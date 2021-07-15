15 Breezy Beachside Restaurants to Discover in Los Angeles This Summer

As summer approaches, SoCal beaches will be to be some of the most popular places to spend time solo, or with friends and family. With over 60 miles of coastline, LA’s beaches start north near Point Dume and Malibu, all go the way to Long Beach towards the south. Along the way, iconic beaches such as Venice, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, and Long Beach host stunning sandy shores, whether sunny or overcast. From the Korean specialties at Redondo Beach Crab House to the casual burgers at HiHo in Marina Del Rey, here now are 15 breezy beachside restaurants to check out in Los Angeles this summer.

Add: Marina del Rey, Malibu Farm Pier Cafe, Patrick’s Roadhouse, The Penthouse, Plunge, the Strand House

Remove: Belmont Brewing Co, Dudley Market, Golden Bull Restaurant, Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Cafe

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.