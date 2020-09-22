20 Delightful Places to Sip Cocktails Outside in LA

 clock menu more-arrow no yes
One good thing about the pandemic restrictions, apart from measures such as cocktails to go, is the number of bars that have expanded to the great outdoors. Many boring functional spaces, such as parking lots and sidewalks, have been transformed into lovely patios suited for al fresco drinking. What was a lifeline for bars has only improved the drink experience for Angelenos. Of course, there are also the spots that already have built-in patios. Here are our picks for fabulous places to drink al fresco in Los Angeles.

Removed: Lanea, Gracias Madre, Severance, Mister O’s, Petty Cash, Harlowe, Burbank Pub, Lowboy, Death & Co.

Added: Cigar and Whiskey Bar, Tonga Hut, the Green Room, Umbrella Social Club, Spirit House Echo Park, Bar Bohémien, Bar Flores, Belles Beach House

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Nueva

822 Washington Blvd
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 747-6050
(310) 747-6050
This modern Mexican restaurant in Venice boasts two spacious sun-washed patios furnished with teak tables and tropical plants. A few booths are located in the main dining room but open out into the patio for an outside-in feel. Fueling festivities is an extensive agave collection curated by Raul Yrastorza (El Carmen, Las Perlas) and mezcal and tequila cocktails. Reservations are available via Resy and walk-ins are welcome.

2. E.P. & L.P.

603 N La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 855-9955
(310) 855-9955
Take in a cinematic favorite, such as Pulp Fiction, while passing around a pitcher of frozé with the Hollywood Hills as your backdrop. L.P. Rooftop’s summer movie series Melrose Rooftop Theatre is now a permanent fixture of the rooftop bar, taking over part of its nearby parking lot. Every night from Sunday to Thursday, a different movie is screened with the option to reserve bean bag chairs for dinner or do first-come, first-serve general admission and order food and cocktails a la carte.

3. Employees Only

7953 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 536-9045
(323) 536-9045
West Hollywood bar-restaurant Employees Only transformed its adjacent parking lot into a beautiful outdoor space for dining and drinking with twinkling lights, umbrellas, heated lamps, and a full-service bar. Proof of vaccination is only required for indoor dining not patio dining. Bonus for dog lovers? Well-behaved pups are allowed in the cocktail garden. So order a Tamarind Gold bourbon and amaro cocktail to enjoy alongside your furry bff.

4. Melrose Umbrella Co.

7465 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 951-0709
(323) 951-0709
Escape the bustle of Melrose Avenue by ducking into Melrose Umbrella Co’s open-air courtyard. Located in the back of the bar and decorated with greenery, string lights and a fountain, it’s an oasis that’s perfect for date night, a friends’ night out or even brunch. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations, which have a 90-minute limit, can be made via Resy. Daydrink frozen Irish coffees and pina coladas or end the night with a variety of Old Fashioneds, which include one with mezcal, creme de cacao, yellow chartreuse and orange bitters.

5. All Season Brewing Company

800 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 591-0330
(323) 591-0330
This Miracle Mile brew pub boasts the best use of an old tire shop ever. The 13,000-square-foot Firestone building has patio seating on what used to be a driveway and a taproom and bar in the former high-ceiling garage. The bar by the Pouring With Heart crew (Casey’s Irish Pub, Seven Grand, and more) naturally offers plenty of drink options. Choose from beer made on premises, wine or cocktails on tap, or a cocktail menu featuring classics such as an Old Fashioned or penicillin. 

A long open warehouse room with a taco stand in the corner.
All Season Brewing Company
Wonho Frank Lee

6. Party Beer Co.

4203 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90016
(323) 248-1710
(323) 248-1710
This West Adams brewery/bar offers a 6,000-square-foot patio that’s open to both kids of all ages and dogs. Seating is first come, first serve. Cool down with draft beers that are made on-site from a 10-barrel system. On Thursdays, all draft beer is 25% off. Got a favorite? Take a growler to go for $20. Plant-based food offerings include Neopolitan-style pizzas, calzones and meatball subs.

7. Big Bar

1927 Hillhurst Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-0100
(323) 644-0100
Not many know this but the Alcove’s bricked outdoor patio, a longtime favorite of the weekend brunch set, offers two very different vibes: a bustling sunny scene out front facing the street or the more intimate shaded oasis tucked out of the way along the side of the building. For whatever mood or weather, Big Bar’s extensive cocktail list has a cocktail that will accommodate. Will it be a refreshing patio pounder or serious martini?

8. Broken Shaker at Freehand Los Angeles

416 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 612-0021
(213) 612-0021
Freehand Hotel’s rooftop bar has always been one of the best places in the city for drinking cocktails poolside with a view. The pool area can accommodate any party from solo drinker to groups of 13. Non-hotel guests must spend a minimum of $45 during hours before 7 p.m., which is not an issue when ordering a dish, a beer, and a cocktail such as the Thirst Trap mezcal-white wine spritzer. There are also 11 tables (42 seats) by the bar. Reservations are not required.

9. Thunderbolt

1263 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 372-5099
(213) 372-5099
Enjoy innovative and fun cocktails, such as a piña colada soda and a tequila tepache, outdoors at Thunderbolt in Historic Filipinotown, along with Southern-inspired bites such as a fried green tomato sandwich. The outdoor tables can be reserved via Tock after 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and after 12 p.m. on Sundays. Pro tip: Stop by the bottle shop to peruse the highly curated inventory of spirits.

10. The Mermaid

428 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 947-3347
(213) 947-3347
The Mermaid’s first-come, first-serve outdoor patio is shared with neighboring businesses in the Little Tokyo strip mall and is open seven days a week, going off ‘til 2 a.m. Fill up on hardy pub grub such as loaded nachos and buffalo wings and wash it all down with tropical punch Drink Like a Fish with rum and Earl Grey tea or the Smokey Eye mezcal pineapple cocktail. Happy hour with $7-$10 drink specials is all day on Sunday and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

11. Here & Now

300 S Santa Fe Ave ste n
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 262-9291
(213) 262-9291
Looking to enjoy some outdoor entertainment? Swing by this Arts District bar on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for live music or comedy shows on its back patio. Cool down with fun cocktail slushies such as a frozen pina colada or a frozen Pornstar Martini. Or, on chilly nights, there’s a firepit to cozy up to while sipping on a Gotta Have My Pops, a clarified milk punch with mezcal and elote liqueur.

Here Now Bread & Butter

12. 1886 Bar at the Raymond

1250 S Fair Oaks Ave
Pasadena, CA 91105
The Raymond features three outdoor patios for a total of 92 seats. The largest one, the West patio, is primarily for dining but will accommodate walk-ins who want to drink if there are tables available. The 1886 bar, which has been around for over a decade, has built a reputation of offering well-crafted cocktails, not only on its seasonal menu but an impressive 600 cocktails off-menu. A longtime favorite since the bar’s opening in 2010 is the Smoking Jacket, a smoky sipper made with pot still Irish whiskey, tobacco bitters, maplewood smoke, and orange vanilla ash. 

13. Belles Beach House

24 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
For beachy tiki vibes, venture out to Belles Beach House on Windward Avenue in Venice. The Hawaiian izakaya spot took over Larry’s gastropub in October and transformed it into a two-room restaurant. In addition to the Larry’s Dining Room is the open-air Oli-Kai Room with overhead shade and a bamboo-slatted roof. For straight-up drinking, however, there’s the 60-seat deck out the front door and across the sidewalk, which is draped with fishnet and string lights and offers warmth from portable heaters. Relax on rattan lounge chairs and partake of an extensive cocktail menu of shaken, stirred, slushies, draft, classics and punch bowls.

Outdoor dining area and entrance to Venice restaurant Belle’s Beach House.
Patio at Belles Beach House
Wonho Frank Lee

14. Bar Flores

1542 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 266-8006
(213) 266-8006
Bar Flores, the vibrant cocktail bar upstairs from Lowboy, boasts a brick-lined patio populated with colorful flowers, umbrellas, and lights. It now seats 50 and has a new taco patio area. The cocktails here are day-friendly options such as a pisco lavender spritz, a cognac and tepache refresher, and michelada. But on Margarita Wednesdays, come for the $8 margaritas and stay for the live music. No reservations required.

High tables, brick patio in Echo Park’s Bar Flores.
Bar Flores, Echo Park
Wonho Frank Lee

15. Bar Bohemien

9355 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 730-6610
(310) 730-6610
Those looking to grab a bite before the drinking begins will appreciate this rooftop bar that sits atop food hall Citizen Public Market in Culver City. Fill up on stuffed pizzettes from Nancy Silverton’s Pizzette or chicken sandos from Go Go Bird, and then head to Bar Bohémien for the Witching Hour, a cocktail with bourbon, apple brandy, maple syrup and bitters.

The rooftop for Bar Bohémien in Culver City, California.
The rooftop for Bar Bohémien in Culver City.
Stan Lee

16. Spirit House Echo Park

1801 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 284-8744
(323) 284-8744

The Thai-themed cocktail bar that was originally hidden behind a red curtain in the back room of the Sticky Rice restaurant in Echo Park is now located outside in the beer garden behind the restaurant. It seats 45 on the patio and 15 along the bar. The space, which is casual and dog-friendly, features cocktails such as Mai Tais and Thai chili margaritas. But lay down a base layer with pad kee mao and Thai pork jerky from Sticky Rice.

Sticky Rice Echo Park
Sticky Rice Echo Park
Farley Elliott

17. Umbrella Social Club

9360 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 273-1400
(310) 273-1400
Enjoy tropical cocktails and Beverly Hills views at this rooftop terrace bar on the Sixty Beverly Hills hotel. The folks behind Melrose Umbrella Co. cocktail bar took over the hotel’s food and beverage program, which means delicious, well-crafted cocktails in an impeccably decorated setting. For peak staycation vibes, sip on a three-rum piña colada served in a pineapple while taking in the sun setting over Wilshire Boulevard.

Umbrella Club at Sixty BH.
Umbrella Club at Sixty BH.
Sixty BH

18. The Green Room

1250 E Harvard Rd
Burbank, CA 91501
(818) 962-4446
(818) 962-4446
Most of the bars in LA for the best views put you atop the city or at the beach. But at this swanky cocktail den that’s located in the foothills of Burbank in a section of Castaway restaurant, its serene views are of the Valley off in the distance. Take a seat on one of the low couches on its covered outdoor patio, preferably by the fireplace, and order up what is the Broadway show of cocktail presentations: a large-format rum cocktail served in a “flying” airplane or a “steaming” teapot pouring out a refreshing gin drink.

Green Room
Green Room Burbank
The Green Room

19. Tonga Hut

12808 Victory Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91606
(818) 769-0708
(818) 769-0708
It took a pandemic and a community of handy friends to make it happen, but after over 60 years LA’s oldest tiki bar Tonga Hut finally has an outdoor lanai. The former parking lot now is a tented tropical oasis with hanging fishnets and string lights, bamboo fencing, a fire pit, a water feature and tikis everywhere. It can accommodate 80 tiki lovers thanks to several wooden picnic tables and a two-seat table nicknamed the “Tiger Lounge” for the tiger paintings hanging over it. 

Tonga Hut, North Hollywood
Tonga Hut, North Hollywood
Wonho Frank Lee

20. The Cigar and Whiskey Bar

225 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 906-7218
(310) 906-7218
What was once the Ten Pound whiskey bar at the Montage is now the Cigar and Whiskey Bar at the Maybourne. Fortunately the mezzanine bar, which is above the Terrace restaurant, has been improved with a larger cigar humidor and a wider selection of world-class liquor, not just scotch. Its outdoor balcony, which overlooks the Beverly Cañon Gardens park, has been brightened up with neutral colors of white, beige and brown. But FYI, as it’s one of the few spots in Beverly Hills where smoking is legal and features an extensive cigar list, this will be a favorite of well-heeled cigar smokers.

Maybourne’s Cigar and Whiskey Lounge. with white tablecloth tables, red stools at a small bar with bottles in the back.
Maybourne’s Cigar and Whiskey Lounge
Maybourne

