The Los Angeles craft beer scene is an absolute behemoth supporting dozens of award-winning brewers across different cities, setups, and concentrations. There are English-style brews being made in Van Nuys, barreled lambics being drawn in Long Beach, and gold metal IPAs and hazies scattered across the county. Some of the great beer-drinking spots on this list actually make their own stuff, others simply sell it — while offering great views of the ocean at the same time. Here now are just 17 of the best places to enjoy some craft beer in Los Angeles right now.

