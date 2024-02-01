Sourdough Bagels in Studio City — And More Cool LA Food Pop-Ups to Know About

Some of LA’s most exciting meals can be found on the back patio of a wine bar or under an EZ-up on a neighborhood corner. Pop-ups are ingrained in the dining culture of the Southland, whether they’re a preview of a more permanent space or just a one-off. This is a guide to new and ongoing pop-ups around town.

Have a pop-up that should be on this list? Email us at la@eater.com.

Upcoming

Traveling seafood bistro, Mignonette, will be slinging oysters at Offhand Wine Bar in Santa Monica on February 4. In addition to fresh oysters, find a croque monsieur, scallop toast, and more on the menu. 3008 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90404.

Justin Min, previously of Hanchic, will be cooking at Melody in Virgil Village from Tuesday, February 6 to Saturday, February 10 to celebrate Lunar New Year. Expect Korean classics like kimchi mandu, japchae, and mandu-guk on the menu. Melody’s usual wine selection will also be available to pair with the dishes. 751 Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029.

Ganbae, a collaboration between Christina Ko of Ganchic and Joanne Bae, will be transforming Seoul Sausage into a pojangmacha, a classic Korean street food stall, for one night on February 9. The set menu is priced at $80 and includes bindaetteok panisse, beet kkakdugi, mushroom doenjang tteokbokki, and more. 1263 W. 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Soft Recreation is hosting its first in a series of pop-ups on February 10. Look forward to live music, art, food from Peruvian Chinese pop-up One Hot Minute, and more. Tickets are available for pre-purchase from Soft Recreation. 4270 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

Ongoing

Smash burgers are on the move at Tripp Burgers, a weekly pop-up. Locations and times are announced via their Instagram every week, so keep an eye on their account to find out where they will be next. Rotating locations announced on Instagram.

For a weekly bagel fix, head to Smogen Appetizers at Vintage Wine + Eats in Studio City. Find sourdough bagels and ample toppings available every Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 12023 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City, CA 91604.

Vegan Banh Mi Thao will be popping up across LA during February with sandwiches made with their vegan house-made proteins, pate, and mayo. Find them at Mayumi Market and Lunar Lights Market, as well as in Long Beach, Echo Park, and more. Rotating locations announced on Instagram.