Carne de panelas from Panela’s Brazilian Cuisine.
Carne de panelas from Panela’s Brazilian Cuisine.
Wonho Frank Lee

13 Stellar Places to Eat Brazilian Food in Los Angeles

Grilled meats, traditional feijoada, açai, and more across Southern California

by Bill Esparza and Mona Holmes Updated
Carne de panelas from Panela’s Brazilian Cuisine.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Bill Esparza and Mona Holmes Updated
Since first emerging in the area of Palms and Culver City in the mid-’80s, Brazilian restaurants took a firm hold on Los Angeles with lanchonetes/lunch counters that introduced LA to picanha (sirloin cap) plates, traditional feijoada, and coxinhas. The 2005 Beverly Hills opening for steakhouse Fogo de Chao was certainly a key moment for South America’s biggest country.

Today Los Angeles counts a variety of successful churracarias, acai spots, lanchonetes, regional specialists like Thousand Oaks’ Moqueca, plenty of Brazilian markets, pizzerias, places that serve por kilos (food by the kilo), and even an espetinhos (skewers) restaurant in its landscape of Brazilian restaurants.

It’s easy to enjoy salgadinhos (savories) with suco de cupuaçu (Amazonian fruit), snack on Bahian acaraje (black-eyed pea fritters), lunch on a prato feito de luxo (luxurious meal combo) like virado à paulista (Sao Paulo’s Monday combo plate), or start the evening with a round of Brazil’s famous cachaça-based cocktail called caipirinhas, here is the guide to the best Brazilian cuisine in LA. Bom apetite, galera. Restaurants are listed from west to east.

Moqueca Brazilian Restaurant

Chef Tatiana Favoretto opened California’s first regional Brazilian restaurant in 2008 by centering the country’s iconic seafood stew, moqueca in panels de barro, or clay pots. The lobster moqueca comes with white rice, farofa, and pimenta (hot sauce). Simply add rice to the plate, pimenta, and a healthy scoop of moqueca while sprinkling farofa over the liquid. Always order the caipifrutas de maracujá or passionfruit caipirinhas.

1610 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
(805) 230-3585
(805) 230-3585

Cafe Brasil

Culver City’s longstanding Cafe Brasil is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with an all-day menu that permits breakfast at any time. But for those ready to throw down, the grilled fish platter works wonders. Choose from wonderfully seasoned red snapper or salmon, which comes with long strips of fried plantains, rice, a simple salad, and SoCal’s best black beans. Operating since 1991, Cafe Brasil has the gift of experience with dishes that are tried, tested, and executed perfectly. — Mona Holmes, reporter

11736 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90066
(310) 391-1216
(310) 391-1216
Grilled fish plate at Cafe Brasil in Culver City, California.
Cafe Brasil’s fish patter.
Mona Holmes

Tapizôn bar & kitchen

Tapizôn is a casual and relaxed spot in the South Bay. The menu is far from traditional with grilled meats and a picanha burger with Californian flavors throughout. Try the sweet grilled corn with miso butter and sesame, or the lotus root salad. The black bean soup must not be missed. — Mona Holmes, reporter

450 Main St, El Segundo, CA 90245
(310) 648-8401
(310) 648-8401

Cantinho Brasileiro

Since 2012, Edu Moreira’s busy lanchonete kitchen resides tightly packed in behind a Dutch door and deli counter at the Camaguey Market. Cantinho Brasileiro made a name by delivering a taste of home to hard-working Brazilians in LA’s Palms neighborhood. The bife à Parmegiana is swimming in tomato sauce and melted cheese with white rice, and fried polenta. The feijuca (a playful name for feijoada) completa, is one hearty bean and meat stew. The coxinha com catupiry (chicken croquette with Brazilian cheese spread) is superb, as are the Brazilian street food classics like pasteís (pastries), jam-packed with ham and cheese, or ground beef. 

10925 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 815-0101
(310) 815-0101

Panelas Brazil Cuisine

One of LA’s biggest frustrations while eating Brazilian food in LA has been the absence of liquor licenses. The lack deprives Angelenos of one of the greatest happy hour cultures on Earth with ice-cold beers sipped from small glasses, shots of cachaça, and caipirinhas full of citrus and fresh fruit which are all part of Brazilian drinking culture. Panelas owner Marcia Delima has answered our prayers, offering beer and caipirinhas to drink with generous cuts like carne de panela (beef stew), pratos executivos (meat with sides) with picanha, seafood, and their famous virado à paulista — a lavish meal of beans, rice, pork, fried egg, banana, and collard greens. Ask for a beer, bem gelada (ice cold), and enjoy the thrill of a real boteco in LA.

2808 Phelan Ln, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
(310) 214-4143
(310) 214-4143
Carne de panelas from Panela’s Brazilian Cuisine.
Carne de panelas
Wonho Frank Lee

Brazilian Plate House

Prato feito, or “plates,” is the specialty at this over-the-top Brazilian-themed A-frame restaurant. As in botecos and lanchonetes in Brazil, there are different plates for each day of the week. This menu is extensive with a picanha, shrimp with bacon, or the chicken milanesa plate. Everything comes with rice, fries, or batata palha (stick fries). Head to the Brazilian Plate House on Wednesday or Saturday for traditional feijoada.

4509 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 370-9077
(310) 370-9077

Pampas Grill Churrascaria

The Original Farmer’s Market branch of this popular by-the-kilo stand was likely the first viral Brazilian restaurant in Los Angeles for barbecue served with salads, hot dishes, and desserts. No one ever leaves Pampas without overstacking their plates with picanha, frango com bacon (bacon-wrapped chicken), linguiça sausage, maionese (potato salad), heart of palm, beans, rice, and caramelized plantains heartily approved by LA’s Brazilian community. 

6333 W 3rd St #618, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 931-1928
(323) 931-1928

M Grill

With its modern translucent stone bar, a baller wine list of Bordeaux and Napa Valley cabernets, and sleek, seamless textured granite walls, LA’s best Brazilian churrascaria is as much a Koreatown destination as it is a Brazilian steakhouse. Boasting twenty different steak cuts and other meats, the consistency and service here are why this place is always packed. H&H is also an ideal spot for dining with groups or for those seeking a halal menu.

3832 Wilshire Blvd #202, Los Angeles, CA 90010
(213) 389-2770
(213) 389-2770

Ubatuba Açaí

Ubatuba Açaí owner Daniela Demetrio, whose family hails from Ubatuba, Sâo Paulo — a lovely beach town three hours east of Brazil’s largest city — opened the first branch of her now 19-unit açai chain back in 2014. Each month, a container arrives from Brazil filled with Demetrio’s açai base, blended from berries near the city of Belém for her signature bowls, bursting with tropical fruit flavors — grainy and as intense as you’ll find anywhere in Brazil.

549 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 590-1909
(213) 590-1909

W Brazilian Steakhouse

With a tiny, focused menu of Brazilian churrasco, or grilled meats and their expected accompaniments, Koreatown’s W Steakhouse — and its recent expansion in Gardena — do a condensed, and ultimately more affordable version of Brazilian barbecue. Like larger churrascarias, servers bring freshly grilled picanha, garlic beef, chicken hearts, and more to tables, while another server shuffles a cart around with sides like stewed black beans, white rice, and stroganoff. Other table bites include salad, vinaigrette (like pico de gallo), and chimichurri, plus waffle-shaped pao de quiejo, or cheese bread. Just expect to wait during prime hours given their small dining rooms, or call ahead to book a table. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

147 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 380-7352
(323) 380-7352
A vertical skewer of grilled meat at W Brazilian Steakhouse.
Picanha on the skewer at W Brazilian Steakhouse.
Matthew Kang

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse

After managing Downtown’s Fogo de Châo, Brazilian-born restaurateur Henrique Heyer has introduced LA to the sleek, modern churrascaria one would expect to find in the upscale São Paulo neighborhood of Itaim Bibi. Leather banquettes, contemporary light fixtures, and dark wood panel walls go well with premium picanha, maminha (tri-tip), and succulent lamb chops paired with organic South American wines.

518 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 266-8103
(213) 266-8103
Picanha from H&amp;H Brazilian Steakhouse in Los Angeles.
H&H Brazilian Steakhouse.
Matthew Kang

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

With locations spread throughout the Southland and beyond, Fogo de Chão can be found in Pasadena, Downtown, Beverly Hills, Woodland Hills, El Segundo, Irvine, and last month in Huntington Beach. Fogo’s seafood tower is a noteworthy option, but so is the all-you-can-eat churrasco experience for around $75 per person.

234 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101
(626) 556-9222
(626) 556-9222
Hunks of meat on a large skewer, with some pieces shaved off, sitting on a cutting board at Fogo de Chão in Los Angeles.
Hunks of grilled meat at Fogo de Chão.
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Green Field Churrascaria

One of the country’s oldest Brazilian steakhouses in the country, Long Beach’s Green Field Churrascaria first opened in 1995. There’s an extensive buffet along with meats made over mesquite, including some non-traditional brisket and beef ribs along with picanha and sirloin cuts. — Mona Holmes, reporter

5305 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 597-0906
(562) 597-0906

