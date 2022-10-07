4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, check out our al fresco cocktails map for the latest.

October 7, 2022

For a taste of Little Saigon in LA: Tay Ho

The original Tay Ho restaurant opened in Little Saigon back in 1986. It was one of the earliest businesses in the neighborhood as the Vietnamese community was gaining its foothold in America. The house-special banh cuon — delicate rice flour crepes filled with ground pork and woodear mushrooms — was a hit with the community from the start, including with my family down in San Diego. Fast forward to 2022, and the eldest granddaughter of Tay Ho’s founder has modernized the brand and brought it to LA. First-timers should order a banh cuon set that includes a shrimp and sweet potato fritter, an array of proper fixings (bean sprouts, cucumber, cilantro, fried onions), and the all-important nuoc cham sauce. Wash it all down with ca phe sua da. 529 East Valley Boulevard #118, San Gabriel. —Cathy Chaplin

For comforting takeout Asian rice bowls: Oi Asian Fusion

Oi Asian Fusion is one of the most underrated takeout restaurants in the rice-bowl game. Its comforting dishes are an amalgam of Filipino and other Asian flavors — and the menu has enough options so that it never gets boring. There’s a pork belly adobo bowl with a soft-boiled egg; ribeye bistek with fried shallots, fried egg, and ponzu; and an umami-packed mushroom and egg dish that marries ponzu sauce with cortina cheese. (Pro-tip: Always opt for the garlic rice.) This chain, which is owned by Philippines-born brothers Eric and Erwin de la Cruz, has been operating for a decade. First starting in Reseda, the brand has quietly grown to more than a handful of outposts throughout Southern California, from West L.A. to East Hollywood and Long Beach. While there are seats and tables at the locations, takeout is always solid, quick, and easy — perfect for a lazy weekend. 4734 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles. — Jean Trinh

For seafood with a side of views: Dear Jane’s

Dear Jane’s takes itself seriously in that it’s beautifully designed with nautical elements that don’t hit you over the head with “I’m on a boat” vibes, and in that it sources high-quality seafood for its flawlessly executed dishes. But it doesn’t eschew a sense of humor; there are winks of playfulness in dishes like “bougie” fish sticks topped with caviar and served with a roe-topped seven-layer dip (which, trust me, you’ll want to slather on everything). Or there’s the shrimp Louie salad, which is dressed lightly in a zippy Russian-esque dressing tableside for an added layer of pomp and circumstance. Or the signature cocktails all named for famous Janes (Jetson, Fonda, and Goodall among them). Marina del Rey has needed new energy for quite some time, and with its floor-to-ceiling views of boats docked in the marina, high-spirited vibes, and craveable seafood dishes, Dear Jane’s is just the shot in the arm the neighborhood needed. 13950 Panay Way, Marina Del Rey. —Karen Palmer

For delights from one of LA’s most-respected Ethiopian creators: Merkato

On a central strip of Fairfax south of Olympic is Little Ethiopia, and directly in the center is one of LA’s most beloved establishments: Merkato. It’s a nearly 30-year-old restaurant, bar, and market where the staff serves triangular-shaped sambusa (flaky dough stuffed with lentils) and a combination of traditional dishes layered on top of injera — the squishy, flavorful flatbread — like awaze tibs, cabbage, fried fish, or peas. Not to be missed is the strong coffee service before venturing into the attached market for spices, groceries, and merchandise. 1036 1/2 S Fairfax Avenue, Little Ethiopia.—Mona Holmes