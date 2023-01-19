Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.Read More
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
From cheesy options with lots of tater tots to surfside staples served with Spam, where to go to fill that morning craving
PK Burgers
There’s just something about the local burger stand with the plaques on the wall of sponsorships of local sports teams; the food always hits differently. In Brea, PK Burger is that spot. Breakfast burritos here come with scrambled eggs, potatoes, melted cheese, and traditional breakfast meat options including bacon, sausage, and pastrami.
Athenian Burger
Athenian #3, also known as Don Carlos #5, has long been a favorite for its breakfast burrito — so much so that there’s a banner outside of the restaurant proclaiming its popularity. The order is the triple meat, comprised of ham, bacon, and sausage. With potatoes that have an almost mashed potato-esque quality to them, scrambled eggs that envelop the potatoes, meat, and cheese (all stuffed inside a carrot-hued tortilla) this burrito still stacks up against all comers.
Tacos El Gringo
Tacos El Gringo, formerly a food truck-only operation that would tow around a wood-fired grill to various breweries before the pandemic, now has a prime brick-and-mortar location across the street from the Anaheim Packing House. With the new location comes a new menu, including five different breakfast burritos. The most popular of those at the moment is the Farmhouse Burrito, and for good reason: freshly grilled carne asada, bacon, egg, diced potatoes, cheese, salsa verde, and avocado make for a strong showing. Upgrading to pork belly or tri-tip (or going vegetarian with some soyrizo) is also an option.
LJ's Lil’ Cafe
The current darling of the Orange County breakfast burrito scene can be found in front of a Cypress Home Depot. The fan favorite is the OG Spicy Burrito which features Portuguese sausage from Masterlink Sausage in Fullerton, tater tots, grilled jalapeños, tons of cheese, and scrambled eggs. The crunchiness of the jalapeños and tots make this burrito something truly special. Recent additions include Linda’s Rizo Ritto: a soyrizo burrito with over medium eggs, and a chili cheese burrito. Calling ahead is recommended.
Nick's Deli II
Chorizo, bacon, eggs, potato, and cheese. The breakfast burritos at both Nick’s Delis tucked away near the far west corner of the LA/OC border still remain one of the best bang-for-buck burrito options around, as each comes stuffed with all of the above and runs under $10. Another viable option is the Italiano burrito: Italian sausage, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and a choice of salsa
Glee Donuts & Burgers
This is the home of the burgerrito, a burrito served with a hamburger patty, eggs, and bacon or ham inside — though diners can also try a soft shell crab burrito, or a fish, egg, and cheese options. Yep. For a simpler, more refined option, go for the pastrami with avocado along with the extra-creamy comeback-style house sauce, or try the classic Spamurrito.
Mill Bakery
Potentially the most under-appreciated spot on this list, Mill Bakery is a no-frills panaderia on the edge of Santa Ana and Costa Mesa that also serves breakfast burritos. Burritos come with protein, eggs, cheese, and refried beans all snuggled inside a flour tortilla, perfect for eating (carefully) while on the way to work. The chorizo option when combined with the refried beans is probably the most popular, but for that real throwback option, get the salchicha (beef hot dog) and egg burrito.
Nate's Korner
Putting shredded hash browns inside of a breakfast burrito is usually risky business, as it has the potential to create a greasy mess. Yet, somehow, the folks at Nate’s pull it off. The hash browns are crispy yet do not overpower the burrito itself, and the over-medium eggs make for a nice yolk contrast. The pastrami and the double meat option are the favorites here, though a three-meat, three-egg burrito is also an option.
Sancho's Tacos
The “Sawed Off” breakfast burrito at Sancho’s Tacos comes loaded with eggs, skillet potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and bacon, sausage, chorizo, or boneless chicken breast. It’s about as heavy as a shotgun barrel, with a “lighter” option that includes mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Salsasabound at Sancho’s, ranging from extra spicy to a 5150 that’s sweet and spicy.
Mario's Butcher Shop
This place is tiny, but packs a serious punch thanks to thick-cut pastrami, chorizo, or bacon, plus scrambled eggs, cheese, chopped Serrano peppers, hash browns, and a chipotle cream sauce on the side.
The Trough Sandwich Shop
Tater tots, an over easy-over medium egg, pico de gallo, cheddar, and a choice of protein is what’s on the menu at the Trough, a sandwich shop that originated in Rancho Santa Margarita but now has a second location in Anaheim. Meat options here are plentiful, ranging from bacon and sausage to turkey, pastrami, and steak. Diners can also go vegetarian with either portobello mushrooms or avocado. Customers who sign up for the restaurant’s VIP mailers also get access to one-off burritos like the Messy Bessy, a concoction of chicken, chili, rice, and sunny-side eggs.
Burnt Crumbs Irvine
Burnt Crumbs, who gained notoriety around 2017 for the spaghetti grilled cheese sandwich of all things, also has a breakfast menu. With seasoned, crispy breakfast potatoes folded amongst scrambled eggs, cheddar, tender carne asada, cilantro crema, and pico de gallo, this is definitely a spot to try. There is a $1 upcharge for the asada option, but it’s worth it.
Surfin Donuts
There was a time when Surfin Donuts in Mission Viejo gained notoriety for the doughrito, a burrito that had a glazed donut stuffed inside of it. Those days are now long gone, and today the restaurant’s toned-down menu is earning its own place in the spotlight. The standout machaca burrito that comes with shredded pork, jalapenos, eggs, and cheese, and even the standard options of sausage, bacon, and ham are winners here. When it comes to salsa, opt for the green at Surfin’ Donuts, truly one of the best and most underrated spots in South Orange County.
Breezy
A Filipino-inspired breakfast burrito has long been overdue in Orange County, and Breezy is here to fill that void. This new concept created by Rodeo 39 developer Jasmin Gonzalez is a proper first step thanks to plenty of shredded pork adobo, garlic rice, scrambled eggs, cotija, and avocado.
A's Burgers
Another great, local old-school throwback spot. The most popular options are bacon or sausage, though the western burrito with ham, eggs, peppers, and cheese has also become a hit. The Dana Point location is the more picturesque of the two spots, located on PCH with a view of the Pacific Ocean. Each burrito also comes with a side of tortilla chips — another plus.