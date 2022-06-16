 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bill Hader as Barry on the Santa Monica Pier.
Bill Hader as Barry on the Santa Monica Pier
John P. Johnson/HBO

HBO’s ‘Barry’ Restaurant and Bar Locations in LA, Mapped

Barry’s third season ended this week, and showcased locations throughout Los Angeles

by Mona Holmes
Bill Hader as Barry on the Santa Monica Pier
| John P. Johnson/HBO
by Mona Holmes

HBO’s aired the finale for season three of Barry last Sunday. It’s been a dark, twisty ride for this dramatic (and sort-of) comedy show, with the finale squeezing as much as possible — teary confessions, an attempted rescue, attempted murders, actual murders, failed retribution, and an arrest — into slightly over 31 minutes.

Since the hit show began in 2018, Barry’s location managers sought out locales throughout Los Angeles, following the lead actor and co-showrunner Bill Hader and his expedition from hired assassin to acting student. Because Hader’s character centers around acting, his LA life revolves around sessions with his teacher played by Henry Winkler, auditions, and moments stationed at SoCal landmarks, bars, and restaurants. There’s even a fun poke at the trendy nature of LA restaurants at a fictional hot spot.

Here is the restaurant, landmark, and bar guide from HBO’s Barry, presented from north to south.

Warning: There are some hefty spoilers ahead.

1. Fields Market

23221 Saticoy St
Canoga Park, CA 91304
(818) 346-5117
(818) 346-5117

Season two, episode five is arguably Barry’s funniest and wildest episode, with a vengeful and tae kwon do-master child sending Barry and Fuches to Canoga Park’s Fields Market in search of first aid gear.

A child hides on a car roof while two men talk.
Jessi Giacomazzi, Bill Hader, and Stephen Root
Aaron Epstein/HBO

2. Mucho Mas

10405 Burbank Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 980-0300
(818) 980-0300

While being chased by Barry, his acting coach Gene ducks into the parking lot at Mucho Mas in North Hollywood. In real life, the restaurant is temporarily closed.

3. Monta Factory

1208 W Glenoaks Blvd
Glendale, CA 91201
(818) 396-4445
(818) 396-4445
Visit Website

Though the location is at Monta Factory produces dumplings filled with ground beef and topped with garlic yogurt sauce, the location serves as a hamburger stand in the third season of Barry.

4. Patys Restaurant

10001 Riverside Dr
Toluca Lake, CA 91602
(818) 761-0041
(818) 761-0041
Visit Website

After pulling off his first “hit” in Los Angeles, Barry watches the police rush to the crime scene at Toluca Lake’s old-school diner Paty’s Restaurant during the pilot episode.

5. Residuals Tavern

11042 Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 761-8301
(818) 761-8301
Visit Website

Barry meets his future girlfriend Sally during acting class, and joins the entire group for a drink at Residuals Tavern in Studio City.

Three men have beers at a bar for HBO’s TV show Barry.
Acting class hangout at Residuals Tavern
Photograph by John P. Johnson/HBO

6. Colombo's Italian Steakhouse & Jazz Club

1833 Colorado Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90041
(323) 254-9138
(323) 254-9138
Visit Website

During the fourth episode of the series, actors Paula Newsome and Henry Winkler dine at Eagle Rock’s Colombo’s Italian Steakhouse & Jazz Club, which opened in 1954.

Two actors dine at an old-school steakhouse in Los Angeles, California.
Detective Janice Moss and Gene Cousineau at Colombo’s Italian Steakhouse & Jazz Club in Eagle Rock
John P. Johnson/HBO

7. Hotel Angeleno

170 N Church Ln
Los Angeles, CA 90049
(310) 476-6411
(310) 476-6411
Visit Website

After receiving some uplifting advice from his acting coach, Barry heads to Brentwood’s Hotel Angeleno to chat with his assassin “manager” Monroe Fuches played by Stephen Root.

8. The Santee Alley

210 E Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 488-1153
(213) 488-1153
Visit Website

A forlorn NoHo Hank looks for Cristobal in Bolivia, but the scene was set at Santee Alley in Downtown LA.

An alley with clothing and food vendors.
A forlorn NoHo Hank looks for Cristobal in Bolivia
Merrick Morton/ HBO

9. Co-opportunity Market Culver City

8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(323) 970-3060
(323) 970-3060
Visit Website

Barry buys flowers at the Co-opportunity Market Culver City.

10. Highly Likely Cafe

4310 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90016
(310) 622-4550
(310) 622-4550
Visit Website

A fictional restaurant called Beignets by Mitch is actually Highly Likely Cafe in real life. In the show, there’s always a line for the hottest spot in town, and the actor who plays Mitch dispenses advice for both NoHo Hank and Barry.

A bright room with wood tables, plants, and chairs at Highly Likely Cafe in Los Angeles, California.
Highly Likely
Jeff Mindell

11. Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 458-8900
(310) 458-8900
Visit Website

Actor Chris Marquette plays Chris Lucado. His character is a former Marine and one of Barry’s only friends who meet at the Santa Monica Pier.

Bill Hader as Barry on the Santa Monica Pier.
Bill Hader as Barry on the Santa Monica Pier
John P. Johnson/HBO

12. Tanner's Coffee Co. - Playa Del Rey

200 Culver Blvd C
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 574-2739
(310) 574-2739
Visit Website

Sally (Barry’s girlfriend) sits in Tanner’s Coffee Co. in hopes of getting notice after starring in her own TV show.

