Ella restaurant at Sixty Beverly Hills
Ella at the Sixty Beverly Hills hotel.
Wonho Frank Lee

16 Essential Beverly Hills Restaurants

A superb collection of restaurants in LA’s swankiest zip code

by Eater Staff Updated
Ella at the Sixty Beverly Hills hotel.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

Eating out in Beverly Hills can cost a pretty penny. From fine dining meccas like Tempura Endo and Nozawa Bar to Avra and Spago, the restaurants in this neighborhood reflect the monied tastes of residents and visitors alike. However, there are some more approachable places with excellent quality, like the return of tasting menu restaurant Maude from chef Curtis Stone, as well as the classic Jewish deli sandwiches at Nate n’ Al. For a swanky day in LA’s fanciest zip code, here now are the 16 essential restaurants in Beverly Hills.

Added: Matū, Tommy’s, Ella, Maude, Tatel, Sant’Olina

Removed: Pie Room by Gwen, Tempura Endo, Croft Alley, Matsuhisa, Grill on the Alley

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tatel Beverly Hills

453 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 651-8553
(310) 651-8553
Though maybe not quite the scene it was when it first opened, Spanish restaurant Tatel still does big, boisterous dinners with sliced jamon iberico, paella, dover sole, basque cheesecake, and plenty of well-shaken cocktails.

Dover sole at Tatel in Beverly Hills.
Tatel’s dover sole in Beverly Hills.
Farley Elliott

2. Mírame

419 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 230-5035
(310) 230-5035
Chef Joshua Gil and restaurateur Matthew Egan have opened a modern Mexican restaurant inspired by Baja California in the heart of Beverly Hills. Flavors sizzle and pop with true spice, heat, and acid showing up in dishes like salmon skin chicharron, tostadas, and an amazing deep-fried snapper served with large handmade corn tortillas.

Salmon skin chicharron from Mirame in Beverly Hills.
Salmon skin chicharron from Mírame
Matthew Kang

3. Nate 'n Al

414 N Beverly Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 274-0101
(310) 274-0101
This iconic Beverly Hills deli serves reliably good pastrami and corned beef sandwiches. The extensive breakfast offerings that include cheese blintzes, matzo brei, and plenty of smoked fishes, is also worth checking out. The deli nearly closed in past years before gaining new ownership.

4. Crustacean

468 N Bedford Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 205-8990
(310) 205-8990
Modern Vietnamese fare by chef Helene An is what it is all about at Crustacean. Don’t sleep on the famous garlic noodles or the garlic-roasted Dungeness crab served in or out of its shell — go big and get both.

Crustacean
Crustacean
Wonho Frank Lee

5. Ima

9669 S Santa Monica Blvd #1
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 734-7829
(310) 734-7829
Using the highest grade Japanese wagyu, this shabu shabu and sukiyaki restaurant from the Yazawa group is one of the most impressive places to get the fancy beef. The prices are high to match, but the service and ambience are nothing short of something you would see in tony Tokyo neighborhoods.

Sukiyaki bento from IMA in Beverly Hills.
Sukiyaki bento from Ima
Matthew Kang

6. Tommy's Beverly Hills

235 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 492-8868
(310) 492-8868
Taking over the former Bouchon space, this grand dining room feels a bit less formal but no less fun, with chef Vartan Abgaryan doing a mostly Italian American menu with modern California flourishes. Founder Tommy Salvatore was at West Hollywood celebrity favorite Craig’s for years before opening this sceney spot in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Grilled octopus from Tommy’s in Beverly Hills.
Grilled octopus from Tommy’s in Beverly Hills.
Matthew Kang

7. Nozawa Bar

212 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(424) 216-6158
(424) 216-6158
This secret sushi bar tucked behind Beverly Hills’ Sugarfish is overseen by chef Osamu Fujita who prepares a seasonal, market-driven menu that stands up to similarly priced places in Tokyo. Reservations are required.

8. The Terrace at Maybourne

225 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 860-7800
(310) 860-7800
The Terrace, located in the upscale Maybourne hotel, has been numerous other restaurants like Scarpetta and Georgie in the past. Chef Kaleo Adams oversees a large menu of crowd-pleasing dishes, including grilled prawns, housemade pastas, and dry-aged New York strip steak. The outdoor patio looking out into the mini park is great for warm summer evenings.

Grilled prawns at the Terrace
Grilled prawns at the Terrace
Matthew Kang

9. Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio

233 N Beverly Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 734-0841
(310) 734-0841
New York City import Avra serves up modern Greek fare in the heart of the Golden Triangle. Similar to its two East Coast outlets, the emphasis is on pristine seafood that’s beautifully displayed for guests to select their ideal catch. Be sure to load up on the stellar appetizers too, like grilled prawns, feta-tomato salad, and comforting manouri saganaki, filo dough stuffed with manouri cheese laced with sweet honey and balsamic glaze.

Avra Beverly Hills
Avra Beverly Hills
Wonho Frank Lee

10. Lawry's the Prime Rib

100 N La Cienega Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90211
(310) 652-2827
(310) 652-2827
A classic Restaurant Row destination, Lawry’s is still going strong after 80 years. With spinning salads to start and juicy prime rib carved tableside, this is an excellent place for large parties and celebrations.

11. Spago

176 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 385-0880
(310) 385-0880
With an upscale bar near the front for cocktails and small bites and a main dining room dedicated to tasting menus and a la carte options, there’s something for everyone at Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant. Don’t be surprised to see Puck roaming the dining room and kitchen most nights of the week.

12. Cut

9500 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 275-5200
(310) 275-5200
Located on the ground floor of the ritzy Beverly Wilshire hotel, this modern steakhouse from Wolfgang Puck serves quality red meat with chef-driven flourishes like the bone marrow flan starter. Save room for the chocolate souffle for dessert.

13. Ella

9360 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Umbrella Hospitality group has taken over the ground floor restaurant at the Sixty Beverly Hills with a modern California menu by chef Brian Min that appeals to locals and hotel guests alike. Sweet, crispy duck wings are heftier than the chicken counterpart while chicken liver mousse comes with a loaf of plush focaccia. Big pasta portions like mafaldine bolognese or pasta al limone give way to a mean bistro burger and dry-aged grilled branzino. Cocktails are amazing as well, like the mezcal, ginger, and pineapple-infused Cactus Prick.

Ella restaurant’s lounge in Beverly Hills
Ella Beverly Hills.
Wonho Frank Lee

14. Sant'olina

9876 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 285-1260
(310) 285-1260
H.wood Group’s gorgeous rooftop restaurant serving modern Israeli fare is located at the ever-swanky Beverly Hilton, with grilled kebabs, mezze, and composed plates like a charmoula roast chicken or braised lamb shank.

A wooden table with off-white plate showing brick roasted crispy chicken with olives.
Brick roasted chicken with olives at Sant’Olina.
Kathryn Ballay

15. Maude

212 S Beverly Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 859-3519
(310) 859-3519
Curtis Stone’s enduring tasting menu is fully back after converting to an Australian pie shop during the middle of the pandemic. Now the Michelin-starred restaurant has brought on former Somni chef Osiel Gastelum doing nine-course meals at $195, plus wine pairings.

Crab with citrus and apple at Maude.
Crab with citrus and apple at Maude.
Andrea D’Agosto

16. Matū

239 S Beverly Dr Suite 100
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(424) 317-5031
(424) 317-5031
Featuring only New Zealand-raised, grass-fed wagyu beef from First Light Farms, Matū is a steak-focused restaurant where most diners order a reasonably-priced tasting menu. Of course there’s wood-grilled steak, but starters might include arugula-laced carpaccio or braised beef croquetas.

Matu restaurant’s ribeye steak
Matu’s ribeye steak.
The Ingalls

