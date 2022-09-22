The Hottest Pop-Ups in Los Angeles Right Now

It’s hard to think of a time when pop-ups weren’t a part of Los Angeles’s dining fabric. Aside from offering some of the most creative meals in town, these ephemeral events can sometimes provide a preview of up-and-coming brick-and-mortar restaurants. Over the past decade, these makeshift businesses have grown in popularity to become an integral part of how Angelenos eat and drink today. This is a periodic compilation of notable one-off and ongoing pop-ups.

Know about an upcoming event that should be on this list? Email us at la@eater.com.

September 22, 2022

Upcoming events

Vegan Banh Mi Thao at Vine — Tiff Pain is serving vegan banh mi and bowls in Long Beach from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 23. Meatless protein options include soy ham, xa xiu mushrooms, jackfruit “chicken,” and a hoisin “beanball.” 2142 E 4th Street, Long Beach.

Azizam at Brain Dead Studios — Settle in for a home-style Persian feast from noon to 4 p.m. on September 25. Look for beef kebabs with roasted tomatoes, an eggplant and spit pea stew, and creative dips served with barbari bread on the menu. 611 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles.

La Morra Pizzeria at Voodoo Vin — Owners Zach Swemle and Marlee Blodgett are slinging their beloved blistered, wood-fired pizzas on Sunday, September 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 713 North Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles.

Malli at Jewel — Elizabeth Heitner and Nestor Silva are bringing their Mexican-Jewish pop-up to Jewel in Virgil Village, serving a special vegetarian and vegan Rosh Hashanah dinner menu on September 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are available via Resy. 654 N. Hoover Street, Los Angeles.

Ongoing events

Mil Bakery at Hanchic — While awaiting its brand new brick-and-mortar storefront, fans of Mil can get their hands on cream buns, marble pound cakes, and black sesame cookies on Fridays, Saturday, and Sundays at Hanchic. Walk-ups are welcome, but advance ordering through Tock is encouraged. 2500 West 8th Street, #103, Los Angeles.

Kuramoto Shavery at Yojimbo — For a taste of authentic Japanese shaved ice, head to Yojimbo on Friday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. The kakigori is made exclusively using ice manufactured in Kanazawa, Japan, and comes topped with fruity and creamy toppings. 426 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles.

Domenica Dinette at Melody Wine Bar — Sera Domenica cooks up a Greek-Italian menu on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Melody Wine Bar. Consider a kanpachi crudo with salsa verde or the chicken souvlaki with stone-fruit chutney. 751 North Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles.

Nawal at Chinatown residence — This hush-hush backyard bonanza operates from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and specializes in Syrian street foods. On the menu are Turkish flatbreads topped with soujouk, ful medames, and so much more. 838 Solano Avenue, Los Angeles.