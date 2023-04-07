4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.

April 7, 2023

For a journey into one of LA’s most improved wood-fired menus: Angler

I’ve long been a fan of Angler, a restaurant whose narrative always seems to involve its ground floor location at the Beverly Center. I actually appreciate how centrally located Angler is, and the ease of its valet parking. Once inside, it feels secluded from the rest of the city, almost like a TV set with dramatic lighting and faux fisherman’s lodge elements. Earlier this year it closed and reopened with a full menu overhaul leaning more into its wood grill. With tables pushed closer together, eating here is more energetic too, which plays better with the more casual array of swordfish skewers al pastor, caviar-topped rice bowls, and hot chicken-fried sea bass collar. My favorite new dishes were the Cajun-spiced embered oysters, whole-grilled sea bream, and raw vermillion salad. I do with the desserts eventually get rounded out beyond the soft serve topped with smoky caramel — a great way to finish the meal, but I’m pining for something more after my recent visit. 8500 Beverly Boulevard Suite 117, Los Angeles, CA 90048 —Matthew Kang

For a tiny slice of deliciousness in Santa Monica: Bar Monette

It’s surprising to see chef Sean MacDonald working a room as small as Bar Monette in Santa Monica. Opening tonight, the jewel box space sits at just 900 square feet, making it an intimate operation that’s wrapped in emerald greens and marble touches. It’s a beauty of a space, to be sure; it’s just that MacDonald has led much more prominent spaces before back in Canada, all while racking up awards for his efforts.

Now he’s in Los Angeles, sitting close to the beach and serving Neapolitan pizzas and decidedly delicious snacks, small plates, and sides (with lots of wine, of course).His talent pours into every corner of the room, even if his quiet energy feels a distance away from the liveliness of the compact bar with its stand-up tables and candlelit wall sconces. MacDonald and his team’s pizza is light, refreshing, and delightful, a far cry from LA’s pan pizza obsession of late, while dishes like a truffle creamed corn with uni are luxuriously surprising. The space may be small, but with MacDonald at the helm the opportunity for something great is large at Bar Monette. 109 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90401. —Farley Elliott

For fresh, handmade pasta in the San Fernando Valley: Osteria La Buca

With locations on Melrose Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, Osteria la Buca marries California farming with what they call grassroots Italian cooking. Freshness is key at the osteria, which is Italian for tavern, and all the produce comes directly from either their own private farm in West LA or from local farmer’s markets.

Los Angeles is full of restaurants that serve incredible pasta, and Osteria la Buca is one of them. The dinner menu features eight different pastas, all of which are made in-house daily and by hand, and can also be made without gluten. The bright orange Calabrian sorpressini comes with rainbow chard, canellini beans, Parmesan, walnuts, chives, and lemon. The dish is a marriage of well-balanced flavors and textures, as delicious as it is beautiful. Other options include vibrant but simple pizzas, meat and seafood dishes, and vegetable-forward sharing plates. The drinks even include a Negroni on tap, plus an extensive wine list. 14235 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 —Virali Dave

For a low-key exploration of modern Korean flavors: Kinn

With over a year in between visits to Kinn, I’m happy to report that LA’s only dedicated modern Korean tasting menu restaurant is still going strong under the direction of chef Ki Kim. Given the constraints of the space and also the pricing of the menu, which remains aggressively approachable for the execution and level of ingredients at around $100 per person, Kinn continues to weave in compelling narratives and flavors from Korean with an American lens. While there’s a casual, whimsical approach to dishes like bossam and fried rice, fried octopus or seared fish show Kim’s finesse and consistency. One wonders if the experience wouldn’t benefit from a just a few touches of luxury, or even options for a bigger, shareable beef or lamb course as a supplement, but as is, Kinn works really well as a grown up place to sip wine, nibble on Korean-inflected small plates, and have a night out in K-Town. 3905 W 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020 —Matthew Kang