Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The editors of Eater dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten recently.

July 5, 2023

Smash burger and gem salad at the Heyday in Palm Springs

Yes, it’s blazing hot in Palm Springs right now. But it’s such a darling less-than-two-hour getaway with sparkling pools, cocktail bars, and dining options that keep expanding. The Heyday is on the quieter side of Palm Springs, just across the street from Arrive Palm Springs hotel and the astonishingly good Cartel Coffee. It’s the creation of Brad and Crystal Reihl, who initially found an enthusiastic following for their smash burgers with friends and family, then as a Coachella Valley pop-up before opening in the local Hilton. The couple found an ideal space to throw down classic cocktails alongside restored red leather booths and wood paneling while serving a simple but great menu. The Heyday prepares smash burgers with beef and house-made vegan/vegetarian patties, fried chicken sandwiches, wings, fries, and a hefty gem salad with lemon, toasted panko breadcrumbs, and the ranch dressing of your dreams. And if you haven’t had a martini with a burger by now, you absolutely should. 550 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262. — Mona Holmes, reporter

Ankake agedashi tofu at Toku Unagi & Sushi in West Hollywood

The star of Toku Unagi & Sushi in West Hollywood is the imported Japanese eel. Prepared in myriad ways, the unagi shines whether grilled, broiled and glazed with sweetened soy, or studded in a delicate chawanmushi. Anyone who dines here ought to order one or many of the eel-centered dishes, but not overlook the ankake agedashi tofu. The lightly battered and deep-fried silken tofu and bonito wisps are a familiar sight, but the version here brings in a crisp-tender cast of mushrooms, snap peas, lotus roots, carrots, and thickened dashi sauce. The comforting package makes for an excellent starter before the parade of unagi. 1106 N. La Cienega Boulevard #201, West Hollywood, CA 90069. — Cathy Chaplin, senior reporter/editor

Bánh mì đặc biệt at Hue Thai in Rosemead

The tiny, sleepy strip mall that holds Hue Thai Bakery & Deli could be the most assuming culinary gem in Los Angeles. I stopped by a few days ago to try this city-best bánh mì đặc biệt, at least according to my colleague Cathy Chaplin, who rounded up her favorite Vietnamese sandwiches in LA. It’s hard to argue with this pick given its utter simplicity, stellar balance, and superb value. Ordered on the bakery’s own round baguette, the bread retains a crispness without the sharp edges that would cut one’s mouth. Each bite exudes the varied textures of crisp herbs, spicy jalapeño slivers, crunchy pickled vegetables, meaty cold cuts, and creamy spreads of pate and mayonnaise. What I loved was the restraint, the small 2.5-inch diameter that made the sandwich filling but not overwhelming. At $6.25 each (note: cash only), it’s easily one of the best under $10 things to eat in the SGV. 8968 Garvey Avenue, Rosemead, CA, 91770. — Matthew Kang, editor

Whipped eggplant at Casaléna in Woodland Hills

Opened late last month, Casaléna is Woodland Hills’ newest dining destination spanning five separate dining areas and serving an impressive array of drinks and bites. While there’s plenty to try, including pizzas, pastas, and various large plates, the starters are a true highlight. I recently tried the whipped eggplant with pickled red pepper, olive oil, and a toasted baguette; blistered snap peas with tomato agrodolce, preserved lemon, pickled red onions, marcona almonds, and mint; and ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms served alongside tomato sauce. Paired with a well-made cocktail (torn between my love for Negronis and disinterest in Negronis sbaggliato, I tried the Negroni sbaggliato bianco, and it did not disappoint), the three dishes were an incredible start to the meal, a wonderful transition out of the work day and into a relaxing evening in the garden. While all three were winners, the whipped eggplant might’ve been the best — a smooth, hearty, accompaniment to perfectly toasted bread that won’t scratch the roof of your mouth. 22160 Ventura Boulevard, Woodland Hills, CA 91364. — Virali Dave, editor