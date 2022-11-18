 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Watch Live Music in LA Restaurants and Bars

19 Epic Sandwiches in Los Angeles

17 Superb Downtown Los Angeles Restaurants

More in Los Angeles See more maps
USA vs Netherlands, 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
USA vs Netherlands, 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Where to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Los Angeles

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup returns in Australia and New Zealand

by Virali Dave and Mona Holmes Updated
View as Map
USA vs Netherlands, 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
| Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
by Virali Dave and Mona Holmes Updated

It’s the ninth-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup, and restaurants and bars throughout the Southland are hosting watch parties and televising live games as fans root for their favorite countries, including the back-to-back World Cup champions the U.S. Women’s National team, which still hasn’t lost a match since 2011.

Matches are held in Australia and New Zealand, so when it comes to viewing, Los Angeles fans will find that some games happen in the afternoon Pacific Time, while others don’t start until midnight. But bars and restaurants are still hosting watch parties at all hours, including several organized by LA’s own Angel City. Before heading to a game, always confirm via website, Instagram page, or even a quick phone call to be sure these spots will be airing the match that day. Here now is a handy guide to where to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Los Angeles.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Copy Link

Though a dedicated Dodgers bar, Highland Park’s Greyhound will stay open Monday evening until Tuesday morning August 1 to catch the Portugal versus USA match. For future games, always check the bar’s website for the schedule, and be sure to order some of the best wings in town.

5570 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 900-0300
(323) 900-0300
The Greyhound in Highland Park exterior from the street.
The Greyhound in Highland Park.
The Greyhound

Also featured in:

Ye Rustic Inn

Copy Link

Always open until 2 a.m., Ye Rustic Inn will show World Cup matches with a side of moody bartenders who serve incredible wings.

1831 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 662-5757
(323) 662-5757
Ye Rustic Inn Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Also featured in:

Jay's Bar

Copy Link

Situated on the western edge of Silver Lake is Jay’s Bar, where World Cup watchers can order cucumber salad, shishito peppers, kaarage-style chicken, gyoza, and hearty ramen. In addition to twists on classic cocktails, Jay’s Bar also has a solid whiskey selection.

4321 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 928-2402
(323) 928-2402

Connie and Ted's

Copy Link

Seafood joint Connie and Ted’s will be showing matches while it is open, and while there are no late-night matches here, there are plenty of lobster rolls, craft cocktails, and ice cream.

8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 848-2722
(323) 848-2722
Inside Connie &amp; Ted’s, West Hollywood
Connie & Ted’s, West Hollywood
Elizabeth Daniels

Also featured in:

33 Taps Silver Lake

Copy Link

Silver Lake staple 33 Taps is showing even late-night World Cup matches, and updates can be found on the bar’s Instagram page. Along with an abundance of craft beer, viewers can enjoy pub favorites like burgers, wings, and nachos.

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 338-7777
(323) 338-7777

Also featured in:

The Ruby Fruit

Copy Link

The Ruby Fruit is showing games that occur during regular business hours, and the room can fill up quickly with enthusiastic fans. There are plenty of seasonal stunners on this lesbian wine bar’s rotating menu, including summer squash, corn on the cob, and more.

3510 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 522-6323
(323) 522-6323

Also featured in:

Pijja Palace

Copy Link

Indian sports bar Pijja Palace will be showing World Cup matches on its screens, and of course, there will be plenty of dosa onion rings, green chutney pizzas, and craft cocktails available to order.

2711 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Bar patrons sit watching TV at Pijja Palace.
Bar patrons sit watching games at Pijja Palace.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

BiergartenLA

Copy Link

Koreatown’s popular German-Korean craft beer pub is showing World Cup matches, but call ahead to know which ones it’ll open up for, and be sure to order some of the stellar grilled sausages or burgers to go with the game.

206 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 466-4860
(323) 466-4860

Also featured in:

Mo's House Of Axe Restaurant, Bar, and Axe throwing

Copy Link

Mo’s House of Axe is really doing it up for the Word Cup. Guests in the designated match viewing area will be able to enjoy $6 happy hour drink specials while watching athletes on large screens in the upstairs section of the restaurant. Plus, for matches where the U.S. team wins, guests will receive a voucher for a free drink that can be redeemed at a later visit. The restaurant and bar may even show some games outside of normal opening hours; check Instagram for updates.

611 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 908-0808
(213) 908-0808

Hammer Museum

Copy Link

The Hammer Museum is showing World Cup matches, and food and drinks are available for sale. Future games will be announced via the museum’s Instagram and website.

10899 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 443-7000
(310) 443-7000

Also featured in:

Truly LA

Copy Link

Next door to Angel City Brewing, Truly LA will be playing several matches, including some that run late (though the bar will still close at 2 a.m.). There are boozy and booze-free seltzers available on tap, in cans, and in cocktails. Plus, there are bar bites including honey-orange chicken wings, elote, tacos, noodles, and more.

216 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 878-1211
(213) 878-1211

Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.

Copy Link

Boyle Heights pizza joint Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. will be showing matches during open hours and serving up mole pizza, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto wings, and plenty of drinks.

2706 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 968-1106
(323) 968-1106
For fantastic pizza on an iconic street corner in Boyle Heights: Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.
Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.
Matthew Kang

Also featured in:

Tom's Watch Bar - Los Angeles

Copy Link

Angel City Football Club is hosting several watch parties throughout the World Cup, including one at Tom’s Watch Bar. Here, diners can expect pub fare and drinks, including nachos, wings, tacos, burgers, and more.

1011 S Figueroa St b101, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 746-8667
(213) 746-8667

Flights Sports Bar

Copy Link

Flights in Hawthorne will be showing matches that occur during regular opening hours and serving up crowd-pleasing bar food like nachos, wings, and sliders.

5119 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 676-8228
(310) 676-8228

Also featured in:

Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar

Copy Link

Angel City Football Club is hosting several watch parties throughout the World Cup, including one at Legends that goes late into the night. The pub fare here includes fish and chips, macaroni and cheese, loaded potato skins, and more.

5236 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 433-5743
(562) 433-5743

Also featured in:

More in Maps

A+O Restaurant | Bar

Copy Link

Located within Balboa Bay Resort, A+O (which stands for Anchors + Oceans) shows World Cup matches on large TVs both indoors and on an outdoor patio, where fans can enjoy fire pits and views of the Newport Beach Harbor. Along with the game, there are cocktails plus seafood dishes like clam chowder, tuna ceviche, and beer-battered fish tacos.

1221 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 630-4285
(949) 630-4285

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

5570 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Though a dedicated Dodgers bar, Highland Park’s Greyhound will stay open Monday evening until Tuesday morning August 1 to catch the Portugal versus USA match. For future games, always check the bar’s website for the schedule, and be sure to order some of the best wings in town.

5570 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 900-0300
(323) 900-0300
The Greyhound in Highland Park exterior from the street.
The Greyhound in Highland Park.
The Greyhound

Ye Rustic Inn

1831 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Always open until 2 a.m., Ye Rustic Inn will show World Cup matches with a side of moody bartenders who serve incredible wings.

1831 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 662-5757
(323) 662-5757
Ye Rustic Inn Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jay's Bar

4321 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Situated on the western edge of Silver Lake is Jay’s Bar, where World Cup watchers can order cucumber salad, shishito peppers, kaarage-style chicken, gyoza, and hearty ramen. In addition to twists on classic cocktails, Jay’s Bar also has a solid whiskey selection.

4321 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 928-2402
(323) 928-2402

Connie and Ted's

8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Seafood joint Connie and Ted’s will be showing matches while it is open, and while there are no late-night matches here, there are plenty of lobster rolls, craft cocktails, and ice cream.

8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 848-2722
(323) 848-2722
Inside Connie &amp; Ted’s, West Hollywood
Connie & Ted’s, West Hollywood
Elizabeth Daniels

33 Taps Silver Lake

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Silver Lake staple 33 Taps is showing even late-night World Cup matches, and updates can be found on the bar’s Instagram page. Along with an abundance of craft beer, viewers can enjoy pub favorites like burgers, wings, and nachos.

3725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 338-7777
(323) 338-7777

The Ruby Fruit

3510 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

The Ruby Fruit is showing games that occur during regular business hours, and the room can fill up quickly with enthusiastic fans. There are plenty of seasonal stunners on this lesbian wine bar’s rotating menu, including summer squash, corn on the cob, and more.

3510 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 522-6323
(323) 522-6323

Pijja Palace

2711 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Indian sports bar Pijja Palace will be showing World Cup matches on its screens, and of course, there will be plenty of dosa onion rings, green chutney pizzas, and craft cocktails available to order.

2711 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Bar patrons sit watching TV at Pijja Palace.
Bar patrons sit watching games at Pijja Palace.
Wonho Frank Lee

BiergartenLA

206 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Koreatown’s popular German-Korean craft beer pub is showing World Cup matches, but call ahead to know which ones it’ll open up for, and be sure to order some of the stellar grilled sausages or burgers to go with the game.

206 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 466-4860
(323) 466-4860

Mo's House Of Axe Restaurant, Bar, and Axe throwing

611 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Mo’s House of Axe is really doing it up for the Word Cup. Guests in the designated match viewing area will be able to enjoy $6 happy hour drink specials while watching athletes on large screens in the upstairs section of the restaurant. Plus, for matches where the U.S. team wins, guests will receive a voucher for a free drink that can be redeemed at a later visit. The restaurant and bar may even show some games outside of normal opening hours; check Instagram for updates.

611 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 908-0808
(213) 908-0808

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024

The Hammer Museum is showing World Cup matches, and food and drinks are available for sale. Future games will be announced via the museum’s Instagram and website.

10899 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 443-7000
(310) 443-7000

Truly LA

216 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Next door to Angel City Brewing, Truly LA will be playing several matches, including some that run late (though the bar will still close at 2 a.m.). There are boozy and booze-free seltzers available on tap, in cans, and in cocktails. Plus, there are bar bites including honey-orange chicken wings, elote, tacos, noodles, and more.

216 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 878-1211
(213) 878-1211

Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.

2706 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Boyle Heights pizza joint Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. will be showing matches during open hours and serving up mole pizza, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto wings, and plenty of drinks.

2706 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 968-1106
(323) 968-1106
For fantastic pizza on an iconic street corner in Boyle Heights: Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.
Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.
Matthew Kang

Tom's Watch Bar - Los Angeles

1011 S Figueroa St b101, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Angel City Football Club is hosting several watch parties throughout the World Cup, including one at Tom’s Watch Bar. Here, diners can expect pub fare and drinks, including nachos, wings, tacos, burgers, and more.

1011 S Figueroa St b101, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 746-8667
(213) 746-8667

Flights Sports Bar

5119 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Flights in Hawthorne will be showing matches that occur during regular opening hours and serving up crowd-pleasing bar food like nachos, wings, and sliders.

5119 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 676-8228
(310) 676-8228

Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar

5236 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803

Angel City Football Club is hosting several watch parties throughout the World Cup, including one at Legends that goes late into the night. The pub fare here includes fish and chips, macaroni and cheese, loaded potato skins, and more.

5236 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 433-5743
(562) 433-5743

Related Maps

A+O Restaurant | Bar

1221 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Located within Balboa Bay Resort, A+O (which stands for Anchors + Oceans) shows World Cup matches on large TVs both indoors and on an outdoor patio, where fans can enjoy fire pits and views of the Newport Beach Harbor. Along with the game, there are cocktails plus seafood dishes like clam chowder, tuna ceviche, and beer-battered fish tacos.

1221 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 630-4285
(949) 630-4285

Related Maps