Sunset over Downtown LA.
Sunset over Downtown LA with palm trees.
Shutterstock

An Eater’s Guide to Los Angeles

Unofficial, highly-opinionated information about the City of Angels

by Eater Staff

Hollywood, the beaches, the hills, the valleys, and the wide boulevards chock-full of traffic-mired cars — it’s all part of LA’s sun-baked concrete jungle. This urban expanse of hazy light, long sunsets, vivid street art, towering skyscrapers, swaying palm trees, and celebrity mansions also boasts what some consider the country’s most vibrant restaurants. This guide will make it easy to navigate it all.

Los Angeles is anything and everything for first time visitors. It’s the center of celebrity and influencer culture. It’s an international hub of arts, design, creativity, and entertainment. It’s also one of the greatest places to eat in the country, not only for its endless varieties of cuisines, but also for its incredible fresh produce and talented chefs. Over the past few years, the challenges for restaurants have been immense, with numerous beloved places either laying dormant or closing outright. However, it looks like many restaurants and bars are finally back at full capacity.

For a quintessential LA day of eating, start with breakfast at Pann’s in Inglewood, a classic Googie diner, or pick up a breakfast burrito from Lucky Boy’s in Pasadena. The bossam lunch special at Kobawoo is one of the deals in town while the generous portions at 101 Noodle Express in Alhambra are always a solid pick during the day. For dinner, sit down at La Casita Mexicana for a trio of moles or take in the scene at Felix in Venice, one of the top places for fresh pasta in the country. Late night, there’s plenty of excellent tacos al pastor made by Indigenous cooks from Oaxaca that trained in Mexico City, but the trompos from Tamix, Leo’s, and Los Palomos are outstanding.

Dining room at All Day Baby with diners.
Dining room at All Day Baby with diners.
Wonho Frank Lee

A long look down the middle of an old school room with yellow booths, green seats, tile, and sunshine at the end.
Horses, Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Parrillada, an array of grilled meats and sopes at Las 7 Regiones in Los Angeles.
Parrillada, an array of grilled meats and sopes at Las 7 Regiones in Los Angeles.
Wonho Frank Lee

Chef at Sushi Ginza Onodera in West Hollywood.
Chef at Sushi Ginza Onodera in West Hollywood.
Sushi Ginza Onodera

Reuben sandwich from Brent’s Deli in Northridge.
Reuben sandwich from Brent’s Deli in Northridge.
Stan Lee

Getting Around in Los Angeles

Cars and buildings in Downtown LA.
Cars and buildings in Downtown LA.
Shutterstock

Los Angeles is big — really big. Part city, part county, part region, the landscape alone covers 469 square miles and fits over 10 million people, eclipsing cities like San Francisco, Chicago, and New York in size and breadth. That’s great news for diners who want to experience huge concentrations of cuisines from large expat communities, be it Armenian, Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, or beyond. It’s not so good for people who expect to easily jaunt from one side of the city to the other in a matter of minutes.

Traveling around Los Angeles is best understood as an exercise in patience. The city’s storied traffic is real, and coming for one-off events like an NFL game usually translates into an all-day affair. Instead, try dining locally in some of LA’s best neighborhoods like Santa Monica, Hollywood, and Downtown before boldly attempting to make an early reservation at some far-away restaurant during rush hour. No matter what, you can rest assured that there is always a delicious payoff at the end.

Hand-dipped ice cream bar at Clarabelle’s at Disney’s California Adventure held by a worker.
Hand-dipped ice cream bar at Clarabelle’s at Disney’s California Adventure.
Disneyland

Grand Central Market, Downtown’s China Cafe
China Cafe at Grand Central Market in Downtown LA.
Stan Lee
