaurants. Manibusan decided to reach into her own upbringing as a Korean American to reinterpret familiar flavors into dessert dishes.

Her current spring dessert menu features three dishes — sujeongwa granité, a banana milk cloud, and Mont Halla. Manibusan feels especially connected to the banana milk cloud, which was inspired by trips to South Korea as a child. She recalls meeting family in Korea and feeling disconnected due to cultural differences and not being able to speak the language. Searching for a connection, Manibusan’s family offered her banana milk and watched her face light up. At Danbi, banana milk is reinterpreted as a creme anglaise which acts as the base for a torched meringue, and sliced banana is placed on top. For Mont Halla, which is named after South Korea’s tallest mountain, Manubisan wanted to do a take on the classic French Mont Blanc dessert, but with the flavors of songpyeon, a stuffed Korean rice cake traditionally served during Chuseok. The base of the dessert is a pavlova to which roasted soybean powder, brown rice pudding, and mugwort cream are added.

Danbi’s cocktail offerings are led by bar director John Yi who has put six soju-based cocktails on the menu, along with Korean sul options like soju, makgeolli, yakju, and more. The cocktails include the boozy Barley Soju, which is soju infused with barley and served on the rocks; the tangy Kimchi Mule with white kimchi; and the Sweet Rain with soju, raspberry, and elderflower.

The opening of Danbi is part of a recent wave of restaurants in Koreatown reinterpreting classics into modern menus. Like Tokki before it, as well as drinking spot Jilli, Danbi roots its experience in familiarity and tradition while pushing forward what Korean food and drink can be.

Danbi is located at 3465 W. Sixth Street, Suite 90-100, Los Angeles, CA 90020. The restaurant is open for dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations are available through Resy.

White bowl with broth and strips of pork resting on top of a bed of rice.
Pork broth rice soup
A pile of golden chips in a grey bowl.
Housemade honey butter chips.
A wooden plate with a circular pile of tartare with an egg yolk on top, bone marrow on the side, and roasted burdock chips.
Tartare with bone marrow.
Green bowl with a medley of vegetables and seaweed with an egg yolk on top.
Mushroom bibimbap.
Metal tray with thinly sliced pieces of pork jowl laid on each other.
Sliced pork jowl
Cream colored bowl with orange liquid inside and slices of white fish stacked in the center
Crudo.
Plate plate with a golden brown pancake with fried scallops on top.
Scallop pancake.
Wooden tray with a black metal plate with sliced wagyu zabuton cooked to medium rare
Wagyu zabuton.
Coupe glass on a wood table with cold brew, soju, and more with foam on top and coffee beans.
Nightcap.
Glass on a dark background with a pale yellow liquid inside garnished with green leaves
Kimchi Mule.
Brown bowl plate with a white fluffy square with a bruleed top and sliced bananas on the side
Banana Milk Cloud.
White scalloped bowl with a pavlova with a peak shaped pile of green on top and a purple flower.
Mont Halla.
Light soaked room with rows of dark wood chairs and tables.
Dining room at Danbi.
Corner of a dining room with dark wood tables and chairs against a white wall.

Danbi

3465 W 6th St Suite 90-100, Los Angeles, CA 90020
