4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

January 6, 2022

For a fiery start to the new year: Mr. T

I managed to sneak in a stellar meal at Mr. T at the tail end of last year and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. For a fiery start to 2023, snag a seat at the winding bar or a more traditional dining room table stretching into a twinkle-lighted patio. Mr. T hums with a happy crowd that’s thrilled to be in good company and treated to a menu of familiar yet dynamic food by chef Alisha Vannah. Take the signature “mac n cheese” for example. The heap of rigatoni arrives under an aerated blanket of Comté cheese that’s blowtorched tableside. It’s the kind of earthy, rich, and satisfying dish everyone craves this time of year. Restaurateur Guillaume Guedj, who relocated from Paris to LA for the venture, is never far away, making sure that smiles abound and a good time is had by all. 953 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038. —Cathy Chaplin

For a do-it-all destination in the heart of the city: Vicky’s All Day

The newest player in West Adams might seem a bit familiar at first. The CIM-backed restaurant Vicky’s All Day is just the latest place on West Adams Boulevard to have chef Danny Elmaleh at the helm (along with Mizlala and Johnny’s West Adams), though in practice the breakfast-to-dinner spot feels rather different than the others. This is a casual hangout for passers-by and the neighborhood at large, meant to serve as a brunch destination, a dinnertime meet-up joint, or a place for a stacked double patty lunch burger or fried chicken sandwiches. Elmaleh’s pan-Middle Eastern touches are still present in roasted cauliflower or a heaping Israeli sabich sandwich, but the menu also sports salads, pizzas, and lots of things roasted with flame. It’s nice to have a spot like Vicky’s All Day around, simply because it’s so handy for so many different people and occasions all at once. 5410 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016. —Farley Elliott

For well-made French baked goods: Frenchifornia

When a colleague points her enthusiasm to a respected French-owned bakery, it’s bound to be a solid bet. Open since 2017, Frenchifornia imports flour from France to create traditional items like pain au chocolat, baguettes, macarons, palmiers, gateaus, and buttery madeleines. There’s really something for everyone, from chocolate muffins and a blackberry croissant to the spelt and quinoa croissant. If something a little heartier is required, opt for quiche, the smoked salmon eclair, or sandwiches with Comte cheese and ham, or simply build your own. The bakers here even venture into American sweets with chocolate chip cookies and a chocolate chip brownie. This is a full cafe that operates in daytime hours, so the coffee is strong with a choice of every kind of milk. In an annual practice, Frenchifornia also serves king cakes to celebrate the new year. 247 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA, 91101. —Mona Holmes

For a hip, energetic steakhouse vibe in the South Bay: Boa Steakhouse

LA just isn’t the kind of steak town that Vegas or Chicago or New York can boast they are, but Boa Steakhouse has held a high standard of grilled beef for over twenty years in this city. With popular Santa Monica and West Hollywood locations, it made sense for the brand to start expanding to new areas, like a sleek semi-outdoor space in Manhattan Beach sharing the same building as sister restaurant Sushi Roku. Boa just oozes hip energy despite the slightly older crowd (though it’s still family-friendly, as there were tables with small children and even babies). Still, most people are on dates or celebrating special occasions, and nearly everyone is happy to be digging into well-made seafood and chops.

Garlicky, buttery scampi make for a solid start while the signature Caesar salad is tasty, though not as fun when not prepared tableside like it usually is (hopefully that changes in the coming months). Steak options cater to a wide audience, from filet mignon and even Australian wagyu ribeye to dry-aged cuts. I prefer the dry-aged stuff, seared to a very dark brown, but cooked evenly medium rare inside, which Boa can definitely accomplish. Australian wagyu is rich, fatty, and very tender, but lacks that extra funk. Previously the noteworthy steakhouse in Manhattan Beach was the Arthur J closer to the water, but Boa is a solid option more inland and with way more parking. 3110 N Sepulveda Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. —Matthew Kang