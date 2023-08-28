Where to Get Rosh Hashanah Dinner in Los Angeles, 2023

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, begins in the evening on Friday, September 15, and is celebrated through Sunday, September 17. The holiday kicks off what is known as the 10 days of awe, a period of reflection and, for some, repentance in the Jewish religion. Rosh Hashanah is the lighter side of the high holidays, with observers encouraged to eat challah or apples dipped in golden honey to usher in a sweet new year. In Los Angeles, members of the Jewish community have the opportunity to order complete takeout meals (or complementary sides to home-cooked dishes) to assemble and eat at home, but this year, there are some dine-in options to explore as well. Read on for where to order Rosh Hashanah dinner in Los Angeles in 2023.

Rustic Canyon restaurants

The Westside force that is the Rustic Canyon Group has Rosh Hashanah (and the Yom Kippur break-fast, for that matter) covered. At Santa Monica bakery Huckleberry, there’s a selection of seasonal spins on traditional dishes, like Mary’s organic apple honey-glazed chicken and roasted squash and carrots served with honey-date butter. And, of course, some baked goods are available, including Milo + Olive’s round braided challah (traditional or cinnamon-raisin). For dessert, find honey-glazed baked apples with a walnut oat crumble and vegan/gluten-free coconut macarons. Orders must be placed by September 10 via Tripleseat for pick-up after 10 a.m. on September 15, 16, and 17.

Over at Birdie G’s, the kitchen is putting out its signature playful twist on holiday dishes: think whole-roasted chicken with black lime and fenugreek, corned beef tri-tip with smoked tomato remoulade, curried carrot tzimmes, and an apple-sunchoke cake with hazelnuts and caramel sauce. Dishes that make regular appearances on the restaurant’s menu, including matzo ball soup and Southern kugel, are available as well — as is a selection of kosher wines. Pre-order for Rosh Hashanah via Tripleseat at least 72 hours in advance for pick-up September 14 through September 17; some dine-in specials will be available during the holiday.

Akasha

An extensive Rosh Hashanah menu is available for pick-up at Akasha Richmond and Alan Schulman’s Culver City restaurant Akasha (some holiday dinner items will also feature on the menu for those dining in at the restaurant September 15, 16, and 17). There are appetizers like green pea and walnut faux chopped “liver,” apricot- and prune-studded tzimmes, as well as entrees that run the gamut from braised Creekstone Farms’ beef brisket and a saffron chicken tagine stewed with dates, castelvetrano olives, caramelized onions, preserved lemon and cinnamon. Three desserts are on offer, as well: an apple crumb cake drizzled with a honey glaze, chocolate babka, and gluten-free chocolate-dipped and plain coconut macaroons. Ordering is available via Tock.

Modern Bread and Bagel

This mercifully gluten-free, Kosher deli located at Topanga Village in Woodland Hills has all the gluten-free, vegan, and Kosher options for this year’s Rosh Hashanah dinner. Grab a gluten-free, vegan, raisin-filled apple coffee cake loaf ($25, available to pre-order) from the bakery, which also slings gluten-free rounds of challah ($9.95 for whole challah or $12 for four individual challah rolls) daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until sold out.

Wexler’s Deli

The usual suspects appear on Wexler’s high holidays dinner menu: For four to six people, the $295 Rosh Hashanah pick-up menu includes traditional holiday brisket, a big, seasonal salad, the store’s signature matzoh ball soup, noodle kugel with a walnut crumble, and slightly more Rosh Hashanah-specific dishes like heirloom carrots roasted in honey and honey cake for dessert. The dinner also includes challah; as an add-on, diners can “class it up” with blini and garnish ($40) and osetra or Siberian caviar (starting from $125 for 30 grams). Pre-orders can be made via email for pickup September 15 through September 17.

Clementine

Century City cafe Clementine is again bringing simple but satisfying holiday dinner options to those ordering in to fete the new year. A $90 holiday dinner package feeds two to three people and includes three courses, from starters like vegan split pea soup, mains like a braised whole roasted chicken leg with apricots and prunes, and salad with pomegranate dressing. Desserts, including honey cake, an apple loaf with a caramel glaze, and bake-at-home apple pies, can be ordered a la carte. Orders can be made online for pick-up September 14 through September 16.

Mort & Betty’s

Vegan Jewish deli pop-up Mort & Betty’s will offer Rosh Hashanah fare a la carte for pick-up at Crafted Kitchen in the Arts District on September 15 and the Atwater Village farmers market on September 17. The menu, comprised of local, plant-based ingredients, includes items like mushroom liver and cashew pate, red wine-braised mushroom brisket, cider braised cabbage and roasted Brussels sprouts, classic round challah and raisin challah, and apple honey cake. The items will also be available for delivery from Avocado Toast & Grocery through the holiday.

Milky Way Los Angeles

This Pico-Robertson Kosher restaurant, owned by the Spielberg family and honoring matriarch Leah Adler’s family recipes, will have some fun takeout specials around Rosh Hashanah, including a sweet blintz box featuring eight blintzes packed with apple compote. The blintz boxes (classic latke kits will be available, too, for those who feel wistful for Hanukkah) will be purchasable for pickup and delivery via DoorDash on Thursday, September 14 from noon to 9 p.m. The restaurant will have whole cheesecakes available to order, also served with apple compote to fete the holiday. Whole cheesecakes require a minimum of 48 hours’ notice and can be pre-ordered by calling the restaurant directly.