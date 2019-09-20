 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A full wooden table with trays of fried food at new restaurant Uncool Bar
Uncool Bar
Katrina Frederick

14 Do-It-All Restaurants For Meat Eaters and Vegans Alike

When friends have different tastes, it takes a little extra effort to make everyone happy

by Mona Holmes Updated
Uncool Bar
| Katrina Frederick
by Mona Holmes Updated

From vegetarian to pescatarian to vegan to paleo to Whole 30 and gluten-free, it’s not an easy task choosing where to eat when dining out with friends who have different dietary needs. Fortunately, there are plenty of Los Angeles restaurants that can accommodate a variety of diets and preferences. So instead of relegating vegans to side dishes and forcing tofu upon meat eaters, make it a meal where everyone can enjoy a multitude of choices. Here now are 14 Los Angeles restaurants that satisfy meat eaters and vegans alike.

Added: Charcoal Venice, Emma Habesha, Joy, Ka’Teen, Rose Venice, Smorgasburg, Uncool Bar, Yangban Society

Removed: Atrium, Burgerlords, Guerilla Tacos, Mohawk Bend, Night + Market Song, Sqirl, Venice Ale House

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Rose Venice

220 Rose Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 399-0711
(310) 399-0711
Chef Jason Neroni continues to steer this longstanding Venice restaurant with confidence, while preparing a menu that appeals to every type of diner with a savory braised kale and chickpea toast, chicken pot pie, a smashed Impossible burger, and fried oyster po’boy on the menu. There’s gluten-free pasta available too.

The breakfast pizza from Rose Venice
The breakfast pizza from Rose Venice
Mona Holmes

2. Charcoal Venice

425 Washington Blvd
Venice, CA 90292
(310) 751-6794
(310) 751-6794
Josiah Citrin’s Westside restaurant is all about the grill, where the kitchen prepares vegetables where they’re allowed to shine. That’s a welcoming option whenever dining out for any type of preference, but be sure to order the charred cabbage.

3. Lal Mirch

11138 Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 980-2273
(818) 980-2273
Indian is an easy selection when it comes to satisfying everyone. Lal Mirch’s flavorful South Indian menu is easy for sharing. Lal Mirch’s korma, biryani, sag paneer, and masala can include meat, or none at all. The gluten-free can snack on the chick pea battered onion bhaji.

4. UNCOOL Bar

7881 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 417-7900
(323) 417-7900
West Hollywood’s Uncool Bar is anything but. Residing in a strip mall, gather round to try option offers a full bar and robust menu of fried chicken sandwiches, a selection of plant-based burgers, actual chicken wings or the boneless vegan variety with a choice of sauce, and some very stylish cocktails.

A full wooden table with trays of fried food at new restaurant Uncool Bar
Uncool Bar
Katrina Frederick

5. Mizlala West Adams

5400 W Adams Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90016
(323) 433-7137
(323) 433-7137
Middle Eastern tends to skew vegetarian-friendly, but Mizlala’s menu caters to all with dishes like green falafel and curried cauliflower, as well as garlic shrimp, sea bass ceviche, and Moroccan fried chicken.

Mizlala’s Mediterranean Food Sherman Oaks
Mizlala
Joshua Lurie

6. Emma Habesha Restaurant

726 N La Brea Ave
Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 331-5650
(424) 331-5650
Emma Habesha’s cozy Inglewood space makes it easy to share ample and flavorful options, where aromatics fill the air as staff drops off stewed lamb, sauteed beef tibs, or a vegan agelgil fitfit. They never forget the injera.

An overhead shot of Ethiopian food on a tray with a marble table and chairs beyond.
Emma Habesha Restaurant
Farley Elliott

Copy Link
1534 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 366-2408
(323) 366-2408
Central Hollywood’s L’Antica Pizzeria’s patio is ensconced in exposed brick, plants, and a perfect view of the wood-fired pizza oven. And while its traditional pies feature meat-filled options like sausage and fennel, vegans can enjoy the marinara with tomato sauce, toasted garlic, oregano, extra-virgin olive oil.

A pizza with red sauce and basil.
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele’s vegan marinara pizza.
Wonho Frank Lee

8. Ka'Teen

6516 Selma Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6360
(323) 410-6360
Chef Wes Avila’s Hollywood restaurant dives into Yucatan flavors, where a refreshing lime agave salad or potato taquitos has appeall for all, but so does the stripe bass ceviche, papas bravas, and cochinita pibil.

An overhead photo of meat wrapped in a green leaf in a bowl, with tortillas.
Ka’Teen
Wonho Frank Lee

9. Tony's Darts Away

1710 W Magnolia Blvd
Burbank, CA 91506
(818) 253-1710
(818) 253-1710
Tony’s Darts Away is not only incredibly vegetarian, vegan, and meat-eater friendly, but the beers are spectacular. They make it easy, as many dishes can be switched up with with actual meat, or a plant-based substitute. The bulls-eye burger loads up two Impossible Burger patties, vegan bacon, vegan provolone, barbecue sauce, and frizzled onions on a hamburger bun. The Mexicali includes a spicy pork sausage layered with salsa roja, avocado, chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo.

Tony’s Darts Away’s Impossible Burger
Tony’s Darts Away
Tony’s Darts Away

10. Las Glorias Del Buen Comer

620 Silver Lake Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 484-9090
(213) 484-9090

One of Silver Lake’s best hidden and reasonably priced gems, Las Glorias del Buen Comer is completely casual and cozy. Platters with grilled salmon, cochinita pibil, and mole are their staples. But there’s also a separate vegan menu with sopes, burritos, tacos, or enchiladas filled with soy chicken or soy beef.

Las Glorias del Buen Comer
Las Glorias del Buen Comer
Mona Holmes

11. Smorgasburg (Los Angeles)

777 S Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Head to Smorgasburg on Sundays and take a lap before deciding on what to eat. There’s an entire wall dedicated to the plant-based crowds with Say It Ain’t So or Cena Vegan, while there’s plenty for those in need of a pineapple Shrimp Daddy bowl. Nab a drink from the beer garden and secure a table to sample the bounty on a Sunday afternoon.

12. Bavel

500 Mateo St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 232-4966
(213) 232-4966
There is no formal vegan menu at Arts District hotspot Bavel, though there used to be. Regardless, fans of the modern Middle Eastern restaurant can find lots to like across a variety of different dining habits, particularly with already vegetable-focused dishes like the oyster mushroom kebab, which was already one of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

Bavel restaurant’s hummus
Bavel
Matthew Kang

13. Yangban Society

712 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90021
With an array of housemade banchan and some veggie-friendly dishes, Yangban Society is a versatile all-day restaurant that caters to a wide swath of eaters. Meat lovers will have a fun time picking out everything from the cravable “bolo” jjajjang rice to kimchi pozole. Vegetarian diners have griddled potato with clarified butter to garlic “buchu” (Korean chive) fries while the dotori guksu is the best fully plant-based dish on the menu.

Dishes from Yangban Society, Arts District.
Yangban Society
Matthew Kang

14. Joy

5100 York Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 999-7642
(323) 999-7642
Joy lives up to its name with one of LA’s cheeriest dining rooms in Highland Park. Joy’s dishes have range with a vegetarian mapo tofu or dan dan noodles, sauteed greens, slack season noodles with minced pork, or the always popular thousand layer pancake.

Noodles from Joy on York in Highland Park
Joy
Joy on York [Official Photo]

