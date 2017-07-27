 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A tray of chocolate croissants made by Bakers Bench chef Jennifer Yee.
Chocolate plant-based croissants from Baker’s Bench in Chinatown.
Wonho Frank Lee

21 Incredible Pastry Destinations and Bakeries in Los Angeles

Where to get sweet breads, pastries, cakes, and more across LA

by Eater Staff Updated
Chocolate plant-based croissants from Baker’s Bench in Chinatown.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

Los Angeles has plenty of sweet shops, cake spots, and bakeries around the city, many adopting styles and flavors from around the world. It's perhaps the best trademark of LA's approach to baking because it's not tied to any particular style. Instead, find a wonderful amalgam of Asian influence in pastries (which is welcome, because they tend not to be as sweet) to glorious Mexican panaderias, which offer the ideal starters to every morning. Of course there are more typical American-influenced bakeries as well as solid renditions of French or other European styles. Either way, from plant-based or gluten-free to fully organic, there’s something for every appetite in Los Angeles. Here now, the best places to find breads, cakes, and pastries, listed from west to east.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Huckleberry Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 451-2311
(310) 451-2311
Visit Website

Pastry chef Laurel Almerinda is at head baker and partner at co-owner Zoe Nathan’s bakery, Huckleberry. The busy Westside shop showcases pastries, bread, and baked goods, as well as sandwiches, like the now-famous fried egg sandwich topped with arugula and a slab of bacon.

Huckleberry 13 Wonho Frank Lee

2. Claudine Artisan Kitchen & Bakeshop

16350 Ventura Blvd e
Encino, CA 91436
(818) 616-3838
(818) 616-3838
Visit Website

This expansive bakery in Encino brings a colorful array of American-style pastries and sweets, from cakes to cookies. There’s also a full menu of breakfast and lunch things like avocado toast and fried chicken sandwiches for a full cafe experience.

Claudine

3. Röckenwagner Bakery, Café + Market

12835 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
(310) 577-0747
(310) 577-0747
Visit Website

Classic German-influenced bakery Röckenwagner continues to make some of the city’s top European-style pastries and desserts at their Culver City location, as well as at farmers markets around town.

Pastries from Rockenwagner bakery
Pastries from Rockenwagner bakery

Copy Link
11113 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 839-8900
(310) 839-8900
Visit Website

This Danish bakery has some of the best sweet treats in the city, with things like almondy kringles, raspberry danishes, nougat crowns, braided cinnamon lines, and more, all for very fair prices.

Copenhagen Yelp

Copy Link
143 S Beverly Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 550-5510
(310) 550-5510

This classic European-style bakery in the heart of Beverly Hills has some of the most elegantly styled desserts and pastries in town, with beautiful tarts, cakes, and more in an airy space on Beverly Drive. There’s also fresh baked bread, croissants, and danishes, all great for a breakfast or a light afternoon snack. There’s also a complementary vegan bakery just next door with nearly the same offerings but with plant-based ingredients.

6. Little French Bakery

1820 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 504-0245
(310) 504-0245
Visit Website

This charming little French patisserie and bakery in Redondo Beach comes from Guillaume and Deborah, who had previously served their specialties in farmers markets across LA. With everything from croissants to gorgeous fruit tarts, the South Bay spot is destined to become a neighborhood favorite.

Cute little neighborhood bakery with refrigerated displays.
Little French Bakery in Redondo Beach.
Matthew Kang

7. Pitchoun!

8500 Beverly Blvd #103
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 381-5328
(323) 381-5328
Visit Website

With a wide offering of French-style breads, pastries, and other goods, Pitchoun! has been a reliable purveyor of croissants, rolls, and cakes since 2015, with a Downtown LA flagship and this Beverly Center outlet.

8. Diamond Bakery

335 N Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 655-0534
(323) 655-0534
Visit Website

Classic Jewish bakery Diamond has been serving the Fairfax District neighborhood for something like 75 years. Making everything from honey cake and babka to colorful rugelach, it’s a fantastic place to load up on affordable baked goods for the family.

Baked goods from Diamond Bakery in Fairfax District.
Jewish baked goods from Diamond Bakery
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

9. Sweet Red Peach

1035 S Prairie Ave #2
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-2253
(310) 671-2253
Visit Website

Popular Inglewood bakery Sweet Red Peach turns out some of the finest homestyle cakes and sweets in Los Angeles. There are classics like red velvet cake and carrot cake, but also glorious banana custard cups and birthday cake-style slices. Be prepared to wait for these excellent confections.

Exterior of a bakery in an Inglewood strip mall.
Outside Sweet Red Peach in Inglewood, California.
Wonho Frank Lee

10. La Tropezienne Bakery

211 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 413-2972
(323) 413-2972
Visit Website

Located on the burgeoning strip of La Brea is Saint Tropez export La Tropezienne. The marble-encrusted space is known for its light, raspberry-filled macaroon-like cakes and tarts that are a surefire crowd pleaser. 

La Tropezienne Facebook

11. Republique

624 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(310) 362-6115
(310) 362-6115
Visit Website

Margarita Manzke oversees this complete baking and pastry operation at the former La Brea Bakery (and Campanile) space, resulting in fantastic renditions of French and American staples, from croissants and cookies to house-baked baguettes. It’s hard to go wrong with anything here. 

Republique cookies in a display.
Cookies from Republique.

12. La Monarca Bakery

6091 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 463-0933
(323) 463-0933
Visit Website

Homegrown bakery chain La Monarca serves up a wide variety of Mexican pastries and coffee at prices that make it an affordable stop for a sweet treat. Pair the pan dulce with a cold-brewed café de olla, prepared with cinnamon and panela, for an unbeatable pick-me-up on a hot summer day.

La Monarca Bakery & Cafe

13. Artelice Patisserie

117 N San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
Visit Website

Stunning new patisserie Artelice has some of the most beautiful, and technically sound, pastries and desserts in Los Angeles. With a full time patisserie in Burbank, as well as a weekend-focused outlet in Sawtelle Japantown, these are grand sweets that would elevate any afternoon tea or evening gathering. The pastries and croissants are excellent as well.

Artelice Pâtisserie’s well-lit tray of French desserts and pastries, with lots of chocolate on Sawtelle
Desserts from Artelice Patisserie in Burbank
Matthew Kang

14. Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 668-2000
(323) 668-2000
Visit Website

Daniel Mattern and pastry chef/baker Roxana Jullapat’s Thai Town restaurant, Friends & Family, is the perfect place to load up on some exceptional morning baked goods with a full roster of espresso drinks. Expanding wholesale operations means the sweet treats are easier to find at coffee shops around town.

Friends &amp; Family Wonho Frank Lee

15. Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 444-1874
(213) 444-1874
Visit Website

A gluten-free bakery that prepares breads, pastries, and more at the same level of flavor and technical excellence as one that uses standard flour, Breadblok is a beacon of baking joy for those who are avoiding wheat. This new location in Silver Lake works great for the bustling neighborhood, though there’s an outlet in Santa Monica’s Montana Avenue as well.

For a gluten-free croissant that tastes like Middle Eastern Jachnun: Breadblok.
Gluten-free croissants and more from Breadblok
Breadblok

16. Gemini Bakehouse

2847 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Visit Website

A wholesome everyday bakery that originally opened in the home of founder Conor and Hannah Smith eventually found a permanent space in Silver Lake, this sourdough bread specialist also sells cookies, pies, bagels, and a gorgeous vanilla sprinkle cake.

A hand holds up a loaf of bread in the middle of a street during a lightly cloudy day.
Gemini Bakehouse
Farley Elliott

17. Proof Bakery

3156 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 664-8633
(323) 664-8633
Visit Website

Now one of LA’s few employee-owned collective bakeries, this Atwater Village institution is an ideal meld between the best of classic European and American baking sensibilities. The croissants are as good as they get, but the seasonal, daily offerings aren’t worth missing either.

Proof Bakery

18. Clark Street Bread

317 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 529-4252
(213) 529-4252
Visit Website

Once a mostly bread bakery turned daytime cafe, this budding LA brand has everything for carb lovers, from cookies and viennoiserie to country loaves and more. One of the most reliable, best quality artisan bakeries in the city.

A pile of croissants and assorted pastries with almonds on top.
Almond croissants from Clark Street.
Clark Street Bread

19. Baker's Bench

727 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Visit Website

Baker Jennifer Yee believed it was possible to make top-notch baked goods without butter. She’s succeeded with this weekend-only kiosk in Chinatown serving plant-based croissants and other baked specialities that are as gorgeous as they are delicious.

Golden croissants on a baking tray from Bakers Bench in Chinatown Los Angeles.
Croissants from Baker’s Bench
Wonho Frank Lee

20. La Mascota Bakery

2715 Whittier Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90023
(323) 263-5513
(323) 263-5513
Visit Website

Boyle Heights legend La Mascota continues to push the envelope after all these years, innovating their coffee program and updating their pastries for a rapidly changing neighborhood. Luckily the backbone of the place, from their conch shell cookies to their holiday tamales, remains as intact as ever.

La Mascota Yelp

21. Gusto Bread

2710 E 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 343-1881
(562) 343-1881
Visit Website

From home baker to one of LA’s most popular Mexican-influenced bakeries, this Long Beach bakery from Arturo Enciso has become an LA institution in a matter of a few short years, making everything from crafted conchas and masa sweet bread to thoughtful baked loaves using organic flour.

A home baker cuts open his dark brown loaf of bread.
Gusto Bread.
Wonho Frank Lee

