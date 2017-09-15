Since first emerging in the area of Palms and Culver City in the mid-’80s, Brazilian restaurants took a firm hold on Los Angeles with lanchonetes/lunch counters that introduced LA to picanha (sirloin cap) plates, traditional feijoada, and coxinhas. The 2005 Beverly Hills opening for steakhouse Fogo de Chao was certainly a key moment for South America’s biggest country.

Today Los Angeles counts a variety of successful churracarias, acai spots, lanchonetes, regional specialists like Thousand Oaks’ Moqueca, plenty of Brazilian markets, pizzerias, places that serve por kilos (food by the kilo), and even an espetinhos (skewers) restaurant in its landscape of Brazilian restaurants.

It’s easy to enjoy salgadinhos (savories) with suco de cupuaçu (Amazonian fruit), snack on Bahian acaraje (black-eyed pea fritters), lunch on a prato feito de luxo (luxurious meal combo) like virado à paulista (Sao Paulo’s Monday combo plate), or start the evening with a round of Brazil’s famous cachaça-based cocktail called caipirinhas, here is the guide to the best Brazilian cuisine in LA. Bom apetite, galera. Restaurants are listed from west to east.