17 Restaurants That Work For Big Groups and Parties in Los Angeles

Perhaps the most commonly requested restaurant recommendation is: where can I go with a big group and enjoy a reasonably priced meal? It’s a tall task, as chain restaurants and longtime neighborhood destinations can often handle groups larger than six, often even without reservations. But in Los Angeles, where people want more than predictable meals, it’s harder to find a great place to take a group and enjoy without having to reserve a private dining room. Here now, Eater’s recommended list of group dining restaurants, ordered from north to south.

Added: Cassia, Macherroni Republic, Broadway Cuisine, Agnes, Boston Lobster, Golden Bull, Rose Venice, La Cabana, Park’s BBQ

Removed: Cal Mare, Mikkeller DTLA, Wilshire Restaurant, El Tejano, Jones, Rossoblu, BS Taqueria, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.