5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles Right Now

Brand new restaurants open every day across the Southland, usually without too much fanfare. This periodic compilation spotlights some of the most notable and under-the-radar places that have popped up recently. From the San Fernando Valley to the South Bay, from the Westside to the San Gabriel Valley — let’s dive right in. For the biggest restaurant openings in town, check out this companion list.

January 30, 2024

Westwood— Find Lima Nikkei in the fancy food court located above the new 99 Ranch Market in Westwood. The casual spot from chef Jason Yamaguchi prepares Japanese Peruvian cuisine using fresh seafood flown in from Japan and custom nori from Okinawa. 1360 Westwood Boulevard, Ste. 110C, Los Angeles, CA 90024.

Downtown— Deep-fried seafood is the thing to get at Hushpuppies, a new fish-fry joint catty-corner from the former Ace Hotel on Olympic. The lunch specials start at $13 and include fried-to-order shrimp or fish (sole, red snapper, catfish, salmon, seabass), one side, and the restaurant’s signature hushpuppies. 310 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

Rosemead— Prince Dumpling has the potential to surpass Din Tai Fung in xiao long bao prowess, says Eater LA contributor Kristie Hang. Folks are lining up for a taste of the classic soup dumplings, prepared within a glass-encased open kitchen, along with unique takes filled with lobster and Spanish ham. 8801 Valley Boulevard, Rosemead, CA 91770.

Burbank— There is no shortage of great Armenian flatbreads to be found in and around Northeast LA. The latest newcomer, Grtnak in Burbank, prepares two versions: Lahmajo Perfection and Lahmacheesy Twist. Also, find khachapuri on the succinct menu. 2128 North Glenoaks Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91504.

Lomita— Long Beach’s Poke and More just opened a second location in the South Bay. The Hawaiian-style poke shop sells tuna and salmon varieties topped with classic condiments like sea salt and Aloha shoyu. In addition to 15 kinds of traditional poke served over steamed white rice or by the pound there are Hawaiian dishes like loco moco and beef ribs. 1928 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita, CA 90717.

