20 Delightful Places to Sip Cocktails Outside in LA

One good thing about the pandemic restrictions, apart from measures such as cocktails to go, is the number of bars that have expanded to the great outdoors. Many boring functional spaces, such as parking lots and sidewalks, have been transformed into lovely patios suited for al fresco drinking. What was a lifeline for bars has only improved the drink experience for Angelenos. Of course, there are also the spots that already have built-in patios. Here are our picks for fabulous places to drink al fresco in Los Angeles.

Removed: Lanea, Gracias Madre, Severance, Mister O’s, Petty Cash, Harlowe, Burbank Pub, Lowboy, Death & Co.

Added: Cigar and Whiskey Bar, Tonga Hut, the Green Room, Umbrella Social Club, Spirit House Echo Park, Bar Bohémien, Bar Flores, Belles Beach House

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.