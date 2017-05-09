 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A scone served with clotted cream and fruit preserves at Ye Olde King’s Head in Santa Monica.
Ye Olde King’s Head

10 Posh Places for Festive Afternoon Tea in Los Angeles

Tis’ the season for dainty sandwiches, freshly brewed tea, and pinkies up

by Cathy Chaplin and Eater Staff Updated
| Ye Olde King’s Head
The English tradition of taking a midday pause to refuel with crustless sandwiches, warm scones, and freshly brewed tea is perfect for getting in the holiday spirit — even through the pandemic. From posh establishments that follow formalities to local spots that hit all the cozy notes, here now are 11 lovely places for afternoon tea in Los Angeles this holiday season.

Removed: The Getty Villa, Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air (currently unavailable), Tres by José Andrés (closed), Pacific Dining Car (closed), the Langham Pasadena (currently unavailable), Le Salon de Thé (closed), the Huntington Rose Garden Tea Room (currently unavailable), Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles (currently unavailable)

Added: the Wayfarer Downtown Los Angeles, Rose & Blanc Tea Room, Le Méridien Pasadena Arcadia

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The T Room

2405 Honolulu Ave
Montrose, CA
(818) 249-6677
Visit Website

One of the most affordable options for afternoon tea is Montrose’s the T Room. The family-run operation offers tea service for $28 that includes lingonberry chicken sandwiches, warm scones, and plenty of pastries. Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2. Four Seasons Tea Room

75 N Baldwin Ave
Sierra Madre, CA
(626) 355-0045
Visit Website

Unrelated to the ritzy hotel chain, this cozy establishment in downtown Sierra Madre boasts friendly service, homemade scones, and a smattering of classic tea sandwiches for $26 per person. Tea is served from Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3. Chado Tea Room

79 N Raymond Ave
Pasadena, CA
(626) 431-2832
Visit Website

Chado serves tea daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with prices starting at $23 per person. The shop takes its teas very seriously with over 200 varieties to choose from. On the food side of things are salmon and chicken sandwiches, cakes, and scones. Additional locations can be found in Little Tokyo, Hollywood, and Torrance.

4. Le Méridien Pasadena Arcadia

130 W Huntington Dr
Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 777-6699
Visit Website

The brand new Le Méridien in Arcadia is serving afternoon tea Thursday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. for $85 per person. This holiday season, the hotel is offering a festive spread that includes lobster cakes and roast beef sandwiches, in addition to an array of sweets and specialty cocktails.

Holiday high tea is served at Le Méridien Pasadena Arcadia.
Le Méridien Pasadena Arcadia

5. Rose Tree Cottage

801 S Pasadena Ave
Pasadena, CA
(626) 793-3337
Visit Website

Pasadena’s Rose Tree Cottage serves one of the kitschiest and most charming teas in town. Cucumber sandwiches, scones with Devonshire clotted cream, and sticky toffee pudding are all meticulously served by a suited butler. Dress codes for gentlemen are politely enforced.

6. Rose & Blanc Tea Room

301 S Western Ave #202
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 330-6787
Visit Website

It’s hard to resist Koreatown’s hyper-femme Rose & Blanc Tea Room. Gather a gaggle of girlfriends and settle in for spinach quiche, egg and apple pesto croissant sandwiches, macaroons, scones, and more. Tea service starts at $35 per person and is served from Friday through Sunday. Reservations are required. Tea service is also available for takeout.

7. The Peninsula Beverly Hills

9882 Santa Monica Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA
(310) 551-2888
Visit Website

It doesn’t get any more luxurious than afternoon tea at the Living Room inside the Peninsula Beverly Hills. Prices start at $115 per person and includes finger sandwiches, pastries, and scones with clotted cream, along with an option for free-flowing champagne. Tea is served Thursday to Sunday at 11 a,m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. Reserve tables for afternoon tea in the Living Room here

8. The Wayfarer Downtown Los Angeles

813 Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 285-4400
Visit Website

Afternoon tea takes place in the Wayfarer’s basement bar, Lilly Rose, which is decked out in mood lighting, plush couches, and even has a Zoltar fortune telling machine and vintage pinball game. The Alice in Wonderland-themed tea service starts at $45 per person and includes standard sweet and savory offerings. Best of all are the boozy tea infusions, like the Curiouser & Curiouser made with chai tea and rum.

9. Ye Olde King's Head

116 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 451-1402
Visit Website

This beachside British pub hosts Christmas tea Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The $30 menu covers all the basics from sandwiches to scones and tea. For those who don’t want to commit to the whole shebang, the pub also offers a la carte options.

10. Hello Kitty Grand Cafe

860 Spectrum Center Dr
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 536-5357
Visit Website

The drive to Orange County is never easy, but it’s not too bad when there’s afternoon tea at the finish line. The beloved Sanrio character is hosting a proper high tea in a speakeasy-like space hidden behind the Grand Cafe. Settle into the plush pink booths and get ready for an onslaught of sweets and savories including a smoked salmon sandwich on a pretzel croissant and a goblet of fresh fruit with coconut cream. Tea is priced at $60 per person and served Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30pm and on weekends from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. Reservations are a must.

Hello Kitty Cafe
Hello Kitty Grand Cafe
Jakob Layman

