21 Incredible Pastry Destinations and Bakeries in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has plenty of sweet shops, cake spots, and bakeries around the city, many adopting styles and flavors from around the world. It's perhaps the best trademark of LA's approach to baking because it's not tied to any particular style. Instead, find a wonderful amalgam of Asian influence in pastries (which is welcome, because they tend not to be as sweet) to glorious Mexican panaderias, which offer the ideal starters to every morning. Of course there are more typical American-influenced bakeries as well as solid renditions of French or other European styles. Either way, from plant-based or gluten-free to fully organic, there’s something for every appetite in Los Angeles. Here now, the best places to find breads, cakes, and pastries, listed from west to east.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.