Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The editors of Eater dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten recently.

October 3, 2022

Lucenachon tray at Kuya Lord in Melrose Hill

Pandemic-era pop-up success story Kuya Lord makes its home in a bright and charming storefront on Melrose on a corner shouldering several intersecting neighborhoods. The individual rice bowls made for a satisfying-looking lunch for the solo diners who ducked in on a recent Tuesday, but I was glad to have company so we could order a full tray of garlic Java rice, pancit chami, a tomato-cucumber salad, and the pleasantly sweet-sour pickled papaya — all of which accompanied generous slices of lucenachon, the restaurant’s slow-roasted pork rolled up with a blend of lemongrass and other aromatics. A tart mango Sanzo seltzer cut through the pork’s fattiness once the papaya had been eagerly consumed. One of the pandemic’s true silver linings is seeing successful pop-ups begin their new phase, and Kuya Lord is one of the most exciting. 5003 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles. —Meghan McCarron

Omakase at Sawa in Little Tokyo

It felt surreal to sidle up to the six-seat sushi counter at Sawa on a recent Friday evening. Though my current dining habits have mostly returned to Before Times ways, I hadn’t partaken in a proper omakase since 2020. Behind the counter at this underground spot is executive chef Anthony Nguyen, who treated us to a well-paced menu featuring a trio of appetizers, a dozen nigiri, a lil’ helping of somen noodles, and dessert before sending us off into the night. Highlights from the omakase included the smoked and soy-marinated chutoro appetizer, the otoro nigiri with a teeny heap of ginger-garlic sauce and salted jalapenos, and the Basque-inspired soy sauce cheesecake. Sipped slowly on the side was an Old Fashioned made with Japanese whiskey. It was beautiful night in Little Tokyo. 111 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles. —Cathy Chaplin

Cornbread eclair at Agnes in Pasadena

Saving one’s appetite for dinner isn’t always the best strategy. If eating sparsely until a 6 p.m. reservation, it can go one of two ways: Going to dinner with a low appetite, or arriving with shaking hands and a desire to order the entire menu. Unfortunately, I arrived at Agnes in the latter state, and instructed our server to recommend a dish that required little preparation. I didn’t even ask my plus-one what she wanted, just anything to take the edge off. When she delivered an eclair-shaped cornbread boat slathered in chicken liver mousse, the plate barely touched the table as immediate sustenance was required. This appetizer is as rich as it sounds, with a healthy piping of chicken liver mousse on Agnes’s mildly sweet cornbread. This is an ideal delivery vessel for the wonderfully salty mousse, chives, and marinated Luxardo cherries. 40 West Green Street, Pasadena. —Mona Holmes

Holy shawarma at Ammatolí in Long Beach

Sometimes when you order a dish and it’s not what you expected, it’s a major disappointment. I had the exact opposite experience recently at the Levantine restaurant Ammatolí in Long Beach: I dropped in for brunch after a couple of hours spent perusing the Long Beach Antique Market and ordered the Holy Shawarma, which, from its description, I assumed was going to be a wrapped sandwich of sorts. Instead, I was presented with a burrito-like creation: juicy chicken shawarma and house-made pickles are wrapped in a long pita, then drenched in punchy green tomatillo sauce, drizzled with labne, and topped with a smattering of feta, thinly sliced red onions, and cilantro. It ended up being a complete flavor bomb that I couldn’t stop eating — and I even couldn’t stop dipping pieces of fresh-baked pita from the restaurant’s wood-fired oven into the tomatillo sauce after I’d finished the shawarma. Even though my order ended up being unexpected, I didn’t regret it a single bit. My only regret, in fact, is not going with more people, because there’s so much on the menu I would’ve happily shared. 285 E. 3rd Street, Long Beach. —Karen Palmer