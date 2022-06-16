Share All sharing options for: HBO’s ‘Barry’ Restaurant and Bar Locations in LA, Mapped

Barry’s third season ended this week, and showcased locations throughout Los Angeles

HBO’s aired the finale for season three of Barry last Sunday. It’s been a dark, twisty ride for this dramatic (and sort-of) comedy show, with the finale squeezing as much as possible — teary confessions, an attempted rescue, attempted murders, actual murders, failed retribution, and an arrest — into slightly over 31 minutes.

Since the hit show began in 2018, Barry’s location managers sought out locales throughout Los Angeles, following the lead actor and co-showrunner Bill Hader and his expedition from hired assassin to acting student. Because Hader’s character centers around acting, his LA life revolves around sessions with his teacher played by Henry Winkler, auditions, and moments stationed at SoCal landmarks, bars, and restaurants. There’s even a fun poke at the trendy nature of LA restaurants at a fictional hot spot.

Here is the restaurant, landmark, and bar guide from HBO’s Barry, presented from north to south.

Warning: There are some hefty spoilers ahead.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.