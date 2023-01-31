5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles

Brand new restaurants open every day across the Southland, usually without too much fanfare. This periodic compilation spotlights some of the most notable and under-the-radar places that have popped up recently. From the San Fernando Valley to the South Bay, from the Westside to the San Gabriel Valley — let’s dive right in. For the biggest restaurant openings in town, check out this companion list.

January 30, 2023

Alhambra— Come into Orange Bistro for Taiwanese cooking served in a contemporary dining room. The portions are on the larger side, so eating with a group is essential for trying dishes beyond the requisite three-cup preparation. Stinky tofu gets a dedicated section on the robust menu. 11 W. Main Street, Alhambra, CA 91801.

South Pasadena— A second branch of Rice & Nori just opened in South Pasadena. The fast-casual Japanese American menu includes over a dozen onigiri, like ones filled with bacon and avocado, along with hand rolls and sashimi. 901 Fair Oaks Avenue, Ste. D, South Pasadena, CA 91030.

Santa Monica— Vegan sushi is on the rise in Los Angeles, and the latest newcomer is Narita on Main Street in Santa Monica. Expect to find classic appetizers (seaweed salad, marinated cucumbers, mixed greens), souped-up and simple sushi rolls, and even sashimi on the plant-based menu. 2400 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

Monterey Park— Hunan and Sichuan cuisines, famous for chile-laden dishes, are the focus at Chef Fu. Duck heads and necks headline the cold appetizers, while fried cumin lamb, spicy pork trotters, and frogs in dry pot round out the menu. 788 S. Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA 91754.

Canoga Park— Tainos is here to satisfy those in search of Puerto Rican fare in the Southland. Tucked into a ghost kitchen in the Valley, Tainos’s signature dish is a whole-roasted chicken marinated in a proprietary spice blend and served with rice, beans, and guava sauce. The menu also includes mofongo and empanadas. Open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 9020 Owensmouth Avenue, Ste. 20, Canoga Park, CA 91304.