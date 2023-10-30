 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos in Los Angeles

For those in the mood to go big this spooky season, here’s a round-up of events and happenings in the City of Angels

by Mona Holmes
US-TRADITION-DAY OF THE DEAD Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images
Mona Holmes is a reporter for Eater Los Angeles and a regular contributor to KCRW radio. She has covered restaurants, dining, and food culture since 2016. In 2022, the James Beard Foundation nominated her for a Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award.

No city celebrates Halloween and the Day of the Dead quite like Los Angeles. The epicenter of Halloween happenings is at the West Hollywood Carnaval on October 31, while Day of the Dead celebrations on Olvera Street and at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on November 1 and 2 are not to be missed. In addition to these city-wide events, check the list below for festive gatherings taking place at some of LA’s best restaurants and bars.

Costumes and cocktails

The Let’s Go Disco crew is throwing a disco-fueled costume party on October 31 complete with Halloween cocktails, a fog machine, DJs, and decorations. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the costume contest starts at 10 p.m. First place wins $300. Walk-ins only.

Let’s Go Disco flyer for Halloween party in Downtown Los Angeles.
Let’s Go Disco.
Let’s Go Disco.

Pumpkin carving craftsmanship

Since 2017, Tsubaki has hosted a pumpkin carving contest for its staff who have a week to make a carved creation at the Echo Park restaurant. Tsubaki chef de cuisine Klementine Song is the lead judge and the pumpkins are currently on display.

Thai Halloween

Tuk Tuk Thai has a duo of seasonal spooky specials. Chef Amanda Maneesilasan is preparing frog legs with garlic and black pepper (gratiem) and thousand-year-old eggs with ground chicken, chile, garlic, and crispy basil (grapow kai yiew maa).

Food for the souls

Casa Madera in West Hollywood is celebrating Hanal Pixán, a Yucatan tradition that translates to “food for the souls,” with special food and cocktail offerings from now until November 2. Food specials include pumpkin hummus and short rib enchiladas. Reserve a table at Casa Madera here.

Sister restaurant Toca Madera is leaning into Día de los Muertos with a duo of cocktail specials: the Santa Muerte (strawberry peppercorn-infused Flecha Blanco, Cointreau Noir, blackberry cordial, creme de fraise, strawberry shrub, lime) and the Calavera (Flecha Blanco, mezcal, coconut, lime, honey mint cordial, black agave). Reservations are available here.

Bloody noodles

Sneak into Woon to slurp a bowl or two of bloody noodles from now through October 31. Each serving is stir-fried to order with leafy greens for good measure.

Booze with Frankenstein

The Halloween-themed pop-up bar at E.P. & L.P. — Frankenstein’s Mad Scientist Cocktail Lab — runs until October 31, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are priced at $23 per person and include a cocktail or mocktail; additional food and beverages are available for purchase. Secure individual tables for two to four guests here.

E.P. &amp; L.P. Halloween pop-up bar with a scary pumpkin in West Hollywood.
E.P. & L.P. Halloween pop-up bar.
Botanical Hospitality Group

A stunning ofrenda

LA Cha Cha Chá is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a stunning ofrenda. Construction on the altar display started over the weekend and continues to November 5.

