A big bowl filled with sunbathing prawns from Cassia.
Sunbathing prawns from Cassia.
Rick Poon

17 Restaurants That Work For Big Groups and Parties in Los Angeles

Where to bring a crew and enjoy a big meal in LA

by Matthew Kang and Farley Elliott Updated
Sunbathing prawns from Cassia.
| Rick Poon
by Matthew Kang and Farley Elliott Updated
Perhaps the most commonly requested restaurant recommendation is: where can I go with a big group and enjoy a reasonably priced meal? It’s a tall task, as chain restaurants and longtime neighborhood destinations can often handle groups larger than six, often even without reservations. But in Los Angeles, where people want more than predictable meals, it’s harder to find a great place to take a group and enjoy without having to reserve a private dining room. Here now, Eater’s recommended list of group dining restaurants, ordered from north to south.

Added: Cassia, Macherroni Republic, Broadway Cuisine, Agnes, Boston Lobster, Golden Bull, Rose Venice, La Cabana, Park’s BBQ

Removed: Cal Mare, Mikkeller DTLA, Wilshire Restaurant, El Tejano, Jones, Rossoblu, BS Taqueria, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

Pasadena is home to this family-style marketplace, wine shop, bar, and patio. If that seems like a lot, don’t worry — the food at Agnes is simple in the best kind of way. In addition to gorgeous cheese and charcuterie plates, a half chicken, Steelhead trout, and beef cheeks are staples on this menu.

40 W Green St, Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 389-3839
(626) 389-3839
Loaded baked potato dumplings at Agnes in Pasadena. Cathy Chaplin

Tam O'Shanter

This classic British-style Sunday prime-rib roast destination is a bit like Lawry’s (they’re under the same ownership) but a bit more laid-back and casual, with slightly lower prices to boot. The restaurant has multiple rooms that can accommodate bigger tables, and the individual portions work for every kind of diner.

2980 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 664-0228
(323) 664-0228
Tam O’Shanter Yelp

Ruen Pair

With long tables and open seating, Ruen Pair serves solid and reasonably priced Chinese-Thai fare in the heart of Thai Town. The big valet lot helps folks find parking while the easy-going menu of wok-fried dishes should cater to a varied group. Just be sure to bring cash.

5257 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 466-0153
(323) 466-0153
Ruen Pair

DeSano Pizza Bakery

What’s not to love about a pizza warehouse with plenty of parking? That’s exactly what’s up with DeSano off Santa Monica Boulevard, where four wood-fired, Italian-imported ovens turn out some of the city’s most-loved pizzas. Beer, wine, and big-screen TVs make for a complete group experience.

4959 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 913-7000
(323) 913-7000
Desano Pizzeria
Desano

Rao's Hollywood

Rao’s already feels like family, thanks to the chummy service structure where waitstaff actually sit down and talk through a coursed-out meal with diners. A sizable back patio and lots of big tables round out a group meal where everyone leaves happy and predictably stuffed.

1006 Seward St, Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 962-7267
(323) 962-7267
Rao’s Hollywood
Elizabeth Daniels

Boston Lobster Seafood Restaurant

This 2014-born San Gabriel restaurant brings spicy fried lobster to as many folks that may need a helping. Fans enjoy the family meal for $120, which comes with food for an army (think Viet-style catfish with hot-and-sour soup and garlic noodles).

4501 Rosemead Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770
(626) 288-4388
(626) 288-4388
Boston Lobster Seafood Restaurant (粵唯鮮) @GastronomyBlog

Broadway Cuisine

Community-driven Broadway Cuisine, which took root in the former Plum Tree Inn space, anchors its 242-item menu on Chinese American classics like egg foo yong, chop suey, moo shu pork, and Peking duck. A big group can sit around the lazy susan and have a great time. 

913 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 265-7140
(213) 265-7140
Broadway Cuisine opened in the former Plum Tree Inn space in Chinatown.&nbsp; Michelle Yu

M Grill

This large Brazilian barbecue spot in Koreatown is centrally located, with a large parking lot and huge dining room that can accommodate large parties. The salad bar and buffet do a nice job of catering to various tastes, while the endless parade of grilled meats should please a crowd. The best part is the price is the same per person (except drinks), making it easy to settle the bill.

3832 Wilshire Blvd #202, Los Angeles, CA 90010
(213) 389-2770
(213) 389-2770
Grilled meats at M Grill
M Grill [Official photo]

Park's BBQ

There may be no finer way to enjoy a sizzling dish of bulgogi than with a cadre of comrades. Get the whole gang together to enjoy one of the city’s finest examples of Korean food, full stop.

955 S Vermont Ave G, Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 380-1717
(213) 380-1717
Park’s BBQ Koreatown Matthew Kang

Copy Link

Nothing like a chance to enjoy a Jonathan Gold-recommended Italian restaurant, right? At Maccheroni Republic guests can enjoy a plethora of patio space while working through lasagna, clams, or spaghetti. Divine.

332 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 346-9725
(213) 346-9725
Maccheroni Republic’s seafood pasta in Downtown Los Angeles Mona Holmes

Father's Office

Part of the difficulty of group dining is splitting the check fairly, but that process is a lot easier when everyone’s just paying for what they order. At Father’s Office, there’s the celebrated burger, but beyond that there’s excellent gastropub-style fare and a great craft beer selection that should please a crowd. The best part is everyone just orders at the counter, taking away the awkwardness of splitting a big check.

3229 Helms Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 736-2224
(310) 736-2224
Father’s Office Burger
Burger at Father’s Office
Elizabeth Daniels

Golden Bull Restaurant

Restaurateur Mark Verge bought this Santa Monica staple in 2017, and, thankfully, not much has changed. In 2018 the re-release displayed a fancier aesthetic, but a great burger, big portions of steak frites, and ample covered patio seating make it a great spot for groups.

170 W Channel Rd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 230-0402
(310) 230-0402
Prime rib at Golden Bull Golden Bull [Official photo]

Harold & Belle's

For years Harold & Belle’s has been a West Adams connection point, a place for locals to gather to enjoy Creole cuisine, particularly on busy weekends. A remodel only amplified the group-friendly atmosphere, with room for big tables of families and friends to gather over a happy, wandering meal.

2920 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 735-9023
(323) 735-9023
Here Is The Harold &amp; Belle’s Restoration We’ve All Been Waiting For
Harold & Belle’s
Wonho Frank Lee

Copy Link

This James Beard-nominated restaurant in Santa Monica is happy to host a large group, if booked in advance. Chef Bryant Ng received the Best Chef in California award nomination for his powerful renditions of chickpea curry, spicy scallops, sunbathing prawns, and charred Chinese broccoli, amongst many more hits that are best shared.

1314 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 393-6699
(310) 393-6699
Cassia, Santa Monica’s Landmark Southeast Asian Restaurant

La Cabana Venice

The move here is to enjoy a mariachi-serenaded brunch while mimosas perspire in the hot Los Angeles sun. Fans of this 1963-born restaurant enjoy the jalapeño poppers as well as other Mexican standbys.

738 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
(310) 392-7973
(310) 392-7973

Wurstküche Restaurant Venice

This massive Venice sausage specialist has reasonably priced German-style beer hall meals, plus a great selection of craft brews, all in an accessible part of Venice. That means anyone coming over from Playa Vista to the South Bay to Santa Monica shouldn’t have too tough a time meeting up here.

625 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
(213) 687-4444
(213) 687-4444
Wurstkuche

The Rose Venice

Chef Jason Neroni keeps things lively at the Rose by making the all-day and evening menus inclusive, so everyone can find something they like. There are plenty of vegan options, and gluten-free pasta is on deck, too. The restaurant itself is expansive, with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating options, and has great cocktails, too.

220 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
(310) 399-0711
(310) 399-0711
The Rose, Venice
The Rose, Venice
Pascal Shirley

More in Maps

Golden Bull Restaurant

170 W Channel Rd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
Prime rib at Golden Bull Golden Bull [Official photo]

Restaurateur Mark Verge bought this Santa Monica staple in 2017, and, thankfully, not much has changed. In 2018 the re-release displayed a fancier aesthetic, but a great burger, big portions of steak frites, and ample covered patio seating make it a great spot for groups.

170 W Channel Rd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 230-0402
(310) 230-0402