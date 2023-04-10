18 Awesome Orange County Bakeries to Try Right Now

From self-taught breadmakers to classically trained pastry chefs, the bakery options in Orange County are rising. Some of the county’s many fantastic artisans are using freshly milled heritage grains and wild yeast, while others are incorporating flavors from abroad. Lots of places are leading with diversity and inclusivity too, creating female-owned operations and inviting, all-encompassing atmospheres that aim to work for anyone and any occasion. Below you’ll find all-American cakes, a Japanese bakery known for its strawberry custard-stuffed croissants, Mexican panaderias, family-owned sourdough bakeries that supply the area’s hottest restaurants, and more. Orange County is flush with tasty little bakery nooks, including the 18 incredible options listed here.

