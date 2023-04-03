Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The editors of Eater dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten recently.

April 3, 2023

Backyard classic burger from Flavor Season in Glendora

The smashed and heavily-seared burger is ubiquitous in Los Angeles now, spreading from its early local days at spots like Burgers Never Say Die to become the de facto style for any new burger restaurant in the region. That’s a mistake, in my view, because it’s so limiting — and only further saturates an already over-served market. Still, there’s no denying that heavily-crusted burgers have their place (so long as they’re not only crusted and charred beef), particularly when married with quality simple ingredients like pickles, chopped onions, American cheese, and some kind of sauce.

At Flavor Season in Glendora, the simple Backyard Classic does just that, and the result is predictable if delicious, making it a standout for the Inland Empire. The strip mall restaurant, which is otherwise short on ambience, is managing not to push the boundaries of the smashburger form but to act as an intentional steward, expanding the virtues of the genre to an ever-more-suburban audience. And for that, we thank Flavor Season for the work they’re doing. 1311 S. Grand Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740. —Farley Elliott

Blistered lobster scampi pizza from the Rose in Venice

There’s a new brunch menu at the Rose in Venice, which doesn’t seem to faze chef Jason Neroni serving through hundreds of people each weekend day. While there, he modified a pizza he plans to serve at Best Bet, scheduled to open in the very near future in Culver City. A blistered Neapolitan-style pie, it came topped with a garlicky, oily red scampi sauce substituting lobster for shrimp since we’d already ordered the shrimp and grits. Be sure to have napkins ready for this wonder of a pizza, with thick red oil ready to splatter onto clothes and chins.

Expect a thick, airy cornicione with blackened blobs (which one may or may not prefer) from a wood-fired oven. The scampi pizza shows a good deal of Neroni’s creative thinking forthcoming at his new restaurant, and I certainly excited. 220 Rose Avenue, Venice, CA 90291. Best Bet is opening 12565 W. Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066 within a few weeks (fingers crossed). —Matthew Kang

Spicy no tuna hand roll from Niku Nashi on Melrose Avenue

Seemingly out of nowhere, vegan sushi is having a micro moment in LA. While the genre itself is not new, some of the players are, including Niku Nashi, which operates a self-described “permanent residency” within APB on Melrose.

The new vegan cocktail bar and hangout in the former Darkroom space (which also offers alcohol-free cocktails and entirely dry days of the week) has found a ready audience thanks to its leafy interior and garden-esque appeal. The sushi at Niku Nashi matches the vibes, served on slate-toned plates and with lots of sauce and sides. The food isn’t groundbreaking as sushi, but it is high quality and thoughtfully constructed to appeal to as many diners as possible.

That’s good news, vegan or not, for many Angelenos who simply enjoy the creative possibilities with fun, colorful cut and hand rolls. No one who is a real sushi aficionado will be “fooled” (not that anyone is trying) by the dishes at Niku Nashi, but for an everyday snack at a lush new Melrose bar, dishes like the spicy no tuna hand roll are more than up to the challenge. 7302 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036. —Farley Elliott

Assorted poke bowl from Ali’i Fish Company in Torrance

Even after my trip to the big island of Hawai’i last year, I’d had high reverence for great poke, knowing that most, if not essentially all of the poke in Los Angeles falls short of the high standard one would expect to find on the islands. To me, the essence of everyday poke is in the market-style setup with seasoned fish and just a few additions, like seaweed salad or avocado slices. There aren’t any additional sauces or fish roe or modifications, really. Just pick your fish and eat over a salad, rice, or both. I seem to have lucked out in getting the takeout location of Ali’i Fish Company, which also has a more built-out restaurant in El Segundo, just a few miles from my South Bay home.

At Ali’i’s Torrance outlet, it’s just four to five different kinds of tuna or salmon sporting light marinates that allow the freshness and flavor of the fish to come through. Ali’i claims to have its own buyers getting fish direct from Hawai’i, and it’s clear the fish quality is a step above a garden-variety poke spot in LA, given their plump, almost luxurious texture. Coupled with a sweet, chewy seaweed salad and seasoned sushi rice on the bottom, it’s an exercise in simplicity. 4437 Sepulveda Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90505 —Matthew Kang

Dry-aged duck with salsify puree and clementine at Pasta Bar in Encino

The varied, ambitious tasting menu at Pasta Bar in Encino landed the San Fernando Valley one of its newest Michelin stars when the guide returned to LA a few years ago, leaving food enthusiasts in the 818 their own impressive counter to enjoy fine dining without having to trek over the Hollywood Hills. Pasta Bar features all the mores and fineries of a Michelin Star tasting counter, with stellar wine pairings and an Italian-influenced set of small plates where each dish focsuses on a few strong flavors.

Of all the savory courses, the dry-aged duck breast stood out to me, the intense minerality and gentle funk of the duck complemented by a tangy, sweet citrus sauce. The kitchen did a terrific job cooking this to a perfect rare while searing the skin to a chicharrón-level of crispiness. I wished for a tad more of the buttery salsify puree to help bind every bite, that’s a foible I can get over when thinking about the delicious, elemental duck preparation. 16101 Ventura Boulevard #255, Encino, CA 91436 —Matthew Kang