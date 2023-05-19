Los Angeles loves a solid bottomless brunch. The weekend (or weekday, for those brave enough) act of stuffing one’s face with all manner of eggs Benedict and mimosas galore is so ingrained in the city’s culture that it only makes sense that boozy brunch options are widespread in LA. Here now are 16 of the city’s ongoing bottomless brunch deals, featuring never-ending champagne for mimosas of all flavors and sizes, plus bloody marys, micheladas, and other boozy (and booze-free) drinks.Read More
16 Bottomless LA Brunch Spots for a Raucous Time This Weekend
All-you-can-drink spots with tasty brunch fare in Los Angeles
Castaway Restaurant & Events
Bottomless options at this Burbank spot come in a range of options, plus the ability to mix and match between dragon fruit watermelon, fresh cucumber mint, lavender activated charcoal lemonade, and pineapple jalapeño. The service is $30 per person.
The Federal Bar
For only $30 with the purchase of a meal, the bottomless mimosas in this North Hollywood mainstay are a Valley highlight.
Idle Hour
North Hollywood’s iconic barrel-shaped bar has a solid Sunday brunch program, where bottomless mimosas are $16 and come with live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The staff is attentive, so glasses are likely to always be half-full. There’s also a monthly, no-cover, bottomless drag brunch on Saturdays. At either type of brunch, bottomless mimosas are poured without a time limit, a rare find.
Edwin Mills by Equator
At this spot in Old Pasadena, bottomless mimosas are just $18 with a meal for two hours. Specialty mimosas are a $4 upgrade and include flavors like mango, strawberry, lychee, and more.
The Den on Sunset
Located in the heart of West Hollywood, the Den on Sunset has been open since 2009, with a new look after late 2022. Along with various sweet and savory dishes and shareable snacks, the brunch menu includes bottomless mimosas in a variety of flavors (orange juice, grapefruit, pineapple, guava, pomegranate) for $30 for 90 minutes.
Saddle Ranch Chop House
Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys are available every day here until 3 p.m. for $18.99. It’s best to ride the mechanical bull before, rather than after, some drinks.
33 Taps Silver Lake
At this Silver Lake sports bar, bottomless options include mimosas, bloody marys, and micheladas are $16 with the purchase of a breakfast, sandwich, pizza, salad, or entree.
Hamburger Mary's
Located in West Hollywood with additional locations in Long Beach and Ontario, Hamburger Mary’s is known for its drag brunches and drag bingo. While their menus don’t list all prices, mimosas that come in the signature leg can cost $40 per person, according to reviews on Yelp.
Boxwood Restaurant
Bottomless brunch at the Boxwood is $110 and includes unlimited food and drinks from a menu that features dishes like queso fundido, fish tacos, eggs benedict, mango cheesecake, and more. Drinks include mimosas, mango mimosas, breakfast Old Fashioneds, bloody marys, margaritas, and a garden spritz, plus coffee, tea, orange juice, and grapefruit juice. There’s also the option for bottomless food only, priced at $82 per person, or $41 for children 12 and under.
Bacari W. 3rd
Bottomless options at Bacari extend beyond mimosas to also include strawberry bellinis, sparkling sangria, and bloody marys. The cost is $30 per person for a 90-minute limit.
Openaire
Bottomless mimosas or bloody marys are $40 per person at this Line Hotel hotspot, and there’s a limit of an hour and 15 minutes for bottomless service.
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar
There are two ways to order bottomless brunch here. For $35, there’s the option to order micheladas, mimosas, and brass monkeys. For an additional $5, there’s the option to include bloody marys and bloody marias, made with tequila instead of vodka, to the mix. There is a 90 minute limit either way.
Fia Restaurant
Bottomless mimosas are $25 here with a two-hour limit, and there are also options for bottomless margaritas or rosé. For those avoiding alcohol, all nonalcoholic drinks are also bottomless for the same price.
1212 Santa Monica
This downtown Santa Monica spot has a vast brunch menu with small plates, bigger bites, and $28 mimosas for 90 minutes.
Post & Beam
Bottomless mimosas come with either fresh orange juice or cranberry pineapple juice. The service is $21 for 90 minutes, with a full stop at 4:30 p.m. regardless of start time.
The Waterfront Venice
There are both bottomless dishes and drinks every weekend at this Venice boardwalk spot. The all-you-can-eat option is priced at $40, and the all-you-can-drink option is $30.