 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

21 Places to Drink and Dine Around Joshua Tree National Park

14 Destination-Worthy Restaurants for Dining in Santa Barbara

15 Fantastic Glendale Restaurants Worth Checking Out

A second-floor dining room with a view of the Pacific Ocean.
The Strand House
The Strand House

15 Breezy Beachside Restaurants to Discover in Los Angeles This Summer

Settle into ocean views, salty breezes, and excellent food and drink

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
The Strand House
| The Strand House
by Eater Staff Updated

As summer approaches, SoCal beaches will be to be some of the most popular places to spend time solo, or with friends and family. With over 60 miles of coastline, LA’s beaches start north near Point Dume and Malibu, all go the way to Long Beach towards the south. Along the way, iconic beaches such as Venice, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, and Long Beach host stunning sandy shores, whether sunny or overcast. From the Korean specialties at Redondo Beach Crab House to the casual burgers at HiHo in Marina Del Rey, here now are 15 breezy beachside restaurants to check out in Los Angeles this summer.

Add: Marina del Rey, Malibu Farm Pier Cafe, Patrick’s Roadhouse, The Penthouse, Plunge, the Strand House

Remove: Belmont Brewing Co, Dudley Market, Golden Bull Restaurant, Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Cafe

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Neptune's Net

Copy Link
42505 CA-1
Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 457-3095
(310) 457-3095
Visit Website

Neptune’s Net is a Malibu classic, tucked all the way up along the coast and perfect for weekend riders and beach-going families alike. Stop in for quick plates of fried fish, cold beers, tacos, and all the usual summer fare, but with a view of the Pacific right across Highway 1.

2. Broad Street Oyster Company

Copy Link
23359 CA-1 #3874A
Malibu, CA 90265
(424) 644-0131
(424) 644-0131
Visit Website

There’s no end to the weekend lines at Broad Street Oyster Company, a good sign of both the quality of the food being served and the business model itself. This pandemic-era pop-up turned Malibu fixture is perhaps LA’s best home for lobster rolls and so much more. Plan ahead and pre-order, or settle in for a meal directly across from Malibu Lagoon State Beach.

Broad Street Oyster Company
Broad Street Oyster Company
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

3. The Lobster

Copy Link
1602 Ocean Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 458-9294
(310) 458-9294
Visit Website

The views don’t get much better than at the Lobster, the staple Santa Monica hangout that serves (you guessed it) plenty of seafood. Steps from the Santa Monica Pier, this is the place to hang out, catch the ocean breeze, and eat very, very well.

Also Featured in:

4. Playa Provisions

Copy Link
119 Culver Blvd
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 683-5019
(310) 683-5019
Visit Website

Want house made ice cream before a stop in the sand? Playa Provisions has you covered. Want morning coffee plus a stroll among the waves? They can do that too, along with takeaway fare, on-site dining, and all manner of beach-casual food made by culinary stars Brooke Williamson and Nick Roberts.

A crab roll from Playa Provisions in Playa Del Rey, California.
Playa Provisions
Playa Provisions [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

5. Fishing With Dynamite

Copy Link
1148 Manhattan Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 893-6299
(310) 893-6299
Visit Website

Stop into chef David LeFevre’s Fishing With Dynamite for impeccable seafood prepared with Manhattan Beach flair. Start with a tremendous raw platter complete with Peruvian scallops, oysters on a half shell, and jumbo shrimp, before diving into warm squash rolls, crab cakes, and clam chowder.

Also Featured in:

6. La Playita

Copy Link
37 14th St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 376-2148
(310) 376-2148
Visit Website

With everything from machaca and eggs for breakfast to hearty combo plates of chiles rellenos and enchiladas for lunch, this old-school Mexican restaurant is a never-fail option to get a good meal in Hermosa Beach.

7. Naja's Place

Copy Link
154 International Boardwalk
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 376-9951
(310) 376-9951

Located at the Redondo Beach international boardwalk, Naja’s boasts a massive craft beer list and easy pub fare like burgers and tacos. Settle in for a few drinks and bites, then take a stroll along the boardwalk afterwards.

Also Featured in:

8. Redondo Beach Crab House

Copy Link
100 Fisherman's Wharf, Suite F
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 376-2244
(310) 376-2244
Visit Website

One of Redondo Beach’s beloved seafood destinations, this Korean-owned restaurant specializes in live Dungeness crab, lobster, spot prawns, and oysters, to go along with a bounty of fresh sashimi, hwaedupbap (a raw fish salad), and more. Secure a bib and order the popular crab boil.

Also Featured in:

9. Crusty Crab

Copy Link
1146 Nagoya Way
San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 519-9058
(310) 519-9058
Visit Website

This harbor-side restaurant at San Pedro’s Ports O’ Call Village feels more like an outdoor block party than a traditional dining room. The boisterous crowd downs pitchers of beer and sips frozen margaritas, while mariachi music blares throughout the alfresco space. On the menu are fish of all stripes, scallops small and large, prepared shrimp, colorful crabs, and seasonal lobster prepared a plethora of ways — grilled, steamed, sauteed, and deep-fried.

10. Malibu Farm

Copy Link
23000 Pacific Coast Hwy
Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 456-8850
(310) 456-8850
Visit Website

Open since 2013, Malibu Farm has some of the best Pacific Ocean views in the region. The business is split in two with a counter service cafe towards the end of the pier along with beer and wine, plus the full service restaurant, where reservations are always recommended.

A dining room overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, California.
Malibu Pier
Courtesy of Malibu Pier

11. Patrick's Roadhouse

Copy Link
106 Entrada Dr
Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 459-4544
(310) 459-4544
Visit Website

Open since 1973, Patrick’s Roadhouse is impossible to miss along PCH. Spot the leprechaun green building and pull-in for an all-day menu that showcases eggs with traditional or truffle hashbrowns, a fish burger, or ask for the dish (and story) behind Patrick’s regular Arnold Schwarzenegger.

12. The Penthouse

Copy Link
1111 2nd St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 393-8080
(310) 393-8080
Visit Website

There aren’t many restaurants the same stunning space as the 18th floor Penthouse. Stationed in Santa Monica’s Huntley Hotel, the rooftop ensures a panoramic ocean view along with a raw bar, hand made pastas like the truffle cacio e pepe, and always a catch of the day.

A table overlooking the Pacific Ocean
The Penthouse at the Huntley Hotel
The Penthouse website

13. Plunge

Copy Link
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 373-7164
(562) 373-7164
Visit Website

Open since 2017, Long Beach’s Plunge is on the second story of the 1900 Ocean Building. It’s also friendly to the plant-based crowd with a vegan ceviche and a orecchiette ragu pasta. But they’ve also got tequila tastings and crowd pleasers like a crispy chicken thigh and lobster mac and cheese.

14. The Strand House

Copy Link
117 Manhattan Beach Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-7470
(310) 545-7470
Visit Website

The Strand House’s two-level dining room is something to behold with a 180 degree view of the Pacific. Though the menu is leans heavily towards seafood, be sure to order the buttermilk roll, wood-fired pizzas, and a rack of lamb with a green olive and caper mint relish.

A two-story restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
The Strand House, Manhattan Beach
The Strand House

Also Featured in:

15. HiHo Cheeseburger | Marina del Rey

Copy Link
4625 Admiralty Way
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 317-7858
(424) 317-7858
Visit Website

HiHo’s Marina del Rey location overlooks the water with casual indoor seating, along with burgers and a fried chicken sandwich collaboration with Willie Mae’s Scotch House from New Orleans. Always order the house made pies, and parking is available in the boardwalk lot.

A breezy waterside patio for a new restaurant, with boats beyond.
HiHo Cheeseburger MDR
Manolo Langis

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Neptune's Net

42505 CA-1, Malibu, CA 90265

Neptune’s Net is a Malibu classic, tucked all the way up along the coast and perfect for weekend riders and beach-going families alike. Stop in for quick plates of fried fish, cold beers, tacos, and all the usual summer fare, but with a view of the Pacific right across Highway 1.

42505 CA-1
Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 457-3095
Visit Website

2. Broad Street Oyster Company

23359 CA-1 #3874A, Malibu, CA 90265
Broad Street Oyster Company
Broad Street Oyster Company
Farley Elliott

There’s no end to the weekend lines at Broad Street Oyster Company, a good sign of both the quality of the food being served and the business model itself. This pandemic-era pop-up turned Malibu fixture is perhaps LA’s best home for lobster rolls and so much more. Plan ahead and pre-order, or settle in for a meal directly across from Malibu Lagoon State Beach.

23359 CA-1 #3874A
Malibu, CA 90265
(424) 644-0131
Visit Website

3. The Lobster

1602 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

The views don’t get much better than at the Lobster, the staple Santa Monica hangout that serves (you guessed it) plenty of seafood. Steps from the Santa Monica Pier, this is the place to hang out, catch the ocean breeze, and eat very, very well.

1602 Ocean Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 458-9294
Visit Website

4. Playa Provisions

119 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
A crab roll from Playa Provisions in Playa Del Rey, California.
Playa Provisions
Playa Provisions [Official Photo]

Want house made ice cream before a stop in the sand? Playa Provisions has you covered. Want morning coffee plus a stroll among the waves? They can do that too, along with takeaway fare, on-site dining, and all manner of beach-casual food made by culinary stars Brooke Williamson and Nick Roberts.

119 Culver Blvd
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 683-5019
Visit Website

5. Fishing With Dynamite

1148 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Stop into chef David LeFevre’s Fishing With Dynamite for impeccable seafood prepared with Manhattan Beach flair. Start with a tremendous raw platter complete with Peruvian scallops, oysters on a half shell, and jumbo shrimp, before diving into warm squash rolls, crab cakes, and clam chowder.

1148 Manhattan Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 893-6299
Visit Website

6. La Playita

37 14th St, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

With everything from machaca and eggs for breakfast to hearty combo plates of chiles rellenos and enchiladas for lunch, this old-school Mexican restaurant is a never-fail option to get a good meal in Hermosa Beach.

37 14th St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 376-2148
Visit Website

7. Naja's Place

154 International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Located at the Redondo Beach international boardwalk, Naja’s boasts a massive craft beer list and easy pub fare like burgers and tacos. Settle in for a few drinks and bites, then take a stroll along the boardwalk afterwards.

154 International Boardwalk
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 376-9951

8. Redondo Beach Crab House

100 Fisherman's Wharf, Suite F, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

One of Redondo Beach’s beloved seafood destinations, this Korean-owned restaurant specializes in live Dungeness crab, lobster, spot prawns, and oysters, to go along with a bounty of fresh sashimi, hwaedupbap (a raw fish salad), and more. Secure a bib and order the popular crab boil.

100 Fisherman's Wharf, Suite F
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 376-2244
Visit Website

9. Crusty Crab

1146 Nagoya Way, San Pedro, CA 90731

This harbor-side restaurant at San Pedro’s Ports O’ Call Village feels more like an outdoor block party than a traditional dining room. The boisterous crowd downs pitchers of beer and sips frozen margaritas, while mariachi music blares throughout the alfresco space. On the menu are fish of all stripes, scallops small and large, prepared shrimp, colorful crabs, and seasonal lobster prepared a plethora of ways — grilled, steamed, sauteed, and deep-fried.

1146 Nagoya Way
San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 519-9058
Visit Website

10. Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
A dining room overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, California.
Malibu Pier
Courtesy of Malibu Pier

Open since 2013, Malibu Farm has some of the best Pacific Ocean views in the region. The business is split in two with a counter service cafe towards the end of the pier along with beer and wine, plus the full service restaurant, where reservations are always recommended.

23000 Pacific Coast Hwy
Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 456-8850
Visit Website

11. Patrick's Roadhouse

106 Entrada Dr, Santa Monica, CA 90402

Open since 1973, Patrick’s Roadhouse is impossible to miss along PCH. Spot the leprechaun green building and pull-in for an all-day menu that showcases eggs with traditional or truffle hashbrowns, a fish burger, or ask for the dish (and story) behind Patrick’s regular Arnold Schwarzenegger.

106 Entrada Dr
Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 459-4544
Visit Website

12. The Penthouse

1111 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
A table overlooking the Pacific Ocean
The Penthouse at the Huntley Hotel
The Penthouse website

There aren’t many restaurants the same stunning space as the 18th floor Penthouse. Stationed in Santa Monica’s Huntley Hotel, the rooftop ensures a panoramic ocean view along with a raw bar, hand made pastas like the truffle cacio e pepe, and always a catch of the day.

1111 2nd St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 393-8080
Visit Website

13. Plunge

1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802

Open since 2017, Long Beach’s Plunge is on the second story of the 1900 Ocean Building. It’s also friendly to the plant-based crowd with a vegan ceviche and a orecchiette ragu pasta. But they’ve also got tequila tastings and crowd pleasers like a crispy chicken thigh and lobster mac and cheese.

1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 373-7164
Visit Website

14. The Strand House

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
A two-story restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
The Strand House, Manhattan Beach
The Strand House

The Strand House’s two-level dining room is something to behold with a 180 degree view of the Pacific. Though the menu is leans heavily towards seafood, be sure to order the buttermilk roll, wood-fired pizzas, and a rack of lamb with a green olive and caper mint relish.

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-7470
Visit Website

15. HiHo Cheeseburger | Marina del Rey

4625 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
A breezy waterside patio for a new restaurant, with boats beyond.
HiHo Cheeseburger MDR
Manolo Langis

HiHo’s Marina del Rey location overlooks the water with casual indoor seating, along with burgers and a fried chicken sandwich collaboration with Willie Mae’s Scotch House from New Orleans. Always order the house made pies, and parking is available in the boardwalk lot.

4625 Admiralty Way
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 317-7858
Visit Website

Related Maps