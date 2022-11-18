 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
United Arab Emirates v Argentina - International Friendly
Leo Messi of Argentina hits a soccer ball in an international friendly between United Arab Emirates and Argentina on November 16, 2022.
Photo by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images

Where to Watch the 2022 World Cup in Los Angeles

The biggest global sporting event returns, this time in the host country of Qatar

by Matthew Kang
Leo Messi of Argentina hits a soccer ball in an international friendly between United Arab Emirates and Argentina on November 16, 2022.
| Photo by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images
by Matthew Kang

It’s been four years since the last World Cup, and this year’s installment hasn’t been without numerous controversies, from the thousands of migrant workers who died while building host country Qatar’s stadiums to the various injustices against LGBTQ fans who attend the games. Even this week, the host country nixed the selling of beer at stadiums, providing yet another issue for FIFA, the organization that holds the event.

Fans should come in with clarity of the problematic issues facing these games, but at the end of the day, spectators are just looking to celebrate their teams and the countries participating in the most anticipated sporting event in the world. When it comes to viewing, Los Angeles in particular suffers from the time zone, with matches beginning at 2 a.m. and likely ending around 1 p.m. Pacific Time. Here now, a handy guide to where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles.

Dog Haus

All of this hot dog haven’s Biergarten locations will be showing World Cup matches, with a special breakfast burrito and drink combination for just $14.99. Also, for every goal scored during each match, the price of a draft beer will go down by $1 for the duration of the match, which sounds like an incredible reason to watch.

8931 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324
Burgers, hot dogs, and fries from Dog Haus.
Dog Haus

Lucky Baldwin's Pub

This classic craft beer destination in Old Pasadena says it’ll open daily at 8 a.m. for all World Cup matches, with even be showing a few of the 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. games. Those early games will require a $10 cover charge and drink minimum, but how many other places in town will allow sports fans to watch games in the middle of the night? Expect heavy crowds, so show up as early as possible, especially for a stomach-filling English breakfast to help fuel the day.

1770 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 844-0447
(626) 844-0447

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Committed to showing at least all of the U.S. games at both its Glendale and Highland Park locations, the Greyhound is one of the best places to catch the World Cup. The original Highland Park sports bar will also show all of Mexico and England’s games, with the bar opening 15 minutes before each match. Order some of the stellar wings and pair them with a morning-friendly craft beer.

5570 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 900-0300
(323) 900-0300
The Greyhound in Highland Park exterior from the street.
The Greyhound in Highland Park.
The Greyhound

Brand new British pub the Chap is deeply committed to showing the World Cup this year, which makes sense given England’s high hopes for the global tournament. The pub opens at 8 a.m. for key weekend matches, and at 11 a.m. on weekdays. Sunday matches will even come alongside the restaurant’s traditional Sunday roast, which seems like an amazing pairing of sports and rib roast.

1607 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

33 Taps Silver Lake

Copy Link

One of the only sports bars in LA to really commit to the early morning World Cup schedules, 33 Taps in Silver Lake will open for all 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. matches). Expect an array of pub favorites like burgers and wings to go with a ton of craft beer options. Try the plant-based cauliflower wings or the vegan Impossible meat nachos.

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 338-7777
(323) 338-7777

The Cat & Fiddle Pub & Restaurant

British pub the Cat & Fiddle will be showing select U.S., Wales, and England games with a limited menu of fish and chips, the Cat & Fiddle breakfast, and sausage rolls available during the matches. Fans can enter to win a free England jersey on November 29 with every purchase of a glass of Old Speckled Hen beer (making it pretty clear between Wales and England which team the Cat & Fiddle is pulling for).

742 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 468-3800
(323) 468-3800
The Cat &amp; Fiddle
English breakfast at the Cat & Fiddle.
The Cat & Fiddle

The Village Idiot

This Melrose Avenue neighborhood tavern is going all-in on the World Cup this year, with alcohol served even as early as 6 a.m. (likely as early as its license will allow). Follow the restaurant’s social media to see which games it’ll show, but expect the Village Idiot to show more games than virtually any other place in town. Order fish and chips along with a caipirinha to celebrate England and Brazil, respectively, both important World Cup contenders.

7383 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 655-3331
(323) 655-3331

BiergartenLA

Koreatown’s popular German-Korean craft beer pub will be showing all U.S., Mexico, and South Korean matches during the World Cup, with other matches depending on staffing. Check the bar’s website for which matches it’ll open up for, and be sure to order some of the stellar grilled sausages or burgers to help quell the game’s anxieties.

206 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 466-4860
(323) 466-4860

Market Tavern

This well-located sports bar and pub at the Original Farmer’s Market is a bustling place to catch sports and live music in the evenings. Check its Instagram stories for daily updates on which matches it plans to show for the World Cup, but most days it’ll show 11 a.m. games, including the U.S. versus Wales on November 21.

Parking lot, 6333 W 3rd St #706, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 452-9299
(323) 452-9299

Founders Ale House

Pico-Robertson’s popular sports bar and craft beer haven will be showing World Cup games beginning most mornings at 9:30 a.m., and sometimes at 10:45 a.m., which accommodates at least half of the matches during the group stage. Have an Irish shooter and some corned beef sliders to start the day while catching the planet’s biggest sporting event.

8771 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
(424) 777-0079
(424) 777-0079

Tacolicious

Manhattan Beach’s casual taco transplant from San Francisco is showing all U.S. and Mexico games for the World Cup, with doors opening half an hour before the scheduled start. Expect special hot wings, nacho platters, $9.50 house margaritas, and a michelada with shrimp and clamato during World Cup matches.

1129 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(415) 649-6077
(415) 649-6077
Dishes from Tacolicious amid table full of national flags.
Dishes from Tacolicious.
Tacolicious

Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden

This German biergarten in Long Beach and Mar Vista will be showing World Cup matches for Team USA, Mexico, and Germany, so check the schedule before heading to Rasselbock early each morning. Reservations are also recommended since the bustling bar will likely get very busy during prime matches.

4020 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 912-4949
(562) 912-4949

