4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.

July 7, 2023

For a dessert nightcap in Beverly Hills: Bar Funke

While a proper table at Funke takes some advance planning these days, snagging a seat at Bar Funke is infinitely easier, especially for an impromptu nightcap. The best seats are along the impossibly smooth pink quartz bar, but it’s hard to go wrong with any of the moonlit tables on the rooftop offering panoramic views of Beverly Hills. It’s possible to order caviar, pizza, and focaccia, but the move this time of night is getting all the desserts and a cocktail too. It’s impossible to go wrong with any of the sweets on pastry chef Shannon Swindle’s lineup, but the meringata with mandarin granita is especially refreshing, while the chocolate tart is as rich as it is satisfying. And truth be told, one can’t go wrong with the cannoli. 9388 S. Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. — Cathy Chaplin, senior reporter/editor

For a real Parisian bakery and cafe experience just steps from the beach: Sweet Wheat

Easily the most impressive French bakery in the South Bay, Sweet Wheat serves a wide array of pastries, viennoiserie, salads, sandwiches, and other baked goods to a hungry Redondo Beach crowd from morning to mid-afternoon. The move is to get one of the three combination deals: There’s a breakfast special that includes coffee, orange juice, and a pastry for $12; a brunch special that includes a pastry, drink, and savory sandwich or quiche for $15; and a lunch special that includes a larger savory dish (like a mini pizza), drink, and a choice of composed dessert for $20. Dining here with a group is especially fun, as patrons can fully mix and match their selections across dozens of items. As for execution, well, the pastries aren’t quite Tartine or Proof Bakery level, but they are fantastic — buttery, tender, and flaky where it needs to be, and definitely not too sweet (which this Asian palate appreciates). I can’t think of a more delightful daytime destination, and the fact that it’s just a short walk from the beach makes it even more appealing for those venturing to the coast during the dog days of summer. (Pro tip: tell them it’s your first time, and they might hook up a free baguette to take home.) 1430 S Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277. — Matthew Kang, editor

For more ocean-adjacent seafood grub: Quality Seafood in Redondo Beach

At first glance, Quality Seafood seems like the ultimate tourist haunt. It’s surrounded by shops to buy cheap sunglasses and tchotchkes on a dated pier that could seriously use an update. But Quality Seafood is one of LA’s most beloved spots for good reason. It’s a seafood restaurant and market that’s fantastic, loud, and thoroughly enjoyable. If in need of fish and chips, Quality Seafood has you covered. Staff will crack open a giant uni for quick consumption, grill a spiny lobster tail, pour clam chowder into a bread bowl, shuck oysters, serve paella, or spoon a healthy serving of ceviche and some outstanding poke into a to-go container. This is group dining, so assign duties accordingly: one person should stand in line for beer on tap; another takes care of the food order; while the third keeps a lookout for an open table. Get there early, as this 70-year-old family-owned spot gets incredibly busy. 130 S. International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach CA, 90277. — Mona Holmes, reporter

For a rooftop Negroni with small bites: Margot

Located on the rooftop at Culver City’s Platform, Margot is a great place to catch the sunset with a Negroni in hand. The restaurant’s menu boasts four types of the popular cocktail: the traditional, a white version, the sbagliatto (with a bit of prosecco in it), and one that swaps gin for mezcal. There are also various small bites at this coastal Mediterranean spot, including patatas bravas, crudos, salads, and the comforting and surprisingly complex grilled asparagus served with potato crema and charred leeks. 8820 Washington Boulevard, Suite 301, Culver City, CA 90232. — Virali Dave, editor