It’s the ninth-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup, and restaurants and bars throughout the Southland are hosting watch parties and televising live games as fans root for their favorite countries, including the back-to-back World Cup champions the U.S. Women’s National team, which still hasn’t lost a match since 2011.

Matches are held in Australia and New Zealand, so when it comes to viewing, Los Angeles fans will find that some games happen in the afternoon Pacific Time, while others don’t start until midnight. But bars and restaurants are still hosting watch parties at all hours, including several organized by LA’s own Angel City. Before heading to a game, always confirm via website, Instagram page, or even a quick phone call to be sure these spots will be airing the match that day. Here now is a handy guide to where to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Los Angeles.