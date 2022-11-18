Where to Watch the 2022 World Cup in Los Angeles

It’s been four years since the last World Cup, and this year’s installment hasn’t been without numerous controversies, from the thousands of migrant workers who died while building host country Qatar’s stadiums to the various injustices against LGBTQ fans who attend the games. Even this week, the host country nixed the selling of beer at stadiums, providing yet another issue for FIFA, the organization that holds the event.

Fans should come in with clarity of the problematic issues facing these games, but at the end of the day, spectators are just looking to celebrate their teams and the countries participating in the most anticipated sporting event in the world. When it comes to viewing, Los Angeles in particular suffers from the time zone, with matches beginning at 2 a.m. and likely ending around 1 p.m. Pacific Time. Here now, a handy guide to where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles.