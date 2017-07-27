Los Angeles has plenty of sweet shops, cake spots, and bakeries around the city, many adopting styles and flavors from around the world. It's perhaps the best trademark of LA's approach to baking because it's not tied to any particular style. Instead, find a wonderful amalgam of Asian influence in pastries (which is welcome, because they tend not to be as sweet) to glorious Mexican panaderias, which offer the ideal starters to every morning. Of course there are more typical American-influenced bakeries as well as solid renditions of French or other European styles. Either way, from plant-based or gluten-free to fully organic, there’s something for every appetite in Los Angeles. Here now, the best places to find breads, cakes, and pastries, listed from west to east.Read More
21 Incredible Pastry Destinations and Bakeries in Los Angeles
Where to get sweet breads, pastries, cakes, and more across LA
1. Huckleberry Cafe
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Pastry chef Laurel Almerinda is at head baker and partner at co-owner Zoe Nathan’s bakery, Huckleberry. The busy Westside shop showcases pastries, bread, and baked goods, as well as sandwiches, like the now-famous fried egg sandwich topped with arugula and a slab of bacon.
2. Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop
Encino, CA 91436
This expansive bakery in Encino brings a colorful array of American-style pastries and sweets, from cakes to cookies. There’s also a full menu of breakfast and lunch things like avocado toast and fried chicken sandwiches for a full cafe experience.
3. Röckenwagner Bakery, Café + Market
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Classic German-influenced bakery Röckenwagner continues to make some of the city’s top European-style pastries and desserts at their Culver City location, as well as at farmers markets around town.
4. Copenhagen Pastry
Culver City, CA 90232
This Danish bakery has some of the best sweet treats in the city, with things like almondy kringles, raspberry danishes, nougat crowns, braided cinnamon lines, and more, all for very fair prices.
5. Chaumont Bakery & Café
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
This classic European-style bakery in the heart of Beverly Hills has some of the most elegantly styled desserts and pastries in town, with beautiful tarts, cakes, and more in an airy space on Beverly Drive. There’s also fresh baked bread, croissants, and danishes, all great for a breakfast or a light afternoon snack. There’s also a complementary vegan bakery just next door with nearly the same offerings but with plant-based ingredients.
6. Little French Bakery
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
This charming little French patisserie and bakery in Redondo Beach comes from Guillaume and Deborah, who had previously served their specialties in farmers markets across LA. With everything from croissants to gorgeous fruit tarts, the South Bay spot is destined to become a neighborhood favorite.
Also Featured in:
7. Pitchoun!
Los Angeles, CA 90048
With a wide offering of French-style breads, pastries, and other goods, Pitchoun! has been a reliable purveyor of croissants, rolls, and cakes since 2015, with a Downtown LA flagship and this Beverly Center outlet.
Also Featured in:
8. Diamond Bakery
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Classic Jewish bakery Diamond has been serving the Fairfax District neighborhood for something like 75 years. Making everything from honey cake and babka to colorful rugelach, it’s a fantastic place to load up on affordable baked goods for the family.
Also Featured in:
9. Sweet Red Peach
Inglewood, CA 90301
Popular Inglewood bakery Sweet Red Peach turns out some of the finest homestyle cakes and sweets in Los Angeles. There are classics like red velvet cake and carrot cake, but also glorious banana custard cups and birthday cake-style slices. Be prepared to wait for these excellent confections.
10. La Tropezienne Bakery
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Located on the burgeoning strip of La Brea is Saint Tropez export La Tropezienne. The marble-encrusted space is known for its light, raspberry-filled macaroon-like cakes and tarts that are a surefire crowd pleaser.
11. Republique
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Margarita Manzke oversees this complete baking and pastry operation at the former La Brea Bakery (and Campanile) space, resulting in fantastic renditions of French and American staples, from croissants and cookies to house-baked baguettes. It’s hard to go wrong with anything here.
12. La Monarca Bakery
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Homegrown bakery chain La Monarca serves up a wide variety of Mexican pastries and coffee at prices that make it an affordable stop for a sweet treat. Pair the pan dulce with a cold-brewed café de olla, prepared with cinnamon and panela, for an unbeatable pick-me-up on a hot summer day.
13. Artelice Patisserie
Burbank, CA 91502
Stunning new patisserie Artelice has some of the most beautiful, and technically sound, pastries and desserts in Los Angeles. With a full time patisserie in Burbank, as well as a weekend-focused outlet in Sawtelle Japantown, these are grand sweets that would elevate any afternoon tea or evening gathering. The pastries and croissants are excellent as well.
14. Friends & Family
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Daniel Mattern and pastry chef/baker Roxana Jullapat’s Thai Town restaurant, Friends & Family, is the perfect place to load up on some exceptional morning baked goods with a full roster of espresso drinks. Expanding wholesale operations means the sweet treats are easier to find at coffee shops around town.
15. Breadblok
Los Angeles, CA 90026
A gluten-free bakery that prepares breads, pastries, and more at the same level of flavor and technical excellence as one that uses standard flour, Breadblok is a beacon of baking joy for those who are avoiding wheat. This new location in Silver Lake works great for the bustling neighborhood, though there’s an outlet in Santa Monica’s Montana Avenue as well.
16. Gemini Bakehouse
Los Angeles, CA 90026
A wholesome everyday bakery that originally opened in the home of founder Conor and Hannah Smith eventually found a permanent space in Silver Lake, this sourdough bread specialist also sells cookies, pies, bagels, and a gorgeous vanilla sprinkle cake.
17. Proof Bakery
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Now one of LA’s few employee-owned collective bakeries, this Atwater Village institution is an ideal meld between the best of classic European and American baking sensibilities. The croissants are as good as they get, but the seasonal, daily offerings aren’t worth missing either.
18. Clark Street Bread
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Once a mostly bread bakery turned daytime cafe, this budding LA brand has everything for carb lovers, from cookies and viennoiserie to country loaves and more. One of the most reliable, best quality artisan bakeries in the city.
19. Baker's Bench
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Baker Jennifer Yee believed it was possible to make top-notch baked goods without butter. She’s succeeded with this weekend-only kiosk in Chinatown serving plant-based croissants and other baked specialities that are as gorgeous as they are delicious.
20. La Mascota Bakery
Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights legend La Mascota continues to push the envelope after all these years, innovating their coffee program and updating their pastries for a rapidly changing neighborhood. Luckily the backbone of the place, from their conch shell cookies to their holiday tamales, remains as intact as ever.
21. Gusto Bread
Long Beach, CA 90814
From home baker to one of LA’s most popular Mexican-influenced bakeries, this Long Beach bakery from Arturo Enciso has become an LA institution in a matter of a few short years, making everything from crafted conchas and masa sweet bread to thoughtful baked loaves using organic flour.
Loading comments...